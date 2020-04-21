Telstra Super Saver sale: save hundreds on Samsung & Google phones

If you’re looking for a great deal on a new smartphone, Telstra’s Super Saver sale offers big discounts on a range of devices, including 5G handsets.

From now through to 30 June, 2020, customers can save up to $330 on selected smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G and Google Pixel 4. To qualify, you’ll need to pick up one of the following devices on a 24 or 36-month device payment period, and add it to any Telstra month-to-month postpaid plan.

Eligible smartphones include:

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G: now $718.92 (save $330)

now $718.92 (save $330) Google Pixel 4 64GB: now $718.80 (save $330)

now $718.80 (save $330) Google Pixel 4 128GB: now $910.80 (save $288)

now $910.80 (save $288) Nokia 7.2: now $358.92 (save $140)

now $358.92 (save $140) Telstra Tough Max 3: now $358.92 (save $140)

now $358.92 (save $140) Apple iPhone 7 32GB: now $478 (save $20)

Prices above include the total Telstra price for each phone, over either a 24 or 36 month payment period. To see examples of monthly payment options for selected phones, including mobile plan costs, we’ve listed 24-month plans for the Galaxy A90 5G and Google Pixel 4 128GB below.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Plans

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Plans

Google Pixel 4 128GB Plans

Google Pixel 4 128GB Plans

Aside from the above handsets, Telstra is also offering discounts on its own Tough Max 3, as well as the iPhone 7 and Nokia 7.2. The Tough Max is a durable, tradie-friendly Android device with all-day battery life and Blue Tick certification for coverage in rural areas, while the iPhone 7 is a great option for first-time phone owners.

If you are eyeing an affordable new iPhone, you may want to get your hands on the newly-launched iPhone SE. Beginning at $749 outright, the SE is available to pre-order from Vodafone, and will arrive on plans from Telstra and Optus from Friday, 24 April 2020. More information is available here.

Telstra plans and 5G access

Whichever phone you opt for, you’ll be able to add it to any of Telstra’s monthly SIM-only mobile plans, and switch between plans each month as needed – you’re not locked into the same price point or data amount for the entirety of your phone payments.

Telstra plans and 5G access

Telstra has recently added more value to its entry-level Small plan, doubling the included high-speed data to 30GB each month. All Telstra plans include a fast data allowance, as well as unlimited speed-capped data (restricted to 1.5Mbps), so you’ll never be charged data overage fees.

Plans also include unlimited standard national talk and text within Australia. If you’re picking up the 5G-capable Samsung Galaxy A90, you’ll also be able to use the device on Telstra’s newly-launched 5G network where available, which at present is mostly in major metro areas and CBDs.

Currently, 5G access is free to all customers through to 30 June, 2020, after which it will be a standard inclusion on Telstra’s Large and Extra Large plans. Customers on Small and Medium options can add continued 5G access for an additional $15 per month, or upgrade to a higher plan tier to keep using 5G services.

If you’re interested in Telstra 5G, you can read more about the network in our Telstra 5G guide.

