As any energy-bill payer will tell you, electricity prices have been climbing for some years now. Only recently have changes to the retail market given customers a glimmer of hope for lowering power prices. Following the recommendations of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) 2018 inquiry into electricity prices, the government and regulators have stepped in to introduce what’s called a ‘Default Market Offer’. But what is it, how does it work, and more importantly, how will you be affected?

The Default Market Offer or ‘DMO’ serves as a price cap for electricity for those previously paying the highest prices, on contracts known as ‘standing offers’. While some see this as a great way to lower power bills, others remain concerned that it’s a shift towards price re-regulation in a way that will restrict competition in the market. Either way, the Default Market Offer will have an impact on the price of electricity and the way we shop around for better deals. With this in mind, we’ve assembled a guide to walk you through everything about the changes.

What is the ‘Default Market Offer’?

The Default Market Offer is an electricity tariff set by the Australian Energy Regulator (AER), which is likely to effectively serve as a price cap for energy retailers. Customers previously on standing offers will be automatically switched onto their retailer’s cheaper default price. Retailers could technically charge more than the DMO on their market offers, but it seems unlikely that many will do this. Why? Because the DMO also acts as a ‘reference price’ from which all market offers must be compared to.

The DMO is basically a safety net price for consumers who do not engage in the energy market, ensuring that loyal customers who stick with their retailer are not exploited by expensive standing offers once the terms of their original energy deal comes to an end.

The DMO is not designed to be a competitive price for energy and the cheapest deals will still be hundreds of dollars a year cheaper. This differs slightly to the Victorian Default Offer in Victoria which is designed to be a competitive deal.

The price of the DMO is based on “the efficient cost of operating in the region, including a reasonable margin, as well as customer acquisition and retention costs,” according to the AER.

Energy retailers must advertise clear and concise conditions of each plan on their websites, referring to the default price as a point of reference. These rule changes come after the publication of the ACCC’s Retail Electricity Price Inquiry report back in July 2018, which found the electricity retail market confusing and too hard for consumers to shop for a better deal. The report also identified that customers choosing to stay with the same retailer were being slugged with a ‘loyalty tax’ through non-discounted standing offer rates.

How does the Default Market Offer work?

The Default Market Offer will act as a reference point for power prices, which is aimed to protect customers who do not engage in the energy market. Those customers who were on a standing offer pre-July 1, 2019 will be moved onto the new default reference price. The reference price is set by the Australian Energy Regulator and is based on specific usage and supply charges in different areas, meaning the reference price will vary between states and distribution networks.

Plans cheaper than the Default Market Offer

The Default Market Offer has been introduced to ensure those who were previously paying the highest prices now pay less, but it is not a competitive deal and you could save much more by switching onto one of the cheapest plans in your area. To find you find a better price, the tables below feature some of the cheapest prices in our database compared to the DMO.

Cheaper than the Default Market Offer in NSW

NSW

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Cheaper than the Default Market Offer in QLD

QLD

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex energy network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for SE QLD. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Energex network in Brisbane but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Cheaper than the Default Market Offer in SA

SA

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for South Australia. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the SA Power network in Adelaide but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4000kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Why was the Default Market Offer introduced?

Traditionally, customers have had a choice between two types of electricity contracts – standing offers and market offers. Market offers are set by the energy retailers themselves and often include flashy discounts and incentives for customers. Standing offers, on the other hand, were your bare-basic electricity deals, with no discounts. They were generally more expensive than market offers, and were only intended to be used as the fallback option once a customer’s original energy deal lapsed.

While retailers are supposed to contact customers before their market offer ends – and they end up paying more – many Australian households were left on standing offers and were inadvertently paying much more for electricity. Depending on the state and distribution network, some customers were paying hundreds more in annual power bills.

What’s the difference between the DMO and a standing offer?

The Default Market Offer is similar to standing offers, but the new default price is set by the government and is generally lower than previous standing offer prices. This way, customers not signed up to market offers may still receive a ‘fair’ deal on electricity, plus it’ll make it harder for retailers to exploit loyal customers, although they would dispute this tactic anyway.

As for the ‘reference price’, it will act as a shared benchmark, providing clarity to electricity price comparisons. In particular, retailers must now calculate all conditional discounts on their energy plans in accordance with the reference price. This overcomes the issue of large and potentially misleading discounts that may actually hide inflated electricity rates.

How much will I save with the Default Market Offer?

Customers on the Default Market Offer are expected to save an average of between $53 and $116 per year, depending on their state and distribution network. From October 1, 2021, customers in the ACT will also be able to compare plans to a new reference price, or DMO.

Distribution Network Residential Single Rate Tariff Price Change 2021-2022 Ausgrid (NSW) $1,393 (3900kWh/year) -$69 (-4.7%) Endeavor (NSW) $1,609 (4900kWh/year) -$102 (-6%) Essential (NSW) $1,907 (4600kWh/year) -$53 (-2.7%) Energex (QLD) $1,455 (4600kWh/year) -$53 (-3.5%) SA Power (SA) $1,716 (4000kWh/year) -$116 (-6.3%)

Source: Australian Energy Regulator (AER), Table 2: Final Determination DMO Prices – 1 April 2021 (GST inclusive).

NSW: Market Offer vs Default Market Offer

We’ve taken a look at the three big energy retailers to compare the differences in price between their cheapest market offer and the Default Market Offer. While the new default price will replace the more expensive standing offer, customers on the Ausgrid network in NSW can still save more by comparing and shopping around for a better deal.

Energy Retailer Cheapest Market Offer (2022) Default Market Offer (2022) AGL $1,301 (9% less than Reference Price + $75 sign-up credit)

Value Saver $1,512 EnergyAustralia $1,366 (8% less than Reference Price + $25 sign-up credit)

Flexi Plan $1,512 Origin Energy $1,376 (9% less than Reference Price)

Flexi Rate ePlus $1,512

Annual prices based on a household connected to the Ausgrid network in Sydney on a single rate tariff as of July 2022. Prices assume annual usage of 3,900 kWh. Prices will vary for those living on a different electricity network.

QLD: Market Offer vs Default Market Offer

We’ve explored the three big retailers and compared the prices of both plan structures – market and default offers. Queensland customers on old standing offers may notice a significant decrease in price once moved onto the DMO, however there are still more savings to be found on other deals in the market.

Energy Retailer Cheapest Market Offer (2022) Default Market Offer (2022) AGL $1,431 (7% less than Reference Price + $75 sign-up credit)

Value Saver $1,620 EnergyAustralia $1,430 (10% less than Reference Price + $25 sign-up credit)

Basic Home $1,620 Origin Energy $1,507 (7% less than Reference Price)

Flexi Rate ePlus $1,620

Annual prices based on a household connected to the Energex network in Brisbane on a single rate tariff as of July 2022. Prices assume annual usage of 4,600kWh. Prices will vary for those living on a different electricity network.

SA: Market Offer vs Default Market Offer

We’ve taken the big three retailers to compare prices between each different plan. Customers in South Australia shouldn’t just assume the new default price is the cheapest on the market, as you’ll see below.

Energy Retailer Cheapest Market Offer (2022) Default Market Offer (2022) AGL $1,729 (6% less than Reference Price)

Value Saver $1,840 EnergyAustralia $1,815 (Equal to Reference Price + $25 sign-up credit)

Flexi Plan $1,840 Origin Energy $1,692 (8% less than Reference Price)

Flexi Rate ePlus $1,840

Annual prices based on a household connected to the SA Power network in Adelaide on a single rate tariff as of July 2022. Prices assume annual usage of 4,000kWh. Prices will vary for those living on a different electricity network.

Is the Default Market Offer the cheapest?

While customers moving from standing offers to the new default offer may see a decrease in their annual power bills, the fun doesn’t stop there. If you’re looking to take advantage of further savings, you’re going to have to do a little homework, which is why we’ve compared the cheapest market offers against the Default Market Offer in each state below. Keep in mind, these prices are accurate as of July 2022. Pricing below is subject to change.

How does the Default Market Offer compare in NSW?

Here’s how five of the cheapest market offers currently in our database stack up against the default offer in NSW. These prices are subject to change.

Energy Retailer Cheapest Market Offer Default Market Offer Annual Savings Sumo $1,288 (15% less than Reference Price)

Sumo Assure $1,512 $224 AGL $1,301 (9% less than Reference Price + $75 sign-up credit)

Value Saver $1,512 $211 Energy Locals $1,302 (14% less than Reference Price)

Online Member $1,512 $210 Dodo $1,307 (14% less than Reference Price)

Market Offer $1,512 $205 EnergyAustralia $1,366 (8% less than Reference Price + $25 sign-up credit)

Flexi Plan $1,512 $146

Annual prices based on a household connected to the Ausgrid network in Sydney on a single rate tariff as of July 2022. Prices assume annual usage of 3900kWh and assume all conditions of discounts (if any) are met. Prices will vary for those living on a different electricity network.

How does the Default Market Offer compare in QLD?

Here’s how five of the cheapest market offers currently in our database stack up against the default offer in south east Queensland. These prices are subject to change.

Energy Retailer Cheapest Market Offer Default Market Offer Annual Savings Red Energy $1,302 (20% less than Reference Price)

Living Energy Saver $1,620 $318 EnergyAustralia $1,430 (10% less than Reference Price + $25 sign-up credit)

Basic Home $1,620 $190 AGL $1,431 (7% less than Reference Price + $75 sign-up credit)

Value Saver $1,620 $189 Energy Locals $1,480 (9% less than Reference Price)

Online Member $1,620 $140 Origin Energy $1,507 (17% less than Reference Price)

Flexi Rate ePlus $1,620 $113

Annual prices based on a household connected to the Energex network in Brisbane on a single rate tariff as of July 2022. Prices assume annual usage of 4600kWh and assumes all conditions of discounts (if any) are met. Prices will vary for those living on a different electricity network.

How does the Default Market Offer compare in SA?

Here’s how five of the cheapest market offers currently in our database stack up against the default offer in South Australia. These prices are subject to change.

Energy Retailer Cheapest Market Offer Default Market Offer Annual Savings Sumo $1,467 (20% less than Reference Price)

Sumo Assure Advantage $1,840 $373 Lumo Energy $1,566 (15% less than Reference Price)

Basic $1,840 $274 Origin Energy $1,692 (8% less than Reference Price)

Flexi Rate ePlus $1,840 $148 Red Energy $1,698 (8% less than Reference Price)

Living Energy Saver $1,840 $142 AGL $1,729 (6% less than Reference Price)

Value Saver $1,840 $111

Annual prices based on a household connected to the SA Power network in Adelaide on a single rate tariff as of July 2022. Prices assume annual usage of 4000kWh and assumes all conditions of discounts (if any) are met. Prices will vary for those living on a different electricity network.

Am I affected by the Default Market Offer?

The Default Market Offer only affects customers in New South Wales, South East Queensland, South Australia and the ACT for now, but it will likely be introduced to Tasmania in due course. Customers in Victoria have had a similar default price for power, however this is known as the ‘Victorian Default Offer’.

Not sure if you’re moving to the new default price? If you haven’t changed address for a while and haven’t compared energy plans, chances are you would have been on a standing offer. In fact, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) found that 10 per cent of the total market in NSW, QLD and SA were still on standing offers as of 2022.

For customers in Northern Territory and Western Australia, you will not be affected by the new default offer as different rules and regulations apply in these jurisdictions.

When will the Default Market Offer come into effect?

The default offer prices have been finalised and came into effect on July 1, 2019 in NSW, QLD and SA. The default price is reviewed each year and adjusted to reflect any changes in market. All energy retailers must offer customers the Default Market Offer price, which will be updated to reflect the costs of supplying electricity every July. In the ACT, the Default Market Offer was introduced on October 1, 2021.

Are there other ways to save on energy?

If all goes to plan, the new default price will see some welcome relief for many electricity customers. That being said, shopping around and comparing offers remains the best way to reduce your power bill. As we have highlighted, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive electricity deals can be significant, meaning you could be paying too much for power if you haven’t compared retailers in a while.

While price is a major influence in choosing a particular energy plan, there are other features to look out for. You can browse a range of retailers and compare plans by what matters most to you using our comparison tool below.