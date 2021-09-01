If you missed out on snagging a good deal for the inaugural Telstra Day in August, the good news is Telstra Day is back with some big deals on offer on the latest devices.

These deals are available to buy online, instore or via Call and Collect (for those in lockdown), with free delivery on orders over $100. The catch with Telstra Day is of course that it is a Flash Sale only available for one day, so you’ll only have until midnight on September 2 to pick up your discounted device. Here are the deals and discounts you can pick up for Telstra Day September 2021.

September smartphone savings: Big discounts on popular Samsung phones and iPhone

Telstra is really going big with Samsung discounts this September, with savings on the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S20 FE and the more budget-friendly A32 5G phone. In addition to the Samsung deals, you can also save on the iPhone 12 Mini and iPad Air. Here is what you’ll save.

Samsung Galaxy S21: Save 50% off the device price (save $624 off the 128GB model, $672 off the 256GB model)

Save 50% off the device price (save $624 off the 128GB model, $672 off the 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: Save 30% off the device price (save $554.40 off the 128GB model, $583.20 off the 256GB model)

Save 30% off the device price (save $554.40 off the 128GB model, $583.20 off the 256GB model) Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G: Save 30% off the device price (save $299.70)

Save 30% off the device price (save $299.70) Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: Save 30% off the device price (save $144)

Save 30% off the device price (save $144) iPhone 12 Mini: Save 40% off the device price (save $479.60 off the 64GB model, $511.60 off the 128GB model)

If you want to pick up that big 50% discount on the Samsung Galaxy S21, you’ll pay $624 in total (was $1,248) for the 128GB device either outright or over 24 months (which is $26 per month for 24 months). For a little more storage, the 256GB version will only cost you $672 in total (was $1,344) either outright or over 24 months (which is $28 per month for 24 months).

If you prefer Apples to Galaxies, the iPhone 12 Mini is available with a pretty generous 40% discount. While Telstra has already been offering a $400 discount off the iPhone 12 Mini, this 40% shaves a little more off the price. You’ll be able to pick up the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini for $720 (was $1,199) either outright or for $29.98 per month over 24 months, saving $479 off the device price. If you need more storage, the 128GB device will cost you $767.40 in total (was $1,279) either outright or over 24 months (costing $31.97 per month for 24 months), saving $511.60 off the phone price.

These deals are available to new and existing customers and you’ll need to add on an eligible phone plan to the device in order to pick up the discount, with the discount applied at the point of sale. Of course, this offer is limited to one day only — September 2 — so you’ll need to get in quick if you want to pick up a discount on a new device.

You can bundle any of the mobile phones with Telstra’s Upfront phone plans. Plan prices start at $55 per month for the Small plan with 40GB of data, and go up to $115 per month for the Extra Large plan with 180GB of data.

If you want Telstra 5G network access with your 5G-compatible phone, you won’t get 5G access on the small plan, so you’ll need to choose from the $65 Medium, $85 Large or Extra Large plans. All plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, unlimited 1.5Mbps capped-speed data (when you use up your fast data inclusions), data sharing between other eligible Upfront plans on the same account, and some international call and SMS inclusions.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Plans

iPhone 12 Mini Plans

Device deal: Save on the iPad Air

iPad Air: Save 20% off the device price (prices start from $1,099)

While there aren’t as many accessories available with discounts for this month’s Telstra Day, if you’ve been looking at picking up a new iPad, you might want to take note of this 20% discount on the iPad Air. You’ll be able to pick up the iPad Air for $880 (was $1,099) either outright or over for $36.63 per month over 24 months, saving $219 off the price, when you add to an eligible mobile data plan.

Telstra’s SIM-only mobile broadband plans start at $15 per month with 5GB of data and go up to $85 with 400GB of data, and no excess data charges, so you can continue using data at capped speeds of 1.5Mbps after you use up your full-speed data inclusion.