Woolworths shoppers in metro areas will soon be able to get same-hour grocery delivery through Uber Eats.

A dozen Woolworths locations will start offering home delivery via Uber Eats for people in locked down Sydney and Melbourne from next week. This will allow customers to get their groceries and household staples delivered within 60 minutes.

The launch stores available for Woolies same-hour delivery on Uber Eats include Balaclava, Hadfield, and Hawthorn in Melbourne, and Bondi, Maroubra Beach, Padstow, Park Sydney (Erskineville), Pyrmont, Randwick, Redfern, Rose Bay, and Rozelle in Sydney.

Woolworths and Uber Eats offer on-demand groceries

Woolworths says it has partnered with Uber Eats to make it easier for Aussies to shop online, especially in lockdown areas and where there are COVID-19 restrictions in place.

“This partnership will give our ‌customers‌ a ‌fast,‌ ‌reliable‌, and‌ ‌effortless‌ ‌way‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌groceries‌ ‌delivered‌ ‌to‌ ‌their‌ ‌door‌ within an hour. It will be an ‌ideal‌ option for‌ those smaller ‌top-up or last-minute shopping needs, and complement our existing eCommerce offer,” he said.

“Importantly, it will also help us meet the needs of customers seeking to limit their community outings during the pandemic.”

The partnership will begin in Sydney and Melbourne from 30 August, before expanding across the eastern seaboard in the coming weeks. More Woolworths locations will be available nationally on Uber Eats under the Metro brand by early next year.

Orders made on Uber Eats will be packed by Woolworths personal shoppers, before being passed on to Uber Eats delivery people to fulfill the delivery.

This month, Uber will also begin partnering with Woolworths to provide more delivery options for customers ordering groceries on the Woolworths website.

This will see Uber provide last-mile delivery solutions to Woolworths’ existing online retail operations commencing in Brisbane and Toowoomba before rolling out to further locations to help the supermarket meet customer demand.