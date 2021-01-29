Advertisement

Following in Telstra and Optus’ footsteps, Vodafone has announced a massive 12-month discount on its largest mobile SIM-only plan, along with a huge full-speed data bonus.

For a limited time, you can get 500GB from Vodafone for only $60 per month over 12 months, in case you’ve been after a massive amount of data on a monthly basis. This offer ends on February 24, unless extended.

Vodafone versus Telstra and Optus: Big data deals compared

Normally $120 per month, Vodafone’s SIM Only Ultra plan is currently discounted to $60 per month for the first 12 months, saving you a total of $720 in your first year. Vodafone is also throwing in a bonus 350GB of fast data each month: while this plan normally includes 150GB, this means you’ll get 500GB of full-speed data on Vodafone’s 3G, 4G or 5G networks where applicable for as long as you stay on the plan.

The Vodafone Ultra plan also includes unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, plus unlimited ‘infinite’ data, capped at speeds of 25Mbps. This means that if you do burn through your 500GB allowance in a month, you can keep using data at no extra cost, but at reduced speeds. Vodafone is also offering new customers a free three-month Amazon Prime and Amazon Music Unlimited subscription when you sing up by March 31, 2021.

There’s no contract with this plan, and you can leave at any time with no penalty – but be aware that if you’re pairing the plan with a new smartphone on a Vodafone handset payment, you’ll need to pay out the remaining device balance. The $60 price tag (normally $120) is discounted until February 24, 2021, terms apply.

If you’re interested in picking up Vodafone’s plan, keep in mind that Telstra and Optus have similar deals on offer at the moment:

From Telstra , you can get 180GB of data for just $65 per month (normally $115) over a 12 month period, saving you $600.

, you can get 180GB of data for just $65 per month (normally $115) over a 12 month period, saving you $600. From Optus, you can get 500GB of data for just $65 per month (normally $119) over a 12 month period, saving you $648.

If you’re interested in either of these other deals, check out the table below.

Picking the right big data phone plan

If you’ve been looking for a phone plan with a massive amount of data, There’s plenty out there, however the deals on offer from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone now are easily some of the best value you’re likely to come across.

These three providers also offer smartphones that you can couple to your plan, such as the iPhone 12 and the Samsung Galaxy S21, and all three also now operate their own 5G networks, albeit with varying coverage. 5G phone plans are available from all three providers; and for more info on 5G, read our guides to Telstra’s 5G network, Optus’ 5G network, and Vodafone’s 5G network.

