Telstra is running a discount on its 5G-capable 80GB medium mobile plan – but only for a limited time.

Right now, you can get Telstra’s lowest-priced 5G phone plan with $5 shaved off the monthly plan costs (normally $65, now $60 per month) for your first 12 months.

This equals a total saving of $60 over the course of a year. You can use this deal to get amongst 5G in a cheaper-than-usual fashion from Telstra (although 5G plans are available from other providers). This deal ends on March 29.

Note that if you want to have access to Telstra’s 5G network, you’ll need a 5G-capable handset.

How do I get $60 off Telstra’s Medium Plan?

You can get this deal by signing up on Telstra’s Medium Upfront Plan before March 29, 2021.This plan is available as SIM only, or with a handset at the checkout (which you might want to consider if you’re after 5G network access). This discount is applied to your bill monthly, so to get the full $60 off, you’ll need to stay connected for 12-months. If you leave before the end of 12 months, you won’t get the full discount.

You can find Telstra’s plans in the table below, although be aware that this discount only applies to the Medium Plan. The Small plan does not have 5G access.

Should I sign up for a Telstra plan?

Telstra is one of Australia’s ‘big three’ telcos, the other two being Optus and Vodafone – as such, it’s got quite a lot to offer you in terms of value.

Plans might be more expensive than from most other mobile providers; but with that extra cost, customers get unlimited data on Upfront plans without any excess charges (speed-capped at 1.5Mbps after you exceed your monthly fast data limit), data sharing with up to 10 eligible services on the same account, and unlimited Apple Music streaming (subscription not included).

Customers can also enjoy 30 minutes of calls to international numbers from Australia, and unlimited SMS to all countries. Telstra also offers a range of smartphones, including 5G-capable phones.

