In this guide, Canstar Blue’s energy experts discuss the solar generation options available to commercial businesses in Australia. From system sizing to installers and even some rough cost estimates, we reveal all businesses needs to know about commercial solar power.

There’s a lot that goes into running a business. There’s the office set-up, maintaining client relations, office location, even what accounting software you use, with all areas carefully weighed against the impact on the bottom line. But one area that’s worth giving a bit more time and attention to is your roof, and specifically if you can – and should – get some solar panels.

Solar power for residential properties gets plenty of time in the sun, but what about those looking to turn their commercial property into something a bit more environmentally-friendly and cost-effective? Find out all you need to know about commercial solar power with this Canstar Blue guide.

Commercial Solar Power

Getting solar power for your business is like getting solar for your house, although just on a bigger scale. While your location and exposure to the sun will be the main contributor as to whether your premises are suitable for solar panels, other factors such as the upfront installation costs and the structural integrity of your roof will also come into play. Below is a deeper dive into what areas commercial premises should consider when it comes to utilising solar power.

What is a commercial-sized solar system?

Commercial solar systems are generally larger than residential systems, as commercial premises often have more space to work with. This means that a commercial-sized solar system can typically accommodate more solar panels and thus, a larger generational capacity.

But what is considered a commercial-sized solar system? Generally, systems with a 10-kilowatt (kW) capacity or more are categorised as a ‘commercial’ system. For reference, the average household rooftop system size is usually between five and six kilowatts.

Picking the right sized solar system for your commercial property will ultimately come down to the usage habits and needs of your business. That being said, sizing can typically be broken into four sections for commercial properties; less then 30kW, less than 100kW, over 100kW and over 250kW.

Systems that are less than 30kW are usually the easiest to be installed as these follow the same guidelines and restrictions as residential solar systems. Anything above 30kW will need the assistance of a commercial solar specialist to be installed. This is because you need special permission from your local network distributor and council to connect this system to the grid. Under these permissions, there may also be an export limit, typically set as a daily amount, for the system. This is important to keep track off to understand how this may impact the cost-efficiency of your system.

Most small retail businesses, local clubs and sports groups or small to medium sized office buildings will generally choose a solar system size between 30-100kW. Over 100kW systems are typically installed on small to medium factories, hotels or larger office spaces. Anything over 250kW is usually reserved for wide-scale locations such as large shopping centres.

It is important to note that the larger the system chosen, the more work that may need to be done to get it installed. This may be because of specialised installers, additional grid protection to accommodate the energy your panels are creating or permissions from electricity network providers and local councils. As such, you should be sure to consult with a licensed solar professional first to discuss the energy requirements of your business before making any purchase decisions.

What is the difference between commercial solar panels and residential ones?

Commercial solar panels are physically larger than residential solar panels and include more cells to accommodate the increased energy output. Most commercial solar panels are available as either a 96 or 72-cell model. This is compared to the 60-cell panels used on residential properties.

For a commercial property, using commercial-grade solar panels, a system of 100kW capacity will typically require around 400 panels to be installed. Systems with 30kW capacity require about 100 panels. The actual number of panels needed for your system’s intended output however, may vary depending on the products used, placement of the solar panels and weather conditions of your premises.

You may also need to consider whether rooftop solar panels will be the best fit for your premises. In some cases, a ground-mounted system may be better suited to the design and shading of your premises. This decision should be discussed with your installer or commercial specialist during the quoting process.

Please note, commercial solar panels may not be as regularly available as residential panels so you may need to compare these options through select commercial solar specialists, brands or installers.

What rebates are available on a commercial solar system?

There are currently two ways to obtain a solar rebate on a commercial solar system, but which one you qualify for depends on the size of the system you’re looking to install. These rebates include: Small-Scale Technology Certificates (STC’s) and Large-Scale Generation Certificates (LGC’s).

STC’s, which are commonly used for residential properties, are available on solar systems with a capacity under 100kW. These certificates work similar to a discount on the initial purchase of a system and are worked out based on the expected output of the solar system over a certain time period. This kind of rebate is typically already incorporated into the quote for a system.

LGC’s, however, must be claimed each year by submitting reports to the Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) Registry – these are not automatically deducted during the quote process. This kind of rebate is eligible on systems above 100kW and the relevant details must be tracked, reported and submitted to the correct bodies in order to be payable to a property – similar to a tax claim. To start claiming a LGC however, businesses or commercial properties will need to register their premises correctly with the Clean Energy Regulator. A commercial solar installer should be able to assist you with this process.

How much does a commercial solar system cost?

The overall cost of a commercial solar system will vary depending on the size of the system, products used, the state or territory your premises is located in and any eligible discounts or STC’s that may be awarded off the system price – however, you can generally expect this to be a hefty expense for your business.

According to Solar Choice’s latest Commercial Solar PV Price index, the average cost of a 100kW solar power system in Australia, including GST and any eligible STC’s, is about $89,000. Smaller systems, unsurprisingly, were found to cost significantly less than this, with 30kW systems sitting at an average of $28,000 and 50kW about $50,000 on average.

Financing a commercial solar system

There are a couple of different ways to finance a commercial solar system install in Australia, however the most common option is a commercial solar power purchase agreement.

A power purchase agreement, or PPA for short, is an arrangement between a solar provider and property owner whereby the provider designs, builds, services and owns a solar panel system but houses it on the property owner’s rooftop or elsewhere on the property. This comes at no upfront cost to the property owner as the provider absorbs the costs of the installation and solar products. The solar provider then charges the property owner for all the energy generated from that system as a means to pay off the system.

A PPA can be a great way for commercial properties to gain access to solar energy generation without the financial hurdle or upfront installation costs. It can also be a way for the property to access cheaper electricity too, as the solar provider sells the solar energy generated back to the property owner at a fixed, agreed upon price. Once the agreement is over, the system may also be bought outright by the property owner for continued use on the premises, but this will depend on the contract.

Contract lengths may vary for commercial solar power purchase agreements and some may be more inclusive than others so it’s important to do your research and compare a range of quotes and agreements first before making a purchase decision.

Another way to finance a commercial solar system may be through the use of a green loan. These are loans offered by financial institutions that are intended for a cause that will be ‘environmentally friendly’. Lenders will likely quantify environmentally friendly causes differently though so it’s important to understand what your options are from the get-go.

What commercial solar installer options are there?

As commercial solar needs are slightly different to residential solar needs, not every solar installer will be able to help you with your solar needs, namely due to the size and quantity of panels needed. Most installers will list as to whether they can help you with commercial properties, with quotes also available, meaning you can check in with a few installers to get a rough outline of costs and other requirements.

Some of the Australian solar installers that offer commercial solar solutions include:

Arise Solar

Fair Solar

SEM Group

Solargain

Solarhart

Is it worth getting solar power for my business?

Solar has been a hot topic over recent years, offering plenty of long-term benefits for those looking to invest or be a bit more environmentally-friendly. But with some deterred by the high upfront cost, is it worth pursuing?

The short answer is: maybe. Whether solar is beneficial for your commercial property will be entirely dependent on your individual circumstances, such as location, sun exposure, the slant, size and strength of your roof, council requirements and how much budget you have to spend on the initial investment, meaning while solar may be tempting, it may not suit every business. However, considering that most businesses operate on a 9-5 timeframe – a period when the sun is also working hard – installing solar can help you utilise the sun in real-time, which has the potential to significantly impact your reliance on the power gird, as well as your electricity bill, making it at least worth investigating further.

If you’re still not sure about solar, but keen to reduce your business power bills, you may find some relief by switching energy providers. Not sure who to go with? Our annual ratings report reveals the business electricity providers that Aussie business owners rated top-notch in areas such as bill and cost clarity, value for money, customer service, online tools and advice, availability of payment plan options and overall satisfaction. To see the best-rated brands, click the link below.

Picture credit: GIRODJL/shutterstock.com, Mark Agnor/shutterstock.com, BigPixel Photo/shutterstock.com, surasak jailak/shutterstock.com

Original Author: Dean Heckscher