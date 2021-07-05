Buying a new car can be an exciting time, but with plenty of options on the market, the decision can quickly become overwhelming. While we may get distracted by sleek looks and the power under the hood, finding a vehicle that gives you lots of space and allows you to pack away plenty for the weekend – without the price tag of a 4WD – is a no-brainer at the dealership. As a result, it’s no shock that SUVs have become such a popular choice for Aussie motorists. But which model should you be looking at, and should you be looking at small SUVs, or potentially mid-size or larger?

To help narrow down the search, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries releases a monthly report on the top-selling cars in Australia, showing which models are proving most popular on our roads. Check this page for regular updates on the best-selling SUVs, with June 2021 top-sellers listed below:

Mazda CX-5 Toyota Prado Toyota RAV4 MG ZS Toyota Kluger Mazda CX-30 Hyundai Tucson Hyundai Kona Subaru XV Mazda CX-3

#1 Mazda CX-5 – 3,018 sales

Mazda’s flagship SUV model, the CX-5 is proving is still has what it takes in the SUV market, selling over 3,000 models for June. The CX-5 is available in multiple models , including the Maxx, Maxx Sport, Touring, GT and Akera, the CX-5 provides plenty of comfort and safety for drivers, with the 360° View Monitor and a 7inch LCD infotainment unit available on select models, with the Mazda Radar Cruise Control for additional comfort.

Now available with a turbocharged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine – capable of churning out 140-170kW of power – the CX-5 also contains i-ACTIV AWD, which utilises real time data from 27 different monitors to improve driver safety, regardless of the conditions. For those looking to put the foot down, a Kuroi Sports pack is additionally available for purchase, as are 19inch alloys and cargo illumination, to help personalise your ride.

#2 Toyota Prado – 2,610 sales

One of Toyota’s more popular vehicles, the Prado sold over 2,600 units in June. Available in a number of models, including the GX, GXL, VX and Kakadu, each with 4WD and a 2.8L Turbo Diesel engine, providing plenty of grunt.

With five and seven-seat options available for families, the Prado includes Active Traction Control, Hill-start Assist and a 9inch touchscreen infotainment unit, with the Kakadu model equipped with Kinetic Dynamic Suspension System, Adaptive Variable Suspension and Multi-Terrain Select to make your journey (both on-road and off-road) comfortable. With bullbars, weathershields, and roof racks also available as additional extras, the Prado would be a useful addition in any lifestyle.

#3 Toyota RAV4 – 2,501 sales

Selling over 2,500 units in June, the Toyota RAV4 is available in GX, GXL, Cruiser and Edge varieties, giving motorists plenty of choices to get behind the wheel of. Drivers can also choose from a 6speed manual or 6speed automatic for the majority of the RAV4 range, with the Edge coming equipped with an 8speed auto transmission, with 2WD or AWD options – including electric AWD – additionally available on most models.

Available with Toyota’s Safety Sense – which includes features such as Pre-Collision Safety, Lane Departure Alert, Active Cruise Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Monitors – RAV4 models primarily come equipped with a 2.0L hybrid engine, while the Edge packs a 2.5L petrol engine under the hood, suitable if you’re looking to put your foot down.

#4 MG ZS – 2,073 sales

First launching in 2017, the MG ZS is a crossover SUV from SAIC Motor-owned MG, and offers the Excite, Excite Plus and Essence models for drivers to get behind the wheel of. Selling over 2,000 units in June, the ZS Excite base model includes features such as LED daytime running lights, an 8inch touchscreen infotainment unit and 17inch alloys, alongside rear parking sensors and EPS power steering.

The Excite is powered by a 1.5L engine and is front-wheel drive, while the Excite Plus switches to a 1.0L turbo engine, and contains a 6speed automatic gearbox to get you where you need to be. If you’re looking at the Essence, it features all the same specs as the Excite Plus, in addition to sat-nav, a panoramic sunroof as well as keyless start.

#5 Toyota Kluger – 1,856 sales

Another one of Toyota’s long-standing models, the Kluger – otherwise known as the Highlander overseas – is a mid-size SUV that first rolled off production lines in 2000. Now in its fourth generation, the Kluger offers an option between the Prado and RAV4 within the Japanese brand’s SUV line-up, and proves to be a popular option for motorists, selling over 1,800 models in June.

Available as a GX, GXL or Grande model, the Kluger features either a 3.5L V6 engine or a 2.5L Hybrid engine, with base models equipped with 2WD, while most of the line-up features AWD. Other features also include a 7-seat capacity, 2,000kg braked towing capacity, 18inch alloy wheels, automatic retractable side mirrors and Toyota Safety Sense technology for equal parts safety and comfort when you’re on the road.

#6 Mazda CX-30 – 1,561 sales

First going on sale in 2019, the Mazda CX-30 is one of the newest additions from the Japanese brand, having been modelled on the fourth generation Mazda 3. Made to be the middle ground for those not sold on the slightly smaller Mazda CX-3 or larger CX-5, the Mazda CX-30 proved to be a popular alternative on Australian roads, with over 1,500 units sold in June.

Available in multiple models, including the G20 Pure, G20 Evolve, G20 Touring, G20 Astina in addition to the G25 Touring and G25 Astina, the Mazda CX-30 includes an Active Driving Display to help you keep an eye on your vitals, a 360-degree View Monitor to help keep an eye on your surroundings and Off-Road Traction to assist when you decide to go off the beaten track.

#7 Hyundai Tucson – 1,496 sales

The flagship SUV model for the Korean brand, the Hyundai Tucson sold just under 1,500 units in June, with a range that includes the Active, Active X, Elite and Highlander varieties for drivers to test out. With multiple engine types available across the Tucson range, drivers can opt for a 2WD or AWD model, with Hyundai additionally including Australian Tuned Suspension to suit the typical Aussie road trip.

With a Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) for increased road safety, the Tucson range also includes LED headlamps, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility as well as Bluetooth connectivity, with the top of the line models available with a panoramic glass sunroof and heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings. Additional features include water resistant seat covers, bike racks and a portable cooler for when you need to keep chilled drinks close at hand.

#8 Hyundai Kona – 1,410 sales

One of the more recent inclusions to Hyundai’s line-up, the small Kona sold 1,400 units in June. With plenty of models to choose from, the Kona range includes the likes of the Go, Active, Elite, Highlander and Electric model.

With a two-tone roof, daytime running LED lights and alloy wheels on most models, the Kona Highlander additionally includes a heated steering wheel, sunroof and plenty of colour options for the interior trim and stitching, allowing you to well and truly make the SUV your own. With Hyundai Auto Link and SmartSense safety features also installed, the Kona looks to have found the middle ground between fun and sensible.

#9 Subaru XV – 1,292 sales

With its line-up of vehicles predominantly SUVs, Japanese brand Subaru is no stranger to the top-selling SUVs list. The Subaru XV – otherwise known as the Crosstrek in some markets – was modelled as a lifted Subaru Impreza, with the model now in its second generation after rolling off production lines in 2012.

Available as a petrol and hybrid model, the Subaru XV sold almost 1,300 units in June, and features AWD across all models. Other features include multiple driving modes, an 8inch infotainment unit, Driver Assist Technology, folding side mirrors as well as sat-nav, electric sunroof and sports pedals on the more expensive models.

#10 Mazda CX-3 – 1,206 sales

Selling over 1,200 units in June, the Mazda CX-3 is proving to be a popular option for those keen on a smaller SUV. Available in both FWD and AWD models, the Mazda CX-3 range includes the Neo Sport, Maxx Sport, Maxx Sport LE, S Touring, Akari and Akari LE models, giving motorists plenty of options to test-drive.

With Skyactiv Technology to increase driver comfort behind the wheel, Mazda also offer the MZD Connect infotainment unit, allowing for hands-free talk and text, as well as sat nav and music. Additional features include a reverse camera, Smart City Brake Support (SCBS), heated front seats and an electric parking brake for easy use, making your time in the driver’s seat enjoyable.

Which SUV should I buy?

While seeing what other people have bought may be a good starting place if you’re in the market for a new car, the decision will be unique to your situation, as well as your preferences. Those with a larger family may be more inclined to look at large SUVs such as the Toyota LandCruiser, while those who prefer an SUV but aren’t willing to spend big may be interested in the smaller Mazda CX-3 or Hyundai Kona.

As with any big decision, it’s best to do your research before you step into a dealership, as factors such as fuel economy, safety, technology and extras could all sway your final decision, with each brand and SUV usually available with a variety of models. Comparing SUVs may be time-consuming, but will have been worth it when you get behind the wheel of your dream car, knowing you drove away with a good deal.

Photo Credit: Mazda