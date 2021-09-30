South Australians are slugged the highest electricity prices in the country, which is why it’s hugely important to compare plans and make sure you’re getting the best deal possible. This means understanding electricity discounts and how they impact your overall costs. To help you find a cheaper plan, we have compared costs from some of the biggest electricity providers in SA and show what you can expect to pay with each of them.
Before we compare prices, it’s important to make the point that, if you have not switched electricity providers in the last couple of years, then you are almost certainly paying more than you need to. This is because new customers can benefit from often generous electricity discounts which have short benefit periods of usually just 12 months. After this time, you will start paying the higher rate, meaning that to get the best deals, you need to be willing to switch every year or two, otherwise you’ll end up paying the ‘lazy tax’.
Our price calculations are based on a specific postcode in Adelaide. To get a quote for your suburb, use our comparison tool here. Our database may not cover all deals available in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.
Energy Prices SA
Here are some sponsored deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
|
|14% Less
than reference price
|$1,476
Price/year (estimated)
|Go to site
|
|25% Less
than reference price
|$1,283
Price/year (estimated)
|Go to site
|
|14% Less
than reference price
|$1,476
Price/year (estimated)
|Go to site
Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
Which electricity provider is cheapest in South Australia?
To help you find the cheapest electricity providers in South Australia, Canstar Blue has calculated the daily supply and usage charges of the following retailers that operate in the state. In the table below, we compare prices on the SA Power network in Adelaide. We show one product per retailer, listed from the lowest priced estimate first. See here for information on the Reference Price, which assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year, meaning the Reference Price is $1,716/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison. Our database may not cover all deals available in your area, and please check retailer websites for up to date information.
List of cheapest electricity providers SA
|Electricity Provider
|Electricity Plan
|Difference from Reference Price^
|Conditional Discounts
|Price Estimate*
|Elysian Energy
|Power Maximiser
|31% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,180
|ReAmped Energy
|ReAmped Advance
|25% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,283
|Discover Energy
|Smart Saver
|25% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,287
|Energy Locals
|Online Member 2022
|21% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,361
|Powerclub
|Powerbank Home Flat
|20% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,369
|Powershop
|100% Carbon Neutral
|18% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,406
|OVO Energy
|The One Plan
|18% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,409
|GloBird Energy
|Boost
|18% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,411
|Kogan Energy
|Market Offer
|17% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,432
|Diamond Energy
|Everyday Renewable Saver
|7% Less Than Reference Price
|Reduces to 16% less than Reference Price for paying on time by direct debit
|$1,441incl. conditional discount
|CovaU
|Freedom
|15% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,461
|Sumo
|Sumo Assure Advantage
|15% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,467
|Alinta Energy
|Home Deal
|14% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,476
|Origin Energy
|Everyday Rewards
|14% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,476
|Nectr
|Online
|14% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,482
|Momentum Energy
|Self Serve
|13% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,493
|Simply Energy
|Simply RAA Members
|12% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,510
|1st Energy
|1st Saver
|Equal To Reference Price
|10% less than Reference Price for paying on time
|$1,538incl. conditional discount
|EnergyAustralia
|Total Plan Home
|9% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,562
|Powerdirect
|Rate Saver
|9% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,568
|Future X Power
|Smart Flat
|7% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,588
|AGL
|Super Saver
|6% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,613
|Tango Energy
|Home Select
|4% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,650
|Dodo
|Market Offer
|3% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,670
|Lumo Energy
|Basic
|2% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,683
|Red Energy
|Living Energy Saver
|1% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,698
|Amber Electric
|Amber Plan
|Equal to Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,716
|Mojo Power
|Standing Offer
|Equal to Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,716
|Social Energy
|Basic Plan
|4% More Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,792
*Price assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Estimated price includes any conditions discounts that may be available. Pricing based on SA Power network in Adelaide, but prices differ between distribution areas. October 2021.
^The Reference Price is set by the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) for a financial year in relation to electricity supply to residential customers in the distribution region and is based on an assumed annual usage amount. Any difference between the reference price and the unconditional price of a plan is expressed as a percentage more or less than the reference price. The terms of any conditional discounts are shown, along with any further difference between the reference price and the discount applied if a condition is met, expressed as a percentage more or less than the reference price.
As you can see, based on this comparison, Elysian Energy, ReAmped Energy and Discover Energy work out to be the cheapest electricity providers in South Australia. Overall though, this comparison does paint a rather bleak picture about electricity costs across the board in SA. The above price calculations are based on one specific postcode in Adelaide, so be sure to compare plans in your suburb by using electricity comparison tool above. Our pricing tables are updated as soon as we’re made aware of any changes.
Electricity Provider Customer Ratings
About the 3 cheapest deals
Now that the above table has shed some light onto what you can expect to pay for electricity from each provider, it’s time to find out more about the three cheapest plans available in SA. In the tables below, we compare prices on the SA Power network in Adelaide. We show one product per retailer, listed from the lowest priced estimate first. See here for information on the Reference Price, which in this comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year, meaning the Reference Price is $1,716/year. Use our comparison tool for a specific comparison.
Power Maximiser (Elysian Energy)
After a re-shuffle of its product line-up, Elysian Energy has launched its latest product offering, Power Maximiser, in South Australia. However, this product isn’t like any other you’ll see on the energy market, with customers paying a monthly subscription fee as opposed to general and daily usage charges. The subscription fee also covers the first 250kWh of energy used within the month, but don’t fret if you go over! You’ll simply be charged the additional energy usage at a competitive, low rate.
Advance (ReAmped Energy)
ReAmped Energy is offering South Australians massive savings with its prepaid electricity option. Pay in advance every two weeks by direct debit and receive a whopping 25% off the reference price.
Smart Saver (Discover Energy)
Discover Energy’s market offer, Smart Saver, gives customers a guaranteed discount plan, with low variable rates and no exit-fees or lock-in contracts. This retailer is notorious for greener practices though, and customers must sign up to e-billing in order to be eligible for this plan.
Cheapest big three, no discount, discounted, variable and fixed rate plans in South Australia
We’ve listed the cheapest plans for SA on our database above, but what if you’re looking for a specific product type? Here are the cheapest plans in our database for customers looking for a specific product type, including plans from the big three retailers, 0% discount plans, discounted plans, variable rate and fixed rate plans. The categories below fall under no particular order.
|Product Category
|Electricity Provider & Plan
|Difference from Reference Price^
|Conditional Discounts
|Price Estimate*
|Cheapest Big 3
|Origin, Everyday Rewards
|14% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,476
|Cheapest No Discount
|Elysian Energy, Power Maximiser
|31% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,180
|Cheapest Discounted
|Diamond Energy, Everyday Renewable Saver
|7% Less Than Reference Price
|16% less than Reference Price for Paying on Time by Direct Debit
|$1,441incl. conditional discount
|Cheapest Variable Rate
|Elysian Energy, Power Maximiser
|31% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,180
|Cheapest Fixed Rate
|Origin, Everyday Rewards
|14% Less Than Reference Price
|No conditional discounts
|$1,476
*Price assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Estimated price includes any conditions discounts that may be available. Pricing based on SA Power network in Adelaide, but prices differ between distribution areas. October 2021.
How energy discounts impact your bill
Energy discounts were once the main marketing tool of the energy retailers, but following regulatory changes to the industry in July 2019, most have moved away from discounts and instead now focus on just providing cheaper base rates instead, as well as other incentives like bill credits. However, some retailers do still market discounts, which will typically now apply to both usage and supply charges. Discounts are typically available for paying bills on time or by direct debit. Some providers will also give you money off if you agree to receive bills via email instead of post. However, be aware that failing to meet the terms of your discount will not only mean you could lose the benefit, but you could also be charged a fee. Therefore, customers who struggle to pay their bills on time may find better value from electricity plans with lowest base pricing.
The other thing to be aware of in regards to energy discounts is the benefit term. Being able to lock-in a good discount for a couple of years represents a good deal. But no matter how long the benefit period, make sure you pay attention to when it disappears because it may not return and you’ll be left paying more.
Other Incentives
Also be conscious of sign-up incentives. It’s common for the energy companies to offer a rebate on your first bill when you sign up online, for example. Others have rewards programs whereby customers can get money off things like movie tickets. AGL offers flybuys points on the money you spend on bills, Simply Energy has a plan that brings ‘free’ movie tickets and Lumo Energy has a program that brings discounts at various retailers. While fairly attractive, it’s probably best not to let these incentives dictate your final decision, but they can be a good point of difference if you find two similar plans.
Tiered electricity pricing in South Australia
In South Australia, most electricity providers structure their plans with tiered pricing. This means you will be charged for power at different rates depending on how much you have used throughout the day. For example, you will typically pay lower prices for the first ‘block’ of electricity you use, but then a slightly higher rate for each next block. Our cost comparison has taken these block rates into account. While some providers only have two tiers of electricity pricing, others have as many as five.
Tiered pricing is another important consideration when comparing prices, so get to know your household’s specific electricity requirements, because the cheapest plan for you may be different to the cheapest plan for another household with higher or lower energy requirements. You can learn more about block rate pricing in our review of South Australia electricity tariffs.
SA Electricity Rates Example
Electricity rates in South Australia often change, and this means annual energy bills can vary by hundreds of dollars depending on the specific rates you pay. Based on the winner of our electricity customer satisfaction ratings, here is an example of rates found in SA.
|Provider
|EnergyAustralia
|Plan
|Total Plan Home
|Usage Rate (per kWh)
|34.82¢/kWh
|Supply Rate (cents per day)
|88.55¢/day
|Difference from Reference Price
|9% Less than Reference Price
|Conditional Discounts
|No conditional discounts
|Estimated Annual Cost
|$1,562
Questions to ask:
It’s important to regularly reviewing your electricity plan to make sure you’re getting the best possible deal you can. No one wants to switch electricity providers every year, but the reality is that it takes effort to get the best deals and that’s what you might need to do. Here are some questions to consider and potentially ask when comparing electricity prices in South Australia.
- Are you offering me the plan with the lowest usage rates?
- How much are the supply charges and how do they compare to other plans?
- How does the plan compare to the Reference Price?
- Is there a contract? How long is it? Are there any exit fees if I leave?
- What discount can I get off my bill and how do I quality for the discount?
- What is the benefit term of the discount? Will it disappear after a year?
- Can you offer me any additional sign-up incentives?
Ultimately, you should try to get to know your energy plans. No one is going to come round your house and offer to take $200 off your annual bill. Be proactive, compare plans, and consider switching if you think you can find a better deal.
SA Concession Offer
While this page lists the cheapest deals on our database that are widely available to the general public, concession card holders in South Australia could secure even greater savings than those referenced on this page through Origin Energy’s partnership with the SA government. The retailer has been selected to deliver the state’s SA Concessions Energy Discount offer, with 20% off the Reference Price for electricity and 11% of natural gas usage and supply charges. This plan is called Origin Value.
Origin Value SA
Here is the Origin Value plan on our database for SA . This is a product from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.
Which energy providers are rated highest in South Australia?
It’s natural that consumers will be drawn towards the cheapest electricity prices in South Australia, but it’s also worth considering other factors, particularly customer service. That’s why Canstar Blue produces an annual review of electricity providers in the state, to see which are actually meeting expectations. In 2021, EnergyAustralia has been rated best overall.
South Australians are paying a high price for electricity, but you can help reduce costs by ensuring you are getting a good deal. Compare plans from other providers and make the most informed decision you can. We hope this price comparison proves helpful, because if there is one message to take away from this, it’s that shopping around is hugely important.
About the author of this page
This page was written and is regularly updated by Canstar Blue’s Energy Editor, Jared Mullane. He’s an expert in all things utilities, including electricity, gas and water, helping to make complicated subjects easier to understand for consumers. A trained journalist, Jared is usually one of the first to break energy-related news, whether it’s the latest changes in the industry, price movements, or the next best deal you need to know about.
We get it, there’s a lot of information on this page. If you’ve got washing or literally anything else to tend to, you’re in luck because we’ve broken down some have-to-knows about SA’s electricity market.
SA Reference Price
$1,716/year based on general usage of 4000kWh/year
Number of Energy Providers in SA
20+
Winner of Canstar Blue’s Most Satisfied Customers – Electricity Providers SA Award
Alinta Energy
SA Distribution Network
SA Power Networks
SA Gas Distribution Network
Australian Gas Networks SA
SA Electricity Tariff Options
Single rate, time of use, controlled load, demand
SA Electricity Generation
Coal, geothermal, wind, solar, mini hydro
Year SA electricity market was deregulated
2012
List of SA Energy Providers:
- AGL
- Alinta Energy
- Amber Electric
- Diamond Energy
- Discover Energy
- Dodo
- Elysian Energy
- EnergyAustralia
- Energy Locals
- Future X Power
- GloBird Energy
- Kogan Energy
- Lumo Energy
- Momentum Energy
- Mojo Power
- Nectr
- Origin Energy
- OVO Energy
- Powerclub
- Powerdirect
- Powershop
- QEnergy
- ReAmped Energy
- Red Energy
- Simply Energy
- Social Energy
