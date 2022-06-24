The best EOFY tech & gaming deals 2022

The mid-year sale season is the perfect time to snatch a sweet deal on a range of tech, including smart watches, tablets, games, and smart devices. And while many shoppers will head to retailers such as JB HiFi or The Good Guys, there’s plenty of discounts and bonuses on offer right now from both telcos and tech brands directly.

There’s a lot of deals out there this June, so we’ve compiled some of the best picks across a range of telcos and manufacturers. This is by no means an exhaustive list, and doesn’t include smaller items such as phone cases, so you may want to head to each brand’s website to find more offers. But for now, scroll down or hit the jump links to see what you can save this EOFY.

Telstra EOFY tech and gaming deals

Alongside offering savings on new smartphones and home internet, Telstra is also cutting prices on a range of tech accessories, as well as offering a discount on the Xbox Series S.

Pick up the Series S on Telstra’s Xbox All Access plan before midnight on June 30, 2022, and you’ll save $5 per month off the price of the console. Xbox All Access allows customers to pay off the Xbox S over 24 months, rather than at full price upfront — so with the discount applied, you’ll save $120 in total.

Xbox All Access is priced at $28 per month (including the $5 price cut), or $672 over 24 months. Alongside the Series S console, you’ll also receive a wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for access to more than 100 high-quality games (plus online multiplayer, cloud gaming and EA Play memberships).

Outside of gaming, Telstra is also running deals on dozens of gadgets and accessories, including:

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G: bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra book cover

bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra book cover Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G: bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8+ book cover

bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8+ book cover Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G: bonus gift bundle including Galaxy Buds Live + Galaxy Tab S8 book cover

All tablets can be added to a Telstra data-only/mobile broadband plan, which begin at $15 per month for 5GB of data and include options up to 400GB each month.

Smart hubs and smart home tech

Google Nest Hub Max: was $349, now $299

was $349, now $299 Google Nest Doorbell: was $329, now $262

was $329, now $262 Google Nest Cam Battery: was $329, now $262

was $329, now $262 Google Nest Hub Gen 2: was $149, now $99

was $149, now $99 Google Nest Audio: was $149, now $119

was $149, now $119 Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $49

Smartwatches/wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — 44mm: was $549, now $399

$549, now $399 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $699, now $549

was $699, now $549 Spacetalk Adventurer 4G Kids Smartwatch: was $349, now $289

Headphones, earbuds and audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds2: was $219, now $169

was $219, now $169 Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $299, now $199

was $299, now $199 Blueant Pump Air X Earbuds: was $179, now $89.50

was $179, now $89.50 Blueant Bluetooth Speaker: was $384, now $288

was $384, now $288 Blueant X4 Party Speaker: was $299, now $179

was $299, now $179 JBL 660 BT Over Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: was $249, now $179

was $249, now $179 JBL Live Pro+ Earbuds: was $249, now $179

Optus

Like other big-name telcos, Optus is offering EOFY discounts on in-demand smartphones — but you can also bag a bargain on tech and wearables. Optus customers can save up to 40% on selected accessories, 45% on smart devices, and up to $150 on smartwatches including the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Apple Watch Series 7.

All of the below offers are live until midnight on June 30, 2022.

Smart hubs and smart home tech

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $149, now $99

was $149, now $99 Google Nest Cam (battery) 2 pack: was $619, now $495

was $619, now $495 Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $49

was $79, now $49 Amazon Echo 4th Gen: was $149, now $79

was $149, now $79 Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen 2021): was $199, now $129

was $199, now $129 Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen 2021): was $119, now $79

was $119, now $79 Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen: was $79, now $59

was $79, now $59 Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2: was $399, now $319

was $399, now $319 Ring Video Doorbell 4: was $329, now $259

was $329, now $259 Google Nest Doorbell (battery): was $329, now $263

Smartwatches/wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 42mm: was $648.72, now $498.24

was $648.72, now $498.24 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $698.72, now $547.92

was $698.72, now $547.92 Apple Watch Series 7 — 41mm: was $748.80, now $648.72

was $748.80, now $648.72 Apple Watch Series 7 — 45mm: was $798.48, now $698.40

was $798.48, now $698.40 Fitbit Charge 5: was $270, now $220

was $270, now $220 Fitbit Inspire 2: was $150, now $100

Headphones, earbuds and audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $300, now $180

was $300, now $180 Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Speakers: was $200, now $150

Vodafone

Vodafone customers can save hundreds on Samsung Galaxy tablets this EOFY, as well as grab discounts on Samsung smart watches. All of the below offers are available until midnight on June 30, 2022.

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra 5G: was $2,199, now $1,849

was $2,199, now $1,849 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 5G: was $1,299, now $1,049

was $1,299, now $1,049 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G: was $1,699, now $1,399

was $1,699, now $1,399 Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 4G: was $529, now $329

For customers looking to score a tablet deal, you’ll need to buy your device on a payment plan of 24 or 36 months, and connect to a Vodafone SIM-only data plan. These plans begin at $15 per month for 5GB of full-speed data, up to $45 for 60GB.

Smartwatches/wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 — 40mm: was $499, now $349

was $499, now $349 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic — 46mm: was $699, now $549

Google EOFY tech deals

If you’re buying directly from the Google store, the tech giant is slashing prices on its best-loved accessories and smart devices. Products on sale include the Nest Mini, Chromecast, and Pixel Buds, with all offers expiring at midnight on June 30, 2022.

Smart hubs and smart home tech

Google Nest Mini: was $79, now $49

was $79, now $49 Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: was $149, now $99

was $149, now $99 Chromecast with Google TV: was $99, now $79

was $99, now $79 Home of Entertainment Package (2x Nest Audio speakers, Nest Hub Max, Chromecast with Google TV): was $743, now $663

Headphones, earbuds and audio

Audio Anywhere Package (2x Nest Mini speakers): was $158, now $98

was $158, now $98 Room-filling Audio Package (2x Nest Audio speakers): was $298, now $269

was $298, now $269 Pixel Buds A-Series: was $159, now $129

If you’re also interested in Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones, you can compare plans below.

Samsung EOFY deals

Like Google, Samsung is offering a range of discounts directly from its online store, without the need to go through a telco or third party retailer. In addition to phone savings, the manufacturer is also lowering prices on smartwatches and ear buds, plus offering free gifts with selected Galaxy tablets and accessories.

All the below offers are available from Samsung online until midnight June 30, 2022.

Tablets

All Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ & S8 Ultra purchases: bonus Book Cover Keyboard

Smartwatches/wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth — 46mm: was $599, now $449

was $599, now $449 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Bluetooth — 42mm: was $549, now $399

was $549, now $399 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE — 46mm: was $699, now $549

was $699, now $549 Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE — 46mm: was $649, now $499

was $649, now $499 All Samsung Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic purchases: bonus black 65W PD Trio AC adaptor (no cable)

Headphones, earbuds and audio

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $299, now $179.40

was $299, now $179.40 All Samsung Galaxy Buds2, Buds Live & Bud Pro purchases: bonus Galaxy Buds case

Looking for more Samsung deals? You can compare Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra phone plans below.

Xbox EOFY gaming deals

For the gamer in your life, Xbox’s online store is cutting up to 70% off selected games in its mid-year sale. Highlights include:

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: was $124.95, now $18.74

was $124.95, now $18.74 FIFA 22 Xbox One: was $99.95, now $14.99

was $99.95, now $14.99 Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition: was $99.95, now $79.96

was $99.95, now $79.96 Far Cry 6: was $99.95, now $39.98

was $99.95, now $39.98 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: was $89.95, now $71.96

was $89.95, now $71.96 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Digital Standard Edition: was $99.95, now $49.97

was $99.95, now $49.97 WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: was $124.95, now $93.71

PlayStation EOFY gaming deals

Similarly, PlayStation’s EOFY online sale includes up to 75% off games, bundles and add-ons, although sadly no console discounts. Some of the offers available include:

FIFA 22 PS5: was $109.95, now $32.98

was $109.95, now $32.98 Madden NFL 22 PS5: was $109.45, now $21.89

was $109.45, now $21.89 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PS4 & PS5: was $99.95, now $39.98

was $99.95, now $39.98 NBN 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle for PS4 & PS5: was $124.95, now $32.23

was $124.95, now $32.23 WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle: was $124.95, now $93.71

was $124.95, now $93.71 Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition: was $129.90, now $51.96

was $129.90, now $51.96 Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy + Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Bundle PS4 & PS5: was $179.95, now $89.97

