Father’s Day is coming up (September 5, don’t forget!) bringing with it big deals and savings. Getting in on the specials this year is Telstra, with the telco offering deals on the iPhone 12 Mini, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G and the Apple Watch Series 6.

We’ll be running through Telstra’s Father’s Day deals below, so if you’re a Dad after a new smartphone, or if you’re looking for a present for your father, give the specials below a browse.

Telstra Father’s Day deals

Whether your Dad is after a new phone, a new smartwatch or a new smart speaker, Telstra has you covered this Father’s Day. Of course the biggest deals go to the iPhone 12 Mini, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, and the OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G, all premium smartphones worth considering.

Keep in mind that, in order to get the full discount on each device, you’ll need to stay signed up to a Telstra Upfront mobile plan for the duration of your selected phone repayment period, otherwise the discount won’t apply. If you cancel your selected payment period or your selected Telstra Upfront plan early, you’ll need to pay out the remaining cost of your device in full. Terms apply. However, you can avoid this by purchasing your device outright and pairing it with a Telstra Upfront plan.

These specials end on September 6. Here are the highlights of Telstra’s Father’s Day deals:

iPhone 12 Mini 64GB: $400 off. $33.28 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $798.72 + your selected phone plan fees

$400 off. $33.28 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $798.72 + your selected phone plan fees iPhone 12 Mini 128GB: $400 off. $36.62 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $878.88 + your selected phone plan fees

$400 off. $36.62 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $878.88 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $250 off. $31.20 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $748.80 + your selected phone plan fees

$250 off. $31.20 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $748.80 + your selected phone plan fees OPPO Find X3 Pro 5G 256GB: $350 off. $56.20 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,348.80 + your selected phone plan fees. Includes a Google Chromecast and a Google Nest Hub 2 bonus gift (valued at $249)

$350 off. $56.20 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $1,348.80 + your selected phone plan fees. Includes a Google Chromecast and a Google Nest Hub 2 bonus gift (valued at $249) Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cell 40mm: $100 off. $27.04 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $648.96

$100 off. $27.04 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $648.96 Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cell 44mm: $100 off. $29.12 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $698.88

$100 off. $29.12 per month over 24 months, minimum cost $698.88 Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch: $100 off. $16.58 per month over 12 months, minimum cost $199

$100 off. $16.58 per month over 12 months, minimum cost $199 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB: $300 off. $39.54 over 24 months, minimum cost $948.96 + your selected data plan fees

$300 off. $39.54 over 24 months, minimum cost $948.96 + your selected data plan fees Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G 256GB: $300 off. $68.50 over 24 months, minimum cost $1,644 + your selected data plan fees

$300 off. $68.50 over 24 months, minimum cost $1,644 + your selected data plan fees Harman Kardon Citation One Grey Mk11 smart speaker: $100 off. $16.58 over 12 months, minimum cost $199

For the deal on the iPhone 12 Mini, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and the OPPO Find X3 Pro, you’ll need to sign up on a Telstra postpaid plan, which you can find below.

Is Telstra a good telco for me?

Telstra is Australia’s biggest and most popular telco, specialising in postpaid and NBN plans, while still offering prepaid plans and smartphones. With its massive size, Telstra does charge higher prices for its plans, although offers perks that smaller telcos typically don’t, such as unlimited data on postpaid plans (speed-capped at 1.5Mbps once you surpass your monthly data threshold).

