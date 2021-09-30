Fact Checked

With over four million customers under its banner, Origin is one of the ‘big three’ providers in retail energy. Given its size, Origin Energy has a lot to offer in terms of plans, operating in most corners of the country. But, does being bigger mean cheap electricity prices?

This guide is here to show you, the customer, which Origin plans hold the best value. We’ll show you Origin’s electricity prices, as well as the plan features that make this power company worthy of your attention.

Best Origin Energy Plans October 2021

What is the best Origin plan?

Origin’s best energy plan is currently the Everyday Rewards deal. This offer comes with fixed rates for 12 months and has no exit fees or lock-in contract. With this plan, customers will receive 5,000 Everyday Rewards points when signing up, plus one point for every $1 spent on electricity and gas bills. The Origin Everyday Rewards also comes with 25% GreenPower built in at no extra cost.

To determine Origin’s best plan, we apply our expert methodology that examines each energy provider and product. This includes the estimated annual price, the features of the plan, as well as the brand’s customer service and billing credentials. If you’d like to read more about how we determine the best plan from Origin, view our methodology document here.

Best Origin Plan in NSW

Origin’s best electricity plan in New South Wales is the Everyday Rewards deal where customers receive 5,000 Everyday Rewards points for signing up. This plan has fixed rates for 12 months and Origin will make a contribution of 25% GreenPower, at no additional cost. Solar customers will get a modest 5c/kWh feed-in tariff.

Here is the Origin plan on our database for NSW. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best Origin Plan in VIC

Origin’s best energy deal in Victoria is the Home Assist plan. This product comes with a membership to Allianz Global Assistance’s Emergency Home Assistance Program. Home Assist is a fixed rate plan with a no contract term, and has a solar feed-in tariff of 6.7c/kWh.

Here is the Origin plan on our database for Victoria. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best Origin Plan in QLD

In Queensland, Everyday Rewards is Origin’s best deal, coming with fixed rates for a year and 5,000 Everyday Rewards points upon sign up. This plan also gives Queenslanders one rewards point for every $1 billed on electricity, and has 25% GreenPower incorporated at no extra cost, which is great for eco-conscious customers. It has a solar feed-in tariff rate of 5c/kWh.

Here is the Origin plan on our database for SE QLD. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best Origin Plan in SA

The Everyday Rewards plan is Origin’s best offering for South Australia, which has rates locked in for the first 12 months. Customers will receive 5,000 Everyday Rewards points when signing up to this deal, in addition to one point for every $1 spent on power bills. It also has 25% GreenPower thrown in at no extra cost, plus a solar feed-in tariff of 6c/kWh.

Here is the Origin plan on our database for SA. This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Best Origin Solar Plan

For Origin solar customers, Solar Boost is the standout product. Solar Boost is a variable rate plan and packs a generous feed-in tariff (FiT) of between 8c/kWh and 10c/kWh, depending on the state. Origin also offers another solar deal with a higher FiT, however customers must purchase their solar system through the retailer to be eligible.

NSW

VIC

QLD

SA Origin Solar Plans NSW Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans VIC Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in Victoria. These costs are based on the Citipower network in Melbourne but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans QLD Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SE QLD. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information. Origin Solar Plans SA Here are the Origin Energy solar plans available on our database in SA. These costs are based on SA Power network in Adelaide but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. Plans are listed in order of lowest price first. Annual price estimates assume general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Price estimates exclude solar feed-in tariff credits. This table includes products from a referral partner†. Our database may not cover all deals in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.

Should you switch to Origin?

Switching energy providers is usually a hassle-free process, and Origin is certainly a brand worth checking out if you’re looking to start afresh. With a range of products on offer, Origin can be great for customers who like a good deal, but also the peace of mind of being with a well-known provider. Whether it’s fixed or variable rates, sign-up incentives or customer service, Origin may be your answer.

You can compare Origin Energy’s rates against a stack of other providers by following the link below. All we need from you is your postcode to start comparing deals. Be sure to check out electricity rates, along with any other features of plans that will benefit your household’s needs.



Image credit: Giamportone/Shutterstock.com