Origin Energy Plans NSW

Origin Energy is one of the largest electricity companies in Australia, powering millions of homes and small businesses across the country. On this page, you’ll find an updated list of Origin’s electricity plans that are on our database for specific postcodes in New South Wales.

Origin Energy Plans in Sydney (Ausgrid Network)

Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney (2040) but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Origin Energy Plans in Wollongong (Endeavour Network)

Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Endeavour Energy network in Wollongong (2500) but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4900kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Origin Energy Plans in Coffs Harbour (Essential Energy Network)

Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These costs are based on the Essential Energy network in Coffs Harbour (2450) but prices will vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 4600kWh/year. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Where else does Origin Energy operate?

Origin Energy doesn’t only operate throughout NSW, but also has electricity plans available in VIC, QLD, SA and the ACT. Origin also sells gas to customers in NSW, VIC, QLD, SA, ACT and WA. To see how Origin’s plans compare to others on offer in each state, click the links below.

