The best EOFY tech & gaming deals 2022

The mid-year sale season is the perfect time to snatch a sweet deal on a range of tech, including smart watches, tablets, games, and smart devices. And while many shoppers will head to retailers such as JB HiFi or The Good Guys, there’s plenty of discounts and bonuses on offer right now from both telcos and tech brands directly.

There’s a lot of deals out there this June, so we’ve compiled some of the best picks across a range of telcos and manufacturers. This is by no means an exhaustive list, and doesn’t include smaller items such as phone cases, so you may want to head to each brand’s website to find more offers. But for now, scroll down or hit the jump links to see what you can save this EOFY.

On this page:

Looking for deals on iPhone, Samsung Galaxy phones, and more? See the best EOFY 2022 smartphone and phone plan deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. Source: Samsung

Telstra EOFY tech and gaming deals

Alongside offering savings on new smartphones and home internet, Telstra is also cutting prices on a range of tech accessories, as well as offering a discount on the Xbox Series S.

Pick up the Series S on Telstra’s Xbox All Access plan before midnight on June 30, 2022, and you’ll save $5 per month off the price of the console. Xbox All Access allows customers to pay off the Xbox S over 24 months, rather than at full price upfront — so with the discount applied, you’ll save $120 in total.

Xbox All Access is priced at $28 per month (including the $5 price cut), or $672 over 24 months. Alongside the Series S console, you’ll also receive a wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for access to more than 100 high-quality games (plus online multiplayer, cloud gaming and EA Play memberships).

Outside of gaming, Telstra is also running deals on dozens of gadgets and accessories, including:

Tablets

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G: bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra book cover
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G: bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8+ book cover
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G: bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8 book cover

All tablets can be added to a Telstra data-only/mobile broadband plan, which begin at $15 per month for 5GB of data and include options up to 400GB each month.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Extra Small

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • No 5G access
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $15 over one month

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Small

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • No 5G access
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $25 over one month

 30GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Medium

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • 5G access included
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $55 over one month

 75GBMax Data**/billing period $55Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Large

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • 5G access included
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $85 over one month

 400GBMax Data**/billing period $85Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Smart hubs and smart home tech

  • Google Nest Hub Max: was $349, now $299
  • Google Nest Doorbell: was $329, now $262
  • Google Nest Cam Battery: was $329, now $262
  • Google Nest Hub Gen 2: was $149, now $99
  • Google Nest Audio: was $149, now $119
  • Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $49

Smartwatches/wearables

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — 44mm: was $549, now $399
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $699, now $549
  • Spacetalk Adventurer 4G Kids Smartwatch: was $349, now $289

Headphones, earbuds and audio

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was $219, now $169
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $299, now $199
  • Blueant Pump Air X Earbuds: was $179, now $89.50
  • Blueant Bluetooth Speaker: was $384, now $288
  • Blueant X4 Party Speaker: was $299, now $179
  • JBL 660 BT Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $249, now $179
  • JBL Live Pro+ Earbuds: was $249, now $179

Optus

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Source: Samsung

Like other big-name telcos, Optus is offering EOFY discounts on in-demand smartphones — but you can also bag a bargain on tech and wearables. Optus customers can save up to 40% on selected accessories, 45% on smart devices, and up to $150 on smartwatches including the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Apple Watch Series 7.

All of the below offers are live until midnight on June 30, 2022.

Smart hubs and smart home tech

  • Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $149, now $99
  • Google Nest Cam (battery) 2 pack: was $619, now $495
  • Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $49
  • Amazon Echo 4th Gen: was $149, now $79
  • Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen 2021): was $199, now $129
  • Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen 2021): was $119, now $79
  • Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen: was $79, now $59
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $399, now $319
  • Ring Video Doorbell 4: was $329, now $259
  • Google Nest Doorbell (battery): was $329, now $263

Smartwatches/wearables

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 42mm: was $648.72, now $498.24
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $698.72, now $547.92
  • Apple Watch Series 7 — 41mm: was $748.80, now $648.72
  • Apple Watch Series 7 — 45mm: was $798.48, now $698.40
  • Fitbit Charge 5: was $270, now $220
  • Fitbit Inspire 2: was $150, now $100

Headphones, earbuds and audio

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $300, now $180
  • Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speakers: was $200, now $150

Vodafone

Vodafone customers can save hundreds on Samsung Galaxy tablets this EOFY, as well as grab discounts on Samsung smart watches. All of the below offers are available until midnight on June 30, 2022.

Tablets

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G: was $2,199, now $1,849
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G: was $1,299, now $1,049
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G: was $1,699,  now $1,399
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 4G: was $529, now $329

For customers looking to score a tablet deal, you’ll need to buy your device on a payment plan of 24 or 36 months, and connect to a Vodafone SIM-only data plan. These plans begin at $15 per month for 5GB of full-speed data, up to $45 for 60GB.

Smartwatches/wearables

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — 40mm: was $499, now $349
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $699, now $549

Compare mobile broadband & data-only SIM plans

Mobile Broadband Plans Compared: 100GB+

The following table shows a selection of published 100GB and over mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period

Medium-100GB

  • SIM Only
  • 4G network access
  • Data gifting available

min. cost $35 over one month billing period

 80GBMax Data**/billing period $35Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Vodafone Logo

100GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $720 over 12 months

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Cost^^/billing period Link to provider unavailable
Southern Phones Logo

Large

  • SIM Only

min. cost $780 over 12 month plan period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site

Large-500GB

  • SIM Only
  • 4G network access
  • Data gifting available

min. cost $70 over one month billing period

 500GBMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Large

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • 5G access included
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $85 over one month

 400GBMax Data**/billing period $85Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Mobile Broadband Plans Compared: Over 50GB

The following table shows a selection of published mobile broadband plans with 50GB – 100GB of data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 50GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $40 over 28 day billing period

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $40Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Medium

  • SIM Only

min. cost $480 over 12 month plan period

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $40Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Logo

60GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $540 over 12 months

 60GBMax Data**/billing period $45Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Medium

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • 5G access included
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $55 over one month

 75GBMax Data**/billing period $55Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 90GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $60 over 28 day billing period

 90GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Mobile Broadband Plans Compared: Under 50GB

The following table shows a selection of published mobile broadband plans with less than 50GB of data on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period

Small- 20GB

  • SIM Only
  • 4G network access
  • Data gifting available

min. cost $15 over one month billing period

 20GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 7GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $15 over 28 day billing period

 7GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Extra Small

  • SIM Only

min. cost $180 over 12 month plan period

 7GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Extra Small

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • No 5G access
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $15 over one month

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Logo

5GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $180 over 12 months

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Small

  • SIM Only

min. cost $300 over 12 month plan period

 15GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Small

  • SIM only plan – pay upfront via AutoPay
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • No 5G access
  • Share your data with up to 10 plans across your account

min. cost $25 over one month

 30GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Logo

25GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $360 over 12 months

 25GBMax Data**/billing period $30Advertised Cost^^/billing period
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Google EOFY tech deals

Chromecast with Google TV remote
Chromecast & Google TV. Source: Google

If you’re buying directly from the Google store, the tech giant is slashing prices on its best-loved accessories and smart devices. Products on sale include the Nest Mini, Chromecast, and Pixel Buds, with all offers expiring at midnight on June 30, 2022.

Smart hubs and smart home tech

  • Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $49
  • Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $149, now $99
  • Chromecast with Google TV: was $99, now $79
  • Home of Entertainment Package (2x Nest Audio speakers, Nest Hub Max, Chromecast with Google TV): was $743, now $663

Headphones, earbuds and audio

  • Audio Anywhere Package (2x Nest Mini speakers): was $158, now $98
  • Room-filling Audio Package (2x Nest Audio speakers): was $298, now $269
  • Pixel Buds A-Series: was $159, now $129

If you’re also interested in Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, you can compare plans below.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the 128GB Google Pixel 6 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

The following table shows a selection of published 24-month plans for the 128GB Google Pixel 6 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our mobile phone comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Samsung EOFY deals

Like Google, Samsung is offering a range of discounts directly from its online store, without the need to go through a telco or third party retailer. In addition to phone savings, the manufacturer is also lowering prices on smartwatches and ear buds, plus offering free gifts with selected Galaxy tablets and accessories.

All the below offers are available from Samsung online until midnight June 30, 2022.

Tablets

  • All Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ & S8 Ultra purchases: bonus Book Cover Keyboard

Smartwatches/wearables

  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth — 46mm: was $599, now $449
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth — 42mm: was $549, now $399
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE — 46mm: was $699, now $549
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE — 46mm: was $649, now $499
  • All Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic purchases: bonus black 65W PD Trio AC adaptor (no cable)

Headphones, earbuds and audio

  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $299, now $179.40
  • All Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Buds Live & Bud Pro purchases: bonus Galaxy Buds case

Looking for more Samsung deals? You can compare Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra phone plans below.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plans

The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Plans

The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Plans

The following table shows selected published 24-month plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our tool for mobile phone plan comparison to see a wider range of plans from other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

 

LEGO Star Wars charactoers including Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Source: IGDB

Xbox EOFY gaming deals

For the gamer in your life, Xbox’s online store is cutting up to 70% off selected games in its mid-year sale. Highlights include:

  • NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: was $124.95, now $18.74
  • FIFA 22 Xbox One: was $99.95, now $14.99
  • Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition: was $99.95, now $79.96
  • Far Cry 6: was $99.95, now $39.98
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $89.95, now $71.96
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Digital Standard Edition: was $99.95, now $49.97
  • WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: was $124.95, now $93.71

PlayStation EOFY gaming deals

Similarly, PlayStation’s EOFY online sale includes up to 75% off games, bundles and add-ons, although sadly no console discounts. Some of the offers available include:

  • FIFA 22 PS5: was $109.95, now $32.98
  • Madden NFL 22 PS5: was $109.45, now $21.89
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5: was $99.95, now $39.98
  • NBN 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle for PS4 & PS5: was $124.95, now $32.23
  • WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: was $124.95, now $93.71
  • Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition: was $129.90, now $51.96
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Bundle PS4 & PS5: was $179.95, now $89.97

Compare NBN plans for gamers

Gaming-ready NBN plans compared

The following table shows a selection of published gaming-ready NBN plans from Telstra and Aussie Broadband on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from the lowest to highest, and then by alphabetical order of provider. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Cheap NBN plans compared

Not every gamer needs the fastest internet, and some people like it cheaper. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 25 and NBN 50 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

NBN 100 plans compared

If you’d like your gaming experience to have a little extra kick, these plans will do the job. The following table shows a selection of published unlimited NBN 100 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

NBN 250 plans compared

If you want an NBN plan with some serious power, a super fast NBN plan is for you – albeit more expensive.

The following table shows selected published unlimited NBN 250 plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from lowest to highest, then alphabetically. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period

elite mates Home Superfast BYO

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)
  • Optional WiFi modem $165 upfront

min. cost $99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iPrimus Logo

NBN 250

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $70 setup fee
  • Modem included ($15 P&H)
  • PAYG calls

min. cost $185 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $115Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
MyRepublic Logo

Unlimited NBN Superfast

  • NBN 250/25Mbps speed
  • Optional WiFi hub+ modem for $149 upfront plus $10 P&H
  • Special offer: $95 for the first six months, then $115 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $115 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $115Advertised Data^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

nbnSuperfast

  • Superfast 250/25 Evening Speed (NBN 250)
  • Optional WiFi modem $99 upfront

min. cost $115 over one month plan period

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $115Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Kogan Logo

Platinum Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Modem available for $69 upfront

min. cost $119.90 for first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119.90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Superloop logo

Unlimited Superfast 250/25

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

min. cost $119.95 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $119.95Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site

Power User

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Optional modem from $149 ($15 P&H)

min. cost $129 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Internode

NBN250 Unlimited

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Special offer: $99.99 for the first six months, then $129.99 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $129.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
iiNet Logo

NBN250 Liimitless

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)
  • Special offer: $99.99 for the first six months, then $129.99 ongoing. Terms apply.

min. cost $129.99 over one month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $129.99Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Origin Logo

Super Fast NBN 250

  • Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • $0 setup fee
  • $124 per month when bundled with Origin energy

min. cost $134 over first month

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $134Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go to Site
Telstra Logo

Superfast NBN

  • Superfast Speed (NBN 250)
  • Typical evening speed: 215Mbps
  • $216 modem (free when you stay connected for 24 months)
  • Special offer: $99 connection fee waived (online only)
  • Special offer: Get 3 months BINGE standard subscription, terms apply. Offer available until withdrawn.
  • Unlimited local, national & mobile calls included

min. cost $3,459 over 24 months

 UnlimitedMax Data**/billing period $140Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

