Dyson is cleaning up its stock during this End of Year Financial (EOFY) sale and brushing $200 off a major cult favourite – the Dyson V11 Absolute, as well as the Dyson V7 Cord Free vacuum. It’s also offering a sale on its new Dyson Hot+Cool range, giving customers a bonus filter typically worth $99. But there’s only a couple weeks left to go, so you better be quick!

Dyson EOFY Sales

Model Dyson RRP EOFY Sale Price Dyson V7 Cord Free $599* $399* Dyson V11 Absolute $1,199* $999* Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Black/Nickel $899* $899 + Bonus Filter GWP ($99)* Dyson Pure Hot+Cool White/Silver $899* $899 + Bonus Filter GWP ($99)*

Dyson V7 Cord-Free

On sale for $399, down from $599

If you’re tripping over cables and high prices, the Dyson V7 Cord-Free vacuum is now slightly more affordable during this EOFY sale. This handstick model promises up to 30 minutes of cleaning and has two power modes, MAX mode for a stronger suction and Powerful mode for maximum runtime. It can also transform into a handheld vacuum, with a crevice tool and combination tool included, in addition to the direct drive cleaner.

This Dyson V7 stick vacuum is fairly lightweight at 2.32kg and comes with a 0.76L bin. Other specs include:

Works on carpets and hard floors

3.5 hours of charge time

Free shipping when purchased via the Dyson website

Between 2-5 years guarantee

The EOFY deal on the Dyson V7 Cord-Free vacuum is available through the brand’s website and ends on July 1.

Dyson V11 Absolute Extra

On sale for $999, down from $1,199

For a stick vacuum that seriously sucks, Dyson claims its V11 Absolute Extra vacuum provides the most powerful suction of any cordless vacuum compared to some other handstick options on the market. It provides up to 60 minutes of runtime, as long as you’re using the Eco mode and working on hard floors. Plus, this Dyson V11 model contains a few tools to help you dig deeper into all the nooks and crannies around the house, including a soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush, mini motorised tool, crevice tool and combination tool.

The Dyson V11 Absolute Extra is also claimed to produce less noise by apparently absorbing vibrations. Weighing just over 3.09kg, this handstick model contains a 0.76L dustbin and offers other features such as:

LCD screen

4.5 hours of charge time

This EOFY sale ends on July 1.

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool

Priced at $899 & includes bonus filter

Australians aren’t strangers to weird weather, especially when winter can fluctuate between temperatures from 10℃ to 24℃ in a single week in some areas. So, it might make sense to consider multi-functional appliances designed to work all year round. A high-end option is the Dyson Hot+Cool purifier fan heater, claimed to provide fast and even heating during winter, as well as a cool airflow in summer.

What makes this model stand out is its Air Multiplier technology and 350° oscillation, allowing you to feel the effects from every angle. As an air purifier, the appliance is stated to contain activated carbon filters to remove gases while HEPA filters trap supposedly 99.95% of tiny particles, such as allergens and pollutants. It’s also approved by the National Asthma Council and additionally certified as asthma and allergy-friendly by Allergy Standard Limited, making it something potentially worth thinking about if you’re worried about managing certain triggers. Other features include:

Floor unit

314L maximum airflow

Night-time mode

Remote control

Free shipping when purchased via the Dyson website

Alternatively, reverse cycle air conditioners can get the job done. They usually retail between $699 and $4,179. Until June 30, Dyson is offering a free GWP filter ($99 RRP*) with every Pure Hot+Cool purifier fan heater purchase.

Picture credits: Dyson.