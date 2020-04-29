Telstra adds more data to mobile broadband plans, offers 200GB for $75

With the current jump in Australians working or studying from home (as well as turning to Netflix and Stan for self-isolation entertainment), many of us are looking for a flexible, reliable broadband connection that won’t be slowed down by neighbourhood congestion. Mobile broadband has become that go-to option for thousands of Australians, and now Telstra is making its own on-the-go broadband plans even more attractive to new and existing customers.

Telstra has increased the monthly data allowance on almost all its mobile broadband plans for all users, including customers on 4G and 5G networks. If you’re on Telstra’s Small, Medium, or Large mobile broadband plans, you’ll now get up to double the monthly high-speed data at no extra cost, as well as unlimited data capped at speeds of 1.5Mbps – meaning you can get a huge 200GB of data for just $75.

Here’s how Telstra’s plans have changed.

Extra Small: still 5GB

still 5GB Small: was 10GB, now 20GB

was 10GB, now 20GB Medium: was 50GB, now 60GB

was 50GB, now 60GB Large: was 100GB, now 200GB

More details on each plan can be found in the below table.

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

More data for ‘the new normal’

According to Michael Ackland, Telstra’s Group Executive, Consumer and Small Business, the company saw a near-50% increase in mobile broadband activation during mid-March. a period when thousands of businesses began transitioning to a work from home model.

“This was a reflection of many of us having to adapt to new remote working scenarios, creating new routines, and doing more video conferencing than ever before,” said Mr. Ackland.

“Supporting this shift, we have taken the decision to give a data boost to our new and existing customers to help you settle into that new normal.”

If you’re an existing Telstra mobile broadband customer, the extra data will be added to your plan automatically, beginning with your next billing cycle. If you’re new to Telstra, you’ll receive the new data allowance from sign up.

The above data plans are available as a SIM-only option for customers bringing their own devices (e.g. tablets), or combined with a new mobile broadband device from Telstra. The telco offers a selection of mobile hotspots and dongles that can be added on a device payment plan and paid off over 24 or 36 months – more information on Telstra’s 4G modems is available here.

If you’re in an area with Telstra 5G coverage, and using a compatible 5G-capable device, you’ll have free access to Telstra’s 5G network on all plans through to 30 June, 2020. After this date, customers on Medium and Large plans can continue to access 5G at no extra cost, while Extra Small and Small plans can add on 5G for an optional $15 per month.

Mobile broadband plans compared

If you’re considering mobile broadband as a replacement for, or backup to, your existing home broadband plan, it’s wise to compare before you make a decision. There’s a range of competitive plans on offer from not only Telstra, but also providers such as Vodafone and Amaysim – see the below table for a selection of options at each data point.

Advertisement

More info on mobile and home wireless broadband



Image: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock