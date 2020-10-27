Woolworths is unwrapping another set of collectables just in time for Christmas, offering shoppers ‘free’ glass containers in a cool new promotion.

From November 11, 2020, to February 2, 2021, the supermarket will be gifting loyal customers one ‘container credit’ whenever they scan their Everyday Rewards card for every $20 spent in store or online. But, you’ll need at least 20 credits before you can get a container. This equates to a $400 spend before you can claim your freebie.

Woolies’ seven-piece collection is said to be made out of a durable glass that’s suitable for baking, freezing and reheating.

Rectangular 2.2L Glass Container: 40 container credits

40 container credits Rectangular 1.45L Glass Container: 30 container credits

30 container credits Rectangular 1L Glass Container: 25 container credits

25 container credits Rectangular 0.61L Glass Container: 20 container credits

20 container credits Round 1.75L Glass Container: 30 container credits

30 container credits Round 0.95L Glass Container: 25 container credits

25 container credits Round 0.62L Glass Container: 20 container credits

All containers are made from tempered borosilicate glass, making them safe to use in the microwave, refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher. They can also be used in the oven and broiler, as long as the lid is removed.

Woolworths Chief Marketing Officer, Andrew Hicks, said the new set of collectables aims to help Australians reduce food waste.

“Between Christmas, New Year, and back to school, customers have a busy few months ahead of them and will be looking for ways to get the most value from their shop,” he said.

“That’s why we’re committed to supporting those who are looking to make every meal count with storage solutions that will mean less food waste, but also help customers’ shops go further.

“Our new line of glass containers are a great solution to store, cook, and share fresh food while making meals last longer. They’re a practical kitchen staple that customers can enjoy long after the Christmas season ends.”

While Woolies’ campaign is aimed at promoting food sustainability, the supermarket has previously copped public backlash for its ooshies plastic collectables, with many social media users boycotting the promotion for its environmental impact.

Coles ran a similar Fresh Food Container promotion last year, but was criticised after customers had to spend at least $100 for a plastic container. Woolworths then quickly marked down its nine-pack containers to $5 as a result.

Picture credits: supplied by Woolworths.