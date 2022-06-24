The best EOFY tech & gaming deals 2022

The mid-year sale season is the perfect time to snatch a sweet deal on a range of tech, including smart watches, tablets, games, and smart devices. And while many shoppers will head to retailers such as JB HiFi or The Good Guys, there’s plenty of discounts and bonuses on offer right now from both telcos and tech brands directly.
There’s a lot of deals out there this June, so we’ve compiled some of the best picks across a range of telcos and manufacturers. This is by no means an exhaustive list, and doesn’t include smaller items such as phone cases, so you may want to head to each brand’s website to find more offers. But for now, scroll down or hit the jump links to see what you can save this EOFY.
On this page:
Looking for deals on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more? See the best EOFY 2022 smartphone and phone plan deals
Telstra EOFY tech and gaming deals
Alongside offering savings on new smartphones and home internet, Telstra is also cutting prices on a range of tech accessories, as well as offering a discount on the Xbox Series S.
Pick up the Series S on Telstra’s Xbox All Access plan before midnight on June 30, 2022, and you’ll save $5 per month off the price of the console. Xbox All Access allows customers to pay off the Xbox S over 24 months, rather than at full price upfront — so with the discount applied, you’ll save $120 in total.
Xbox All Access is priced at $28 per month (including the $5 price cut), or $672 over 24 months. Alongside the Series S console, you’ll also receive a wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for access to more than 100 high-quality games (plus online multiplayer, cloud gaming and EA Play memberships).
Outside of gaming, Telstra is also running deals on dozens of gadgets and accessories, including:
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G: bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra book cover
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G: bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8+ book cover
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G: bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8 book cover
All tablets can be added to a Telstra data-only/mobile broadband plan, which begin at $15 per month for 5GB of data and include options up to 400GB each month.
Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans
The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $15 over one month
|5GB
|$15
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $25 over one month
|30GB
|$25
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $55 over one month
|75GB
|$55
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $85 over one month
|400GB
|$85
|Go to Site
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Smart hubs and smart home tech
- Google Nest Hub Max: was $349, now $299
- Google Nest Doorbell: was $329, now $262
- Google Nest Cam Battery: was $329, now $262
- Google Nest Hub Gen 2: was $149, now $99
- Google Nest Audio: was $149, now $119
- Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $49
Smartwatches/wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — 44mm: was $549, now $399
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $699, now $549
- Spacetalk Adventurer 4G Kids Smartwatch: was $349, now $289
Headphones, earbuds and audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was $219, now $169
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $299, now $199
- Blueant Pump Air X Earbuds: was $179, now $89.50
- Blueant Bluetooth Speaker: was $384, now $288
- Blueant X4 Party Speaker: was $299, now $179
- JBL 660 BT Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $249, now $179
- JBL Live Pro+ Earbuds: was $249, now $179
Optus
Like other big-name telcos, Optus is offering EOFY discounts on in-demand smartphones — but you can also bag a bargain on tech and wearables. Optus customers can save up to 40% on selected accessories, 45% on smart devices, and up to $150 on smartwatches including the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Apple Watch Series 7.
All of the below offers are live until midnight on June 30, 2022.
Smart hubs and smart home tech
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $149, now $99
- Google Nest Cam (battery) 2 pack: was $619, now $495
- Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $49
- Amazon Echo 4th Gen: was $149, now $79
- Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen 2021): was $199, now $129
- Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen 2021): was $119, now $79
- Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen: was $79, now $59
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $399, now $319
- Ring Video Doorbell 4: was $329, now $259
- Google Nest Doorbell (battery): was $329, now $263
Smartwatches/wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 42mm: was $648.72, now $498.24
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $698.72, now $547.92
- Apple Watch Series 7 — 41mm: was $748.80, now $648.72
- Apple Watch Series 7 — 45mm: was $798.48, now $698.40
- Fitbit Charge 5: was $270, now $220
- Fitbit Inspire 2: was $150, now $100
Headphones, earbuds and audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $300, now $180
- Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speakers: was $200, now $150
Vodafone
Vodafone customers can save hundreds on Samsung Galaxy tablets this EOFY, as well as grab discounts on Samsung smart watches. All of the below offers are available until midnight on June 30, 2022.
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G: was $2,199, now $1,849
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G: was $1,299, now $1,049
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G: was $1,699, now $1,399
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 4G: was $529, now $329
For customers looking to score a tablet deal, you’ll need to buy your device on a payment plan of 24 or 36 months, and connect to a Vodafone SIM-only data plan. These plans begin at $15 per month for 5GB of full-speed data, up to $45 for 60GB.
Smartwatches/wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — 40mm: was $499, now $349
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $699, now $549
Compare mobile broadband & data-only SIM plans
Mobile Broadband Plans Compared: 100GB+
The following table shows a selection of published 100GB and over mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $35 over one month billing period
|80GB
|$35
|Go to Site
|
100GB Mobile Broadband Plan
min. cost $720 over 12 months
|100GB
|$60
|Link to provider unavailable
|
min. cost $780 over 12 month plan period
|100GB
|$65
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $70 over one month billing period
|500GB
|$70
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $85 over one month
|400GB
|$85
|Go to Site
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Mobile Broadband Plans Compared: Over 50GB
The following table shows a selection of published mobile broadband plans with 50GB – 100GB of data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
SIM Only 50GB
min. cost $40 over 28 day billing period
|50GB
|$40
|
min. cost $480 over 12 month plan period
|50GB
|$40
|Go To Site
|
60GB Mobile Broadband Plan
min. cost $540 over 12 months
|60GB
|$45
|
min. cost $55 over one month
|75GB
|$55
|Go To Site
|
SIM Only 90GB
min. cost $60 over 28 day billing period
|90GB
|$60
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Mobile Broadband Plans Compared: Under 50GB
The following table shows a selection of published mobile broadband plans with less than 50GB of data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
min. cost $15 over one month billing period
|20GB
|$15
|Go to Site
|
SIM Only 7GB
min. cost $15 over 28 day billing period
|7GB
|$15
|
min. cost $180 over 12 month plan period
|7GB
|$15
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $15 over one month
|5GB
|$15
|Go To Site
|
5GB Mobile Broadband Plan
min. cost $180 over 12 months
|5GB
|$15
|
min. cost $300 over 12 month plan period
|15GB
|$25
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $25 over one month
|30GB
|$25
|Go To Site
|
25GB Mobile Broadband Plan
min. cost $360 over 12 months
|25GB
|$30
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Google EOFY tech deals
If you’re buying directly from the Google store, the tech giant is slashing prices on its best-loved accessories and smart devices. Products on sale include the Nest Mini, Chromecast, and Pixel Buds, with all offers expiring at midnight on June 30, 2022.
Smart hubs and smart home tech
- Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $49
- Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $149, now $99
- Chromecast with Google TV: was $99, now $79
- Home of Entertainment Package (2x Nest Audio speakers, Nest Hub Max, Chromecast with Google TV): was $743, now $663
Headphones, earbuds and audio
- Audio Anywhere Package (2x Nest Mini speakers): was $158, now $98
- Room-filling Audio Package (2x Nest Audio speakers): was $298, now $269
- Pixel Buds A-Series: was $159, now $129
If you’re also interested in Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, you can compare plans below.
The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the 128GB Google Pixel 6 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the 128GB Google Pixel 6 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
Samsung EOFY deals
Like Google, Samsung is offering a range of discounts directly from its online store, without the need to go through a telco or third party retailer. In addition to phone savings, the manufacturer is also lowering prices on smartwatches and ear buds, plus offering free gifts with selected Galaxy tablets and accessories.
All the below offers are available from Samsung online until midnight June 30, 2022.
Tablets
- All Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ & S8 Ultra purchases: bonus Book Cover Keyboard
Smartwatches/wearables
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth — 46mm: was $599, now $449
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth — 42mm: was $549, now $399
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE — 46mm: was $699, now $549
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE — 46mm: was $649, now $499
- All Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic purchases: bonus black 65W PD Trio AC adaptor (no cable)
Headphones, earbuds and audio
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $299, now $179.40
- All Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Buds Live & Bud Pro purchases: bonus Galaxy Buds case
Looking for more Samsung deals? You can compare Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra phone plans below.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plans
The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
Samsung Galaxy S22+ Plans
The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Plans
The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
Xbox EOFY gaming deals
For the gamer in your life, Xbox’s online store is cutting up to 70% off selected games in its mid-year sale. Highlights include:
- NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: was $124.95, now $18.74
- FIFA 22 Xbox One: was $99.95, now $14.99
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition: was $99.95, now $79.96
- Far Cry 6: was $99.95, now $39.98
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $89.95, now $71.96
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Digital Standard Edition: was $99.95, now $49.97
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: was $124.95, now $93.71
PlayStation EOFY gaming deals
Similarly, PlayStation’s EOFY online sale includes up to 75% off games, bundles and add-ons, although sadly no console discounts. Some of the offers available include:
- FIFA 22 PS5: was $109.95, now $32.98
- Madden NFL 22 PS5: was $109.45, now $21.89
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5: was $99.95, now $39.98
- NBN 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle for PS4 & PS5: was $124.95, now $32.23
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: was $124.95, now $93.71
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition: was $129.90, now $51.96
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Bundle PS4 & PS5: was $179.95, now $89.97
Compare NBN plans for gamers
Gaming-ready NBN plans compared
The following table shows a selection of published gaming-ready NBN plans from Telstra and Aussie Broadband on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
Cheap NBN plans compared
Not every gamer needs the fastest internet, and some people like it cheaper. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
NBN 100 plans compared
If you’d like your gaming experience to have a little extra kick, these plans will do the job. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.
NBN 250 plans compared
If you want an NBN plan with some serious power, a super fast NBN plan is for you – albeit more expensive.
The following table shows selected published unlimited NBN 250 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.
|Brand
|Features
|Max Data**/billing period
|Advertised Cost^^/billing period
|
elite mates Home Superfast BYO
min. cost $99 over one month
|Unlimited
|$99
|
min. cost $185 over first month
|Unlimited
|$115
|Go To Site
|
Unlimited NBN Superfast
min. cost $115 over one month
|Unlimited
|$115
|
min. cost $115 over one month plan period
|Unlimited
|$115
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $119.90 for first month
|Unlimited
|$119.90
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $119.95 over one month
|Unlimited
|$119.95
|Go To Site
|
min. cost $129 over first month
|Unlimited
|$129
|Go To Site
|
NBN250 Unlimited
min. cost $129.99 over one month
|Unlimited
|$129.99
|
NBN250 Liimitless
min. cost $129.99 over one month
|Unlimited
|$129.99
|
min. cost $134 over first month
|Unlimited
|$134
|Go to Site
|
min. cost $3,459 over 24 months
|Unlimited
|$140
|Go To Site
|View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue
|**^^View important information
Share this article