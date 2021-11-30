Considering how popular SUVs have become in recent years, it’s no surprise that there’s plenty of varieties on offer for motorists looking to get behind the wheel of a new vehicle. But when it comes to the SUV market in particular, size can be a big factor, with small SUVs all the way through to the mid-size and large SUVs available across a wide variety of manufacturers, making the choice a tough one for new car buyers. But if you’ve narrowed down the option to the middle of the road mid-size option, which brand and model should you look into? Find out more about mid-size SUVs in this Canstar Blue article.

Mid-Size SUVs available in Australia

If you’re after a mid-size SUV, here are the models available in Australia:

Alfa Romeo Stelvio & Stelvio Quadrifoglio

Audi Q5 & SQ5

BMW X3

BMW X4

Haval H6

Haval Jolion

Honda CR-V

Hyundai Tucson

Jaguar F-Pace

Jeep Cherokee

Kia Sportage

Land Rover Discovery

Lexus NX

Mazda CX-5

Mercedes GLC

MG HS

Mitsubishi Outlander

Nissan X-Trail

Renault Koleos

Skoda Karoq

Subaru Forester

Subaru Outback

Suzuki Vitara

Toyota RAV4

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volvo XC60

Alfa Romeo mid-size SUVs

Luxury brand Alfa Romeo offers a mid-size SUV to the Australian market, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, alongside its slightly bigger brother, the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The Stelvio, which is available as a base, Sport or Veloce model, includes a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, capable of 148kW of engine output, along with 19inch alloy wheels, Active Blind Spot Assist, Autonomous Emergency Braking and a power tailgate for comfort and safety behind the wheel. The Sport model add in sport wheels, heated steering wheel, sports pedals and a wireless charging pad, while the Veloce comes equipped with a 206kW engine, 20inch alloy wheels, ambient interior lighting as well as heated rear outboard seats.

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio features 20inch alloy wheels, 7inch cluster display system behind the steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, aluminum shift paddles and sports pedals, as well as an 8.8inch multitouch display with navigation, and wireless charging.

Alfa Romeo’s range of mid-size SUVs costs between $55,000 and over $100,000 depending on the dealership, car model, and any extras you add.

Audi mid-size SUVs

Offering the Q5 and SQ5 under its mid-size SUV banner, German luxury brand Audi may be worth exploring for those looking for something a bit fancier with their SUV purchase. The Audi Q5 comes in a variety of model variants, including the 40 TDI, 45 TFSI, S line 50 TDI as well as sports modes, with a power output ranging between 150kW to 210kW, meaning there’s plenty of power under the hood. With a 12.3inch infotainment display as part of the Audi Virtual Cockpit, the Q5 also features 19inch alloy wheels, Sat Nav, LED headlights, sports leather steering wheel, ambient lighting as well as a sunroof as an optional extra.

The Audi SQ5 is the performance version of the Q5, and has plenty of specs to back it up. With a V6 TDI engine coupled with a 48-volt hybrid, the SQ5 TDI has an engine output of over 250kW, with 21inch alloys, LED Matrix headlights, OLED rear lights, roof spoiler, privacy glass, sports seats, sport leather steering wheel with shift paddles and the Audi Virtual Cockpit setup, there’s plenty to appreciate in the SQ5 SUV.

Audi’s range of mid-size SUVs costs between $65,000 and over $100,000 depending on the dealership, car model, and any extras you add.

BMW mid-size SUVs

BMW’s range of mid-size SUVs includes the X3 and X4 models, with the X3 available as a petrol, diesel or hybrid. Featuring the BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system, variable sport steering, an 8speed transmission as well as 21inch alloys, the X3 also features LED headlights, redesigned exterior for aerodynamics and intake, a 12.3inch infotainment display, sports seats and Heads-Up Display for equal parts comfort, safety and style.

The BMW X4 is available as a M40i or xDrive30i M Sport model, with the X4 also getting a facelift and revamp, similar to the X3. The X4 features the BMW Live Cockpit Professional setup, which features Sat Nav on a 12.3inch touchscreen infotainment display, as well as sports seats, BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant to help with vehicle functions and features, Parking Assistant Plus and an 8speed transmission.

BMW’s range of compact SUVs costs between $70,000 and $90,000 depending on the dealership, car model, and any extras you add to your purchase.

Haval mid-size SUVs

Chinese brand Haval has two models available in its mid-size SUV range – the H6 and the Jolion. The Haval H6 is the more expensive option of the two, and has been in production since 2011, with the latest model featuring a 2L turbocharged petrol engine – capable of 150kW of engine output – as well as a 7speed dual clutch transmission, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, LED instrument cluster and safety features such as lane departure and Autonomous Emergency Braking, the H6 packs a lot into the mid-size design.

The Haval Jolion is the latest addition to Haval’s lineup, releasing in 2020, and is available as a Premium, Lux or Ultra model. Featuring a 7speed dual clutch transmission, digital Heads-Up Display (which shows your speed on the windscreen so you can keep your eyes on the road), wireless phone charging, a panoramic sunroof as well as additional safety features such as Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and Blind Spot Monitoring.

The Haval mid-size SUV range starts from around $25,000, with some models costing around $35,000, although this will depend on the dealership and any extras you add.

Honda mid-size SUVs

Honda’s sole entrant in the mid-size SUV market, the CR-V is available as a five or seven-seat model, with a Vi or VTi model available to choose from. The Vi is available as a 2WD, with the VTi available as either a 2WD or AWD model, with an engine output ranging from 113kW to 140kW, with paddle shifters also available for select VTi models.

Other features include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, USB ports, Sat Nav, electric park brake, keyless entry, automatic power tailgate, wireless charging, as well as the Honda Sensing suite for safety. These include Driver Attention Monitor, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Emergency Stop Signal, LaneWatch as well as a multi-angle reversing camera to help with those tricky parking situations.

The Honda CR-V costs upwards of $30,000, although the final price tag will depend on each individual dealership, which model you purchase and any extras you add.

Hyundai mid-size SUVs

Hyundai’s sole mid-sized SUV is the Hyundai Tucson, one of the brand’s most popular models, which first rolled off production lines in 2004. Available as a base model, as well as a Tucson Elite or Tucson Highlander model, in addition to an N-Line option pack also available for those who prefer something a bit sportier. The base-level Tucson comes with 2WD, a 2.0L petrol engine, 17inch alloy wheels, 8inch infotainment unit, electronic parking brake, 4.2inch instrument cluster, LED daytime running lights, two USB charging ports, multiple driving modes and heated side mirrors. The Elite comes with 18inch wheels, 10.25 infotainment unit, push button start, rear privacy glass, heated front seats and paddle shifters, while the Highlander additionally comes with 19inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, ambient interior lighting, heated steering wheel and premium audio system.

Hyundai mid-size SUVs are priced upwards of $35,000, depending on the model, dealership and any additional extras added to the order.

Jaguar mid-size SUVs

Another luxury brand to delve into the world of SUVs, Jaguar offers the F-Pace model, which is available as either as an R-Dynamic or SVR range. The F-Pace R-Dynamic S features keyless entry, heated side mirrors, 11.4inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 19inch alloy wheels, rear camera, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, leather steering wheel, AWD drivetrain and leather interior trim. The R-Dynamic SE bumps up the wheels to 20inch alloys, as well as includes ambient interior lighting, with the F-Pace R-Dynamic HSE increasing the engine power, adding in heating and cooling front seats, 21inch alloy wheels and suede interior finishing for additional style and comfort.

Jaguar’s mid-size SUV range costs upwards of $70,000 depending on the model, any extras you add and the dealership.

Jeep mid-size SUVs

Known for its off-road models, Jeep also offers the Cherokee mid-size SUV, which is available as a Limited, S-Limited and Trailhawk model. The Cherokee Limited features leather trim seats, AWD, 18inch alloy wheels, 8.4inch touchscreen infotainment unit, Sat Nav, rear parking sensors and parking assist, 7inch instrument cluster, 9-speaker audio system, heated front seats, keyless entry and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof as an optional extra. Those after something a bit more, the Cherokee Trailhawk includes 17inch off-road wheels, rear-lock differential, off-road suspension, 4×4 drivetrain, tow hooks, underbody skid plates and all-weather floor mats, ideal for those keen on taking the road less travelled.

The Jeep Cherokee is available from around $35,000, with the top-of-the-line models closer to $50,000, although the final price will depend on the dealership and any extras you add.

Kia mid-size SUVs

Kia’s sole mid-size SUV is the popular Kia Sportage, with manual and automatic models available in its line-up of the S, SX, SX+ and GT-Line. The Sportage S features 17inch alloy wheels, an 8inch infotainment unit, autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning system, speed limit assist, daytime running lights, 115kW engine output, two USB ports and a 6-speaker sound system. The Sportage GT-Line features 19inch alloy wheels, a 12.3inch touchscreen infotainment unit as well as a curved 12.3inch instrument cluster, in addition to heated and ventilated seats, wireless phone charging, Blind Spot monitoring, smart key entry and push button start, along with a panoramic sunroof for equal parts comfort and convenience.

Kia’s range of mid-sized SUVs are priced from $30,000, depending on the dealership, which model you purchase, and any extras you add.

Land Rover mid-size SUVs

The Land Rover Discovery is the British brand’s flagship model, first being manufactured in 1989, and one of the first cars that was marketed as an off-road family car. Today, the mid-size luxury SUV is available as either a Discovery or R-Dynamic model, with the Discovery coming in an S or SE model, while the R-Dynamic is available as an S, SE or HSE model. The base-level Discovery features LED headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, heated rear window, 20inch wheels, 11.4inch touchscreen infotainment unit, USB ports, Blind Sport Assist, 3D Surround Camera, Parking Aid, push button start, emergency brake assist and remote boot release, all powered by a 3.0L 6cylinder turbocharged diesel engine. The Discovery SE bumps up the wheels to 21inch alloys, and also includes auto highbeam assist and driver seat armrests, with a Towing Pack, Cold or Hot Climate Pack, Family Pack and Advanced Off-Road Pack to give you what you really want, provided you don’t mind paying a bit extra for them.

The mid-size Land Rover SUV range is priced from around $75,000 to upwards of $120,000, depending on the model, dealership and any additional extras you choose.

Lexus mid-size SUVs

Luxury brand Lexus offers a number of SUVs within its wider line-up, but only offers the NX as its mid-size entrant. Available as a Luxury, F Sport and Sports Luxury model, with 2WD and AWD models available, as well as petrol and hybrid engines. The NX Luxury model features a 2.0L turbo engine, 6speed auto transmission with paddle shifters, reversing camera, Pre-Collision Safety System, Blind Spot Monitor, heated side mirrors, 10.3inch infotainment unit, Sat Nav, 10-speaker audio system, push button start, 4.2inch instrument cluster, multiple driving modes as well as 18inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights and rear privacy glass. The F Sport model additional includes sport suspension and driving modes, 4-camera panoramic view, wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats and unique exterior and interior styling.

The Lexus NX is priced from around $60,000 to close to $90,000, depending on the model, dealership and any additional extras you choose.

Mazda mid-size SUVs

One of the most popular models available in the SUV market, the Mazda CX-5 is likely what most people think of when they think of an SUV. First produced in 2012, the CX-5 today is available in a number of models, including the Maxx, Maxx Sport, Touring, GT, GT SP and Akera models. The Maxx is the entry-level model, and is available as a FWD or AWD, and comes equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine, capable of 115kW output, alongside 17inch alloys, rain-sensing wipers, 442L cargo space, 6-speaker audio system, 360-View Monitor, push button start, Lane Departure Warning and Rear Cross Traffic Alerts. The CX-5 GT model comes packed with a 2.5L engine, which has an output of 140kW, as well as auto transmission and AWD drivetrain, 19inch alloys, sunroof, power tailgate, rain-sensing windshield wipers, daytime running lights, dual-zone air-conditioning, heated front leather seats, paddle shift gear shift and 10.25inch infotainment unit.

The Mazda CX-5 range starts from around $35,000, with the more expensive models costing close to $60,000, although this depends on the dealership, model and any extras you add.

Mercedes mid-size SUVs

German brand Mercedes offers a number of SUV models, with the GLC its sole mid-size offering. Available as the traditional GLC or as a GLC Coupe model, you can also opt for the AMG sports model if you’re looking for a bit more power under the hood. The entry-level GLC 200 features a 145kW engine output, ambient interior lighting, lumbar support on front seats, keyless entry and start, two USB ports, 19inch alloy wheels, aluminum roof rails, multiple driving modes, LED headlights Sat Nav, rear cross-traffic alert, blind spot assist and touchscreen infotainment unit. Other models in the GLC line-up include the 300, GLC 43 AMG and 63 AMG, all of which include additional features and functions. The top-of-the-line GLC 63 AMG model also includes a 375kW engine output, Nappa leather interior, rear-axle limited slip differential, red brake calipers, 21inch alloy wheels, diffuser fins, noise-insulating glass and a 9speed auto transmission.

The Mercedes GLC range will cost between $80,000 and $130,000 depending on the dealership, model and any extras you add to your vehicle of choice.

MG mid-size SUVs

One of the more recent entrants to the SUV market, the resurgence of the MG brand has been a popular one, with the mid-size HS available in a number of models to cater to the market. Available models include the Core, Vibe, Excite, Excite X, Essence, Essence X and Essence Anfield, with the HS Core featuring 17inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights, 10.1inch infotainment unit, rear parking sensors, rear camera and adaptive cruise control, all powered by a 1.5L turbo engine. The HS Excite X bumps up the engine to a 2.0L turbo with 168kW output, while the Anfield also includes heated front sports leather seats, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof and limited-edition interior for additional comfort and style.

The MG HS is available from over $29,000, with the most expensive models available from around $40,000, depending on the dealership, model and any extras added.

Mitsubishi mid-size SUVs

The Mitsubishi Outlander is one of the physically larger mid-size options available, with a 5-seat or 7-seat model available for motorists to choose from. Additionally available as either a 2WD or AWD variant, the Outlander is available as an ES, LS, Aspire, Exceed and Exceed Tourer to suit your needs and preferences. The entry-level Outlander ES includes a 2.5L 4-cylinder petrol engine, which has an engine output of 135kW, and also includes paddle shift, 18inch alloy wheels, push button start, daytime running lights and LED headlights. The Outlander LS additionally includes a power tailgate, wireless phone charger, two USB outputs, privacy glass, roof rails and leather steering wheel for additional comfort.

If you’re after an electric vehicle, you can also pick up an Outlander as a PHEV model, with the Outlander PHEV ES model including a 2.4L engine, which is capable of a 94kW output, along with a 300V lithium-ion battery, 18inch alloys, two USB ports, dual-zone climate control air conditioning, privacy glass, daytime running lights, leather steering wheel and gearshift, heated front seats, 463L rear cargo space and 150kg towball towing capacity.

The Mitsubishi Outlander is priced upwards of $40,000 depending on the dealership, model and any extras you add.

Nissan mid-size SUVs

The flagship SUV model from the Japanese brand, the Nissan X-Trail has been a mainstay on Aussie roads, having been manufactured since 2000. Today, the model is available as an X-Trail ST, ST-L, Ti and TS, with 4×2 and 4×4 models also available in the line-up. The entry level ST includes features such as a 6-speed manual transmission, 4-cylinder petrol engine with an output of 106kW, 17inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights, rear spoiler, automatic headlights, rearview camera, 7inch touchscreen infotainment unit, forward collision warning and hill start assist. The X-Trail ST-L model features a 4×4 drivetrain, auto gearbox, 126kW engine output, along with 18inch alloy wheels, leather seat trims, roof rails, privacy glass, heated side mirrors, Intelligent Around-View Monitor, dual-zone climate control, Sat Nav and heated front seats for additional comfort and style.

The Nissan X-Trail is available from around $33,000 to $45,000, depending on the model, dealership and any extras you add to the vehicle.

Renault mid-size SUVs

The only offering in the mid-size SUV market from the French brand, the Renault Koleos is available as multiple models, including the Life, Zen and Intens, which is additionally available as either a 4×2 or 4×4 model. Each features a 4-cylinder 2.5L petrol engine, capable of a 126kW output, along with an X-tronic auto transmission. The Life model features 17inch alloy wheels, electronic parking brake, hill start assist, LED headlights, rear parking sensors, forward collision warning, 7inch infotainment unit, two USB ports and customisable 7inch instrument cluster. The Intens model additional features a panoramic sunroof, 19inch alloy wheels, leather upholstery, an 8.7inch infotainment unit, massage driver seat, hands-free tailgate, hands-free parking and ambient interior lighting.

The Renault Koleos is available from $32,000 to $45,000, depending on the model, dealership you purchase from and any additional extras you add to your vehicle order.

Skoda mid-size SUVs

Similar to other brands, Skoda only offers the one model within the mid-size SUV market, the Karoq. Equipped with a 1.4 TSI engine, capable of an output of 110kW, and kept in line with an 8speed auto transmission, the Karoq is available as a Style or Sportline model. The Style includes 1,810L of cargo space when the rear seats are folded down, and includes a rear-view camera, customisable virtual cockpit, a 9.2inch infotainment unit, keyless entry, adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and even underside lights on the front doors to create the Skoda logo on the ground, just for a bit of extra flair. The Sportline bumps up the engine to a 2.0L TSI engine with 7speed auto transmission, along with 4×4 capabilities for those who like to tackle the tougher roads. You can also expect multiple driving modes, sports seats, 19inch alloy wheels and black trim styling. There are also multiple optional packages available if you’re looking for additional comforts, such as the Travel Pack, Tech Pack and Premium Pack.

The Skoda Karoq is priced between $37,000 and $50,000, depending on the dealership, model and any extras added to the order.

Subaru mid-size SUVs

Japanese brand Subaru offers two models in the mid-size SUV line-up, the Subaru Forester, and the Subaru Outback. The Subaru Forester is available in a number of models, including petrol and hybrid models, all of which come equipped with AWD. Forester models include the 2.5i, 2.5i-L, 2.5i Premium, 2.5i Sport, 2.5i-S, Hybrid L and Hybrid S. The entry-level 2.5i model includes a 4-cylinder direct inject petrol engine, capable of an output of 136kW, in addition to 17inch alloy wheels, 1,800kg towing capacity, electronic parking brake, reverse camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, rear privacy glass, daytime running lights, dual zone climate control and an 8inch infotainment unit. The Forester Hybrid S includes a 4-cylinder e-Boxer engine along with a lithium-ion battery, capable of a 110kW output, along with 18inch alloy wheels, pedestrian alert system, side view monitor, multiple driving modes, sunroof, sports pedals, powered tailgate, Sat Nav and an 8-speaker sound system.

The Subaru Outback is available as a standard model, or the Sport or Touring model, each of which feature a 4-cylinder direct injection petrol engine, capable of 138kW of output, in addition to 18inch wheels, and a 2,000kg towing capacity. The base level Outback features a reverse camera, lane centring function, pre-collisions brake assist, speed sign recognition, rear privacy glass, shark fin antenna, LED dusk-sensing headlights, 4.2inch instrument cluster and two USB ports. The Outback Touring model also additionally includes a 9-speaker sound system, CD player, heated seats, heated steering wheel, power tailgate, sports pedals, front and side view monitor and dipping-side mirrors.

Subaru’s range of mid-size SUVs cost between $35,000 and $50,000, depending on the dealership, model and any additional extras you purchase.

Suzuki mid-size SUVs

While most well-known for its small car range, Suzuki offers the Vitara mid-size SUV for those looking for some extra space. Available as a base level Vitara model, you can also choose the Turbo or Turbo ALLGRIP model, with the base model available as a manual or auto, while the Turbo and ALLGRIP are available as only automatic models. The Vitara base model includes keyless entry and push button start, Sat Nav, reversing camera, roof rails and 1,200kg towing capacity, all powered by a 1.6L 4-cylinder engine, capable of an output of 86kW. The Turbo ALLGRIP model also includes lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, LED headlights with dusk-sensing capabilities, rain-sensing windshield wipers, parking sensors, sunroof and a 1.4L Boosterjet engine, capable of a 103kW output.

Suzuki’s range of mid-size SUVs costs upwards of $27,000, depending on the model, dealership and any extras you add to your order.

Toyota mid-size SUVs

Proving one of, if not the most popular SUV on the Australian market, the Toyota RAV4 has been manufactured since 1994, making it a mainstay within the Toyota line-up. Today available as a GX, GXL, Cruiser and Edge models, with all models except for the Edge available as a petrol or hybrid model, with the Edge exclusively a petrol model. The GX petrol model features a 2.0L engine, with an output of 127kW, as well as 6speed auto or manual transmission, in addition to an electronic park brake, 17inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights, rear spoiler, keyless entry, rain-sensing wipers, 4.2inch instrument cluster and 8inch touchscreen infotainment unit. The Edge includes a 2.5L petrol engine, capable of an output of 152kW, 8speed auto transmission, 19inch alloy wheels, panoramic moonroof, roof rails, heated and ventilated front seats, ambient interior lighting, off-road driving mode, 7inch instrument cluster, 9-speaker audio system and multiple USB ports.

The Toyota RAV4 SUV is available from around $32,000 to over $50,000, depending on the dealership, model and any extras you add to your vehicle purchase.

Volkswagen mid-size SUVs

The VW Tiguan is the sole entrant to the mid-size SUV market from the German brand, but does offer a number of models, including the 110TSI, 132TSI Life, 147TDI Elegance, 147TDI R-Line, 162TSI Elegance and 162TSI R-Line. The 110TSI Tiguan includes a 1.4L engine, 6speed gearbox, adaptive cruise control, 18inch alloy wheels, 8inch infotainment unit, electronic tailgate, FWD, keyless entry and push start button, as well as parking assist and rain-sensing wipers. The mid-range 147TDI Elegance features a 2.0L engine, AWD, 19inch alloy wheels, ambient interior lighting, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, 9.2inch infotainment unit and leather seat upholstery, giving you a few additional comforts behind the wheel.

The VW Tiguan costs upwards of $45,000, depending on the model, dealership and any extras you add to your purchase.

Volvo mid-size SUVs

Volvo’s venture into the mid-size SUV market, the XC60 is a hybrid option, available as a Momentum, Inscription or R-Design model, each coming equipped with a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with AWD and 8speed automatic transmission, along with Intelligent Driver Information System, adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera and hill start assist. The R-Design additionally comes equipped with a E-Charger, bumping up the engine output to 220kW, along with a number of extra features, such as leather accented interior, heated front seats, 21inch alloy wheels and R-Design style options for those looking for something that will turn heads.

The Volvo XC60 costs upwards of $67,000, with multiple style trims and accessories available, with the final cost dependent on which model, dealership and extras you add.

What’s the most popular SUV model?

Currently, the Toyota RAV4 has been proving to be the most popular SUV model in Australia, selling the most units in October, 2021, according to the FCAI. The most popular mid-size SUV model is currently the Toyota RAV4, with the Hyundai Tucson not far behind.

How much do mid-size SUVs cost?

The cost of a mid-size SUV can vary between brands and the models available within each line-up, with prices ranging from around $30,000 to well over $150,000. The final price tag is also dependent on whether you add any extras to your purchase, meaning that extra bit of style or comfort may end up costing you more.

How are SUVs classified?

SUVs are classified into their respective categories through a multitude of criteria according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI), including their body style and what’s referred to as their ‘footprint’ – which is essentially the dimensions of the vehicle, and is calculated through length (mm) x width (mm), rounded, which is shown by the table below. If a new model is released into the market, it will be segmented into the most logical group based on size, price and which models are its most immediate competition.

Light Wagon, coupe or hatch with a footprint < = 7.6m² Small Wagon, coupe or hatch with a footprint > 7.6m², < = 8.1m² Medium Wagon, coupe or hatch with a footprint > 8.1m², < = 8.8m² Large Wagon, coupe or hatch with a footprint > 8.8m², < = 9.8m² Upper Large Wagon, coupe or hatch with a footprint > 9.8m²

Are medium SUVs the same as mid-size SUVs?

Medium SUVs are generally considered to be the same as ‘mid-size’ SUVs, and are generally thought of us the middle of the road option in terms of space, seating and price. However, if you’re still not sure, if you ask to see the medium SUVs at a car dealership, you’ll be taken to the mid-size SUVs, as the terms can be used interchangeably.

Are mid-size SUVs worth the money?

What size SUV you decide to drive away in ultimately comes down to your personal circumstances, with factors such as seating capacity, physical dimensions, cargo space and the price tag all impacting on what type of SUV you purchase. Those with larger families, or those who take plenty with them on roadtrips, may find a mid-size or large SUV a better suit, while those travelling light, or do plenty of city driving, may find the small or compact SUVs an ideal fit.

But as a new car is a big purchase, it pays to get behind the wheel and test drive multiple models and brands to ensure you find the best option for your needs and budget, as you don’t want to be taken for a ride and find out that size actually does matter when it comes to SUVs. Check out our ratings on new SUVs, or the best-selling SUV models around Australia to find out just what other motorists think of their mid-size SUVs.

Picture credit: FotoVakov/shutterstock.com, Toyota