Mother’s Day is coming up! It’s almost that time of year to treat Mum to something nice (or for Mum to treat herself!). Either way, Telstra has you covered this year by offering a selection of deals on devices and accessories.

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone XR with $30 off the price, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Black) for $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm (Bronze) for $240 off, and the Apple Watch Series 6 40mm (Red) for $50 off.

Some devices will also come with bonus Telstra Plus points, which you can put towards an additional device in the Telstra Plus Rewards Store. The store also has a range of discounts over the next week.

These Mother’s Day deals will end on May 10, so have a browse before the day rolls around on May 9. Keep in mind that some deals will need you to sign up on a Telstra Upfront plan at the checkout. Terms apply.

Telstra Mother’s Day deals

Here are all the devices included in Telstra’s Mother’s Day deals. These discounts are applied at the checkout. You can choose between paying for these devices outright, or in repayments over a 12 month or 24-month period. If you choose to pay outright, the discount will be applied immediately, but if you choose to pay the device off over 12 or 24 months, the discount will be applied to your bills across the selected period.

iPhone XR 64GB (Black): $30 off. $27.04/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $649 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan. Includes 40,000 bonus Telstra Plus points

$30 off. $27.04/mth over 24 months. Minimum cost $649 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan. Includes 40,000 bonus Telstra Plus points Apple Watch S6 40MM (Red): $50 off. $29.12/mth over 24 months, minimum cost $699

$50 off. $29.12/mth over 24 months, minimum cost $699 Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Black: $100 off. $12.45/mth over 24 months, minimum cost $198.96

$100 off. $12.45/mth over 24 months, minimum cost $198.96 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Bronze: $240 off. $23.29/mth over 24 months, minimum cost $559

You can also pick up Samsung’s new Galaxy A32 5G and A52 5G with a bonus 40,000 Telstra Plus points each. Here’s what each phone will cost you:

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: 40,000 bonus Telstra Plus Points. $27/mth over 24 months, minimum cost $648 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan

40,000 bonus Telstra Plus Points. $27/mth over 24 months, minimum cost $648 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan Samsung Galaxy A32 5G: 40,000 bonus Telstra Plus Points. $20/mth over 24 months, minimum cost $480 + your selected Telstra Upfront plan

If you’re interested in any of these deals, head on over to the Telstra website using one of the links below. You’ll be able to pick these devices up at the checkout.

The following table shows selected published Telstra Upfront plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

What can I get in the Telstra Plus Rewards Store?

Telstra Plus offers a wide range of devices in its points-based rewards shop and is a perfect place to pick up an extra device if you’re a loyal Telstra customer. You can get 10 Telstra Plus points for every eligible $1 payment to Telstra, terms apply. Here are some hot offers available in the Rewards store:

JBL Sound Bar: 81,000 pts 65,000 pts (offer ends May 10)

65,000 pts (offer ends May 10) Plantronics Backbeat 505 headphones: 40,500 pts 30,000 pts (offer ends May 10)

30,000 pts (offer ends May 10) Plantronics Backseat pro 5100 wireless earbuds: 96,000 pts 80,000 pts (offer ends May 10)

80,000 pts (offer ends May 10) Samsung Galaxy Buds+: 101,000 pts 70,000 pts (offer ends June 30)

Should I sign up on a Telstra plan?

Offering a wide range of inclusions with a massive hand in the telco game, Telstra might be a good phone provider for you if you’re looking for a more premium plan. Offering a wide range of postpaid and prepaid plans, along with a wide variety of phones and devices, Telstra operates its own phone network, and is currently rolling out a 5G network across Australia.

Telstra’s postpaid plans get 5G access (excluding the Small plan) and unlimited data, with speeds capped at 1.5Mbps once you surpass your monthly allowance. Telstra customers also get data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription required). If you’d like to compare Telstra’s plans to some of the other postpaid plans on the market, check out the table below.