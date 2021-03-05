Advertisement

If you’ve been after a new Samsung Galaxy smartphone and a pair of wireless headphones, Telstra has a new Galaxy Buds Pro bundle deal on offer.

For a limited time, if you purchase a Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ or S21 Ultra on a plan from Telstra, you’ll get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds, normally priced at $349. This offer ends on March 29.

How do I get free Galaxy Buds Pro through Telstra?

You can get the Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earphones for free through Telstra, as long as you sign up on a payment plan for either the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ or the Galaxy S21 Ultra before March 29, and redeem your free Buds Pro by April 30.

Payment plans for these phones are available over 12 or 24-month periods, and you must check out with a Telstra Upfront mobile plan to qualify for this offer. You must also stay signed up on a Telstra phone plan for the duration of the phone payment, be it 12 or 24-months, or you’ll have to pay out the remaining cost of the phone – however, you are free to switch between Upfront plans if necessary.

These phones are 5G-capable, but if you want access to Telstra’s 5G network, you’ll need to pick up either a Medium, Large or Extra Large plan, as the Small plan does not have 5G access.

We’ve calculated the full minimum costs for the S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra on a Telstra plan on 24-month plans below:

Samsung Galaxy S21: $52/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,248 + your selected Telstra phone plan (includes free Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, RRP $349)

$52/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,248 + your selected Telstra phone plan (includes free Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, RRP $349) Samsung Galaxy S21+: $64/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,536 + your selected Telstra phone plan (includes free Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, RRP $349)

$64/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,536 + your selected Telstra phone plan (includes free Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, RRP $349) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: $77/mth when you stay connected for 24 months, minimum cost $1,848 + your selected Telstra phone plan (includes free Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, RRP $349)

If you’re interested in picking up a Samsung Galaxy S21 series phone through Telstra, click through the links below with your selected phone plan. You can choose your model, colour and storage capacity on the Telstra website.

Should I go with Telstra?

Telstra has a lot to offer as Australia’s biggest telco. Operating its own network, and rolling out a 5G expansion to that network, you can rely on having full access to the Telstra network with a Telstra plan.

Telstra customers get access to data-free Apple Music streaming (subscription not included), along with unlimited, speed-capped data on Upfront plans. Once you surpass your monthly full-speed data amount, you’ll be able to continue to use data capped at 1.5Mbps, which is still a functional speed for basic use, but is noticeably slower. Telstra customers also get access to unlimited international texts and 30 minutes of standard international calls every month.

