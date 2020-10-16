Apple enthusiasts have waited a while for this moment and finally, the first ever 5G iPhones are here. While Apple has been behind the competition when it comes to 5G phones, for many, the wait may have been worth it. There are plenty of great features and big upgrades in the iPhone 12 range, with four devices to choose from.

Unlike other manufacturers, Apple has chosen to make all four of the iPhone 12 series phones 5G-compatible. All four devices will be available to pick up on a phone plan from Vodafone, over your choice of 12, 24 or 36-month payment periods. Vodafone has the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro 5G phones available to pre-order from October 16, 2020 (shipping from October 23). The iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to pre-order from November 7, 2020.

If you want to pick up the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro on a plan, let’s take a look at what you can expect from a 5G iPhone plan with Vodafone.

Vodafone iPhone 12 plans

The flagship device, the iPhone 12, comes with plenty of great features and specs, and of course, 5G compatibility. You’ll enjoy a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, a powerful A14 Bionic Chip, MagSafe and QI wireless charging and up to 17 hours of video playback. As for cameras, you’ll get a 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera and Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x optical zoom. There are five colours to choose from — Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red — and it’s available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage sizes.

You can pick up your device on 12, 24 or 36-month payment periods from Vodafone. Simply bundle with your choice of postpaid phone plan. Vodafone’s plan prices start at $40 with 10GB of data (and unlimited data at the capped-speed of 2Mbps), and go up to $120 with 150GB of data (and unlimited data at the capped-speed of 25Mbps). While postpaid plans are month-to-month, cancelling your Vodafone service altogether requires you to pay off the remainder of your handset costs.

12M iPhone 12

24M iPhone 12

12M iPhone 12

24M iPhone 12

36M iPhone 12

Phone payment prices for the 64GB iPhone 12:

12 months: $112.41 per month (total cost $1,349)

$112.41 per month (total cost $1,349) 24 months: $56.20 per month (total cost $1,349)

$56.20 per month (total cost $1,349) 36 months: $37.47 per month (total cost $1,349)

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12:

12 months: $119.08 per month (total cost $1,429)

$119.08 per month (total cost $1,429) 24 months: $59.54 per month (total cost $1,429)

$59.54 per month (total cost $1,429) 36 months: $39.69 per month (total cost $1,429)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12:

12 months: $133.25 per month (total cost $1,599)

$133.25 per month (total cost $1,599) 24 months: $66.62 per month (total cost $1,599)

$66.62 per month (total cost $1,599) 36 months: $44.41 per month (total cost $1,599)

Vodafone iPhone 12 Pro plans

For a more premium upgrade to your 5G iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro does have many of the same features as the iPhone 12, but its upgrades are mainly in the rear camera setup. You’ll get the same 6.1-inch screen with a Super Retina XDR display, A14 Bionic Chip, MagSafe and QI wireless charging, plus up to 17 hours of video playback. You’ll also get the same 12MP front-facing TrueDepth camera. However, the 12 Pro has a triple 12MP wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto rear camera setup with 4x zoom. There are also four colours to choose from — Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue — and it’s available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage sizes.

Simply bundle your device over a 12, 24 or 36-month device payment period with your choice of Vodafone phone plan. Plans are the same as those offered with the iPhone 12 mentioned above, so you’ll have all the same inclusions, such as unlimited capped-speed data.

12M iPhone 12 Pro

24M iPhone 12 Pro

12M iPhone 12 Pro

24M iPhone 12 Pro

36M iPhone 12 Pro

Phone payment prices for the 128GB iPhone 12 Pro:

12 months: $141.58 per month (total cost $1,699)

$141.58 per month (total cost $1,699) 24 months: $70.79 per month (total cost $1,699)

$70.79 per month (total cost $1,699) 36 months: $47.19 per month (total cost $1,699)

Phone payment prices for the 256GB iPhone 12 Pro:

12 months: $155.75 per month (total cost $1,869)

$155.75 per month (total cost $1,869) 24 months: $77.87 per month (total cost $1,869)

$77.87 per month (total cost $1,869) 36 months: $51.91 per month (total cost $1,869)

Phone payment prices for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro:

12 months: $184.91 per month (total cost $2,219)

$184.91 per month (total cost $2,219) 24 months: $92.45 per month (total cost $2,219)

$92.45 per month (total cost $2,219) 36 months: $61.63 per month (total cost $2,219)

Vodafone 5G mobile network

Out of the big three telcos (including Telstra and Optus), Vodafone is further behind when it comes to 5G mobile network development. The telco officially launched its 5G network earlier in 2020, but in a limited number of locations. Currently it is difficult to find Vodafone 5G network coverage on the provider’s website, but the telco does list that 5G is coming from ‘mid-2020’, so if you’re looking to use your 5G iPhone with Vodafone’s 5G mobile network, you might have to wait a little longer for more widespread coverage. However, the telco is planning to expand its network and has some examples of proposed development areas available for you to look at online.

At this point Vodafone is not charging any extra for 5G network access, and there has been no word as to whether this is something the telco plans to do in the future.

Vodafone postpaid plan inclusions and prices

Vodafone postpaid plan inclusions and prices

Vodafone separates its postpaid plans from the device payments, which are available over 12, 24 or 36-month payment periods. Vodafone’s postpaid plans are month-to-month and while you can switch between plans, cancelling altogether will require you to pay off the remainder of your device. As for plan features, Vodafone, like Telstra, offers unlimited data on all postpaid plans, although this ‘unlimited’ data is at capped speeds. More recently, Vodafone changed the way it offers unlimited data, with these capped data speeds varying from plan to plan.

The $40 Lite plan includes 10GB of fast-speed data and the $45 Lite+ plan includes 30GB of fast-speed data, while both plans include 2Mbps unlimited capped-speed data. The $55 Super plan includes 60GB of fast data, while the $65 Super+ plan includes 100GB of fast-speed data, with both plans also including 10Mbps capped-speed data. The $120 Ultra plan includes a generous 150GB of fast-speed data with 25Mbps capped-speed data. All plans include unlimited standard national calls and SMS, with some amount of international call inclusions available on all plans except the $40 plan.

Here’s a quick look at Vodafone’s postpaid phone plans to help you decide which plan price and inclusions could be the best option for you (these prices do not include device payments).

Plan Price Inclusions $40 Lite Plan $40 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 10GB max speed data/ unlimited 2Mbps data $45 Lite+ Plan $45 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 30GB max speed data/ unlimited 2Mbps data $55 Super Plan $55 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 60GB max speed data/ unlimited 10Mbps data $65 Super+ Plan $65 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 100GB max speed data/ unlimited 10Mbps data $120 Ultra Plan $120 Unlimited standard national calls and texts, 150GB max speed data/ unlimited 25Mbps data

iPhone 12 5G range: features at a glance

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price From $1,199 From $1,349 From $1,699 From $1,849 Screen size 5.4-inch SuperRetina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display Battery MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 15 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 17 hours video playback MagSafe and QI wireless charging, up to 20 hours video playback Chipset A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine, 6-core CPU, 4-core CPU Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Dual 12-megapixel wide angle and ultra wide cameras with 2x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 4x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Triple 12-megapixel wide angle, ultra wide and telephoto cameras with 5x zoom, Night Mode and 4K video, plus Dolby Vision Front camera 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with Portrait Mode and 4K video Operating system iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 iOS 14 Colours Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Black, White, Blue, Green, (PRODUCT) Red Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue Gold, Graphite, Silver, Pacific Blue

