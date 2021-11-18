If you’re a double-jabbed Telstra customer, you’re now eligible to claim bonus Telstra Plus points – and be in the running to win thousands in phone or internet plan credit.

As part of its #LetsVaxx campaign, Telstra began offering extra points to fully vaccinated members of its Plus rewards program back in late September. With almost 84%* of the eligible Australian population now double vaccinated, it’s a great time to remind Telstra mobile and broadband customers of the incentives the telco is offering for Plus members who’ve rolled up their sleeves to help keep their communities safe.

If you’re aged 18 0r over, an Australian resident, and have received both your COVID-19 vaccinations, you’re eligible for an extra 2,500 Telstra Plus rewards points, plus an entry into Telstra’s massive 100 million points prize pool. To nab your points and get your name in the draw, you’ll need to do the following:

Sign up to Telstra’s free Plus rewards program (if you’re not already a member)

Log in to your Telstra account online, and add your digital vaccination certificate document number

Complete the above steps, and your Telstra Plus account will be updated with an extra 2,500 points within 48 hours. You’ll also be automatically entered in Telstra’s vaccination competition, where you could win one of the following prizes:

One of 20 shares of 5 million Telstra Plus points (valued at around $12,500)

One of 20 Telstra account credits of $3,500

You’ll have until January 31, 2022 to link your vaccination proof to your Telstra Plus membership and receive your bonus points. Winners of the prize draw will be notified by Telstra on February 3, 2022.

Telstra has been vocal in its support of the vaccine roll out, and also offers an employee incentive program to encourage staff to get the jab. The success of this internal offer convinced the telco to extend rewards to eligible customers who step up to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“As a company, we can play a bigger role to encourage others to get the vaccine, and make that jab in the arm even more worthwhile,” said Telstra CEO Andrew Penn.

“To help out, we will be rewarding those who roll up their sleeves, and encouraging everyone to get vaccinated for the good of the nation.”

What is Telstra Plus?

Telstra Plus is Telstra’s opt-in, free rewards program, which awards customers points based on what they spend on Telstra plans and products. Alongside earning points, membership also gives Telstra customers access to extras such as discounted movie tickets, concert ticket pre-sales, and even freebies like Telstra TV.

Points can be used in the Telstra Plus Rewards store to purchase or score discounts on a huge range of items, such as new smartphones, tablets, and tech accessories. Some of the items available to Telstra Plus members include:

Apple AirPods with Charging Case: 80,000 points, or from 5,000 points + $235

80,000 points, or from 5,000 points + $235 Apple iPhone 13 Pro: from 615,000 points, or from 4,000 points + $2,208

from 615,000 points, or from 4,000 points + $2,208 Google Pixel 6 5G: 355,000 points, or from 5,000 points + $984

355,000 points, or from 5,000 points + $984 Telstra 5G WiFi Pro: 179,000 points, or from 5,000 points + $576

179,000 points, or from 5,000 points + $576 Telstra Pre-Paid SIM Kits: from 3,000 points, or from 2,500 points + $22

from 3,000 points, or from 2,500 points + $22 Xbox Wireless Controllers: 30,000 points, or from 5,000 points + $75

Telstra mobile plans

Telstra offers a wide selection of postpaid and prepaid phone plans, as well as NBN and mobile broadband. If you’re considering a move to Telstra, you can compare the telco’s popular post-paid SIM plans below.

* Source: Australian Government Department of Health