OPPO announces new range of wireless earphones

Advertisement

OPPO has announced three new true wireless earphones at different price points, perfect for anyone looking for a new pair of earbuds to pair with a smartphone.

OPPO’s mostly known for its smartphones, having previously won the Most Satisfied Customers award for smartphones from Canstar Blue three years running (from 2018 to 2020). That being said, the company is also known for producing accessories, such as earphones and smartwatches. Announcing three new wireless earphones all at once isn’t out of step with the company’s budget and quality mindset, as they’re all fairly affordable.

OPPO’s new wireless earbuds: Something for every price range

OPPO’s pitch with these new devices is that there’s something for every budget. The three devices are the OPPO Enco Air ($149), OPPO Enco Free 2 ($199) and the OPPO Enco X ($349). Let’s jump into the features:

The OPPO Enco Air ($149)

Coming in at a cheap price point for true wireless earphones, the OPPO Enco Air earbuds come with dynamic audio, Vocal Enhancement mode and Bluetooth connectivity. The Enco Air buds are also capable of fast charging, and provide up to eight hours of playtime on a 10-minute charge. On a 24-hour charge, the Enco Airs provide 24 hours of listening time and 15 hours of call time. These buds also come with noise cancelation and a charging case. These buds are available in Black and White.

The Enco Free2 ($199)

The Enco Free2 earphones are the mid-range earbuds of OPPO’s new line, priced at $199 and perfect for somebody after decent features without breaking the bank. The Enco Free2 buds come with active noise cancellation and a sound equaliser, along with six high-sensitivity microphones (three on each bud). These make calls clearer while cancelling out the background environment, so you can talk clearly in a noisy place, like in the wind or in a restaurant. The Enco Free2 buds also come with an Ambient mode, that lets users pick up on noise around them with more clarity. These buds offer 30 hours of total playtime when combined with case charging. These buds are available in White.

The Enco X ($349)

On the more pricey side of things, costing more than Apple’s standard Airpods at $349, the OPPO Enco X are OPPO’s new flagship earphones. The Enco X buds come with four customisable noise cancellation settings, OPPO’s new Dynamic Bass Enhanced Engine 3.0 Acoustic System, and dual speakers in each earphone – these are truly premium earbuds, and are aimed at serious audiophiles wanting a tailored sound. The Enco X earphones offer 25 hours of playback on a single charge, also allowing for wireless charging. These buds are available in Black.

When can I get OPPO’s new earphones?

OPPO’s new range of earphones are available now through the OPPO online store, which is currently having an EOFY sale where you can snag up to 50% off OPPO devices. Availability at retailers is to be confirmed, although they’ll likely be available elsewhere at some time.

While you toss-up considering a pair of OPPO earphones, consider picking up a new phone plan. If you’re an avid music streamer, you’ll probably want a plan with enough data to keep you going – so check out the table below for postpaid and prepaid plans. If you’re interested in picking up an OPPO phone as well, some of the providers below (notably Telstra, Optus, Vodafone and Woolworths Mobile) offer OPPO phones on a plan, and you might be able to score a bargain while EOFY sales are still on.