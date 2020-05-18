Woolworths reveals new convenience foods, including ready-made meals

Advertisement

If being stuck at home is leaving you uninspired in the kitchen, you’re not alone. Google has revealed the number of Aussies searching for meal ideas in April 2020 was 120% higher compared to the same time last year.

But Woolworths claims it has a solution, with the supermarket announcing the launch of more than 60 new products to help Aussies looking for convenient ways to feed their family without compromising on quality.

“This is our biggest launch of products since Christmas and we’ve made sure each one is full of flavour and easy to prepare,” said Woolworths Fresh Food Director, Paul Harker. “We hope this range will provide a little helping hand when it comes to creating nutritious meals for loved ones.

“So, whether you’re looking for inspiration for a mid-week meal that feeds the whole family, a beautiful dish to get that restaurant feeling at home, or a winter-warming centrepiece for your Sunday roast, the new range from Woolworths has made eating fresh easy – no matter the size of your household.”

Woolies’ new offerings include several ranges of healthy and veggie-packed meals, with many of the items available for just under $10.

Those who’ve let their diet fall by the wayside in lockdown can opt for the Woolworths & Veg line, with prices for ready-made meals starting from $7, and each serve containing at least 20% vegetables.

Some meals include the Woolworths & Veg Burger with Mushroom Onion & Carrot and the Woolworths & Veg Beef Mince with Carrot, Sautéed Onion, Celery and Tomato.

Woolworths’ 3 Serves range similarly dishes out vegetarian soups containing at least three serves of vegetables.

There are also a few fresh food alternatives to rival healthy meal deliveries like Lite n’ Easy, HelloFresh and Youfoodz, such as Woolworths’ 10-minute Stir Fry Kits, which come in flavours like Teriyaki Beef Strips with Vegetables and Chinese BBQ Pork Char Siu Style with Vegetables.

Woolworths has additionally launched a new COOK range, offering a wide variety of options such as slow cooked meats, one pan dishes, oven-ready meals, roasts and vegetable sides.

Picture credits: Jackson Stock Photography/ Shutterstock.com.