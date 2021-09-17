Top Selling Small Cars in Australia

Taking the plunge on a new car can be an exciting (if expensive) time, with no shortage of brands, models and colours for you to choose from before you can hit the open road. But while some may be swayed to opt for an SUV or a ute, what about those who don’t need a lot of space and have their eyes on a small car? To help narrow down the search, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries releases a monthly report on the top-selling cars in Australia, showing which models are proving most popular on our roads. Check this page for regular updates on the best-selling small cars, with the top five selling models in August 2021 listed below:

Toyota Corolla Hyundai i30 Kia Cerato Mazda 3 MG 3

Get the right car at the lowest price Georgie gets access to fleet deals and passes the savings to you. Our Georgie experts will find the perfect new car for you, negotiate a great deal, and deliver it to your door. Get a Quote

#1 – Toyota Corolla – 3,563 sales

Selling over 3,500 units in August, the Toyota Corolla has been circling the top spot for small cars for a while now, offering multiple model types, including hatch, sedan and hybrid, Toyota Corolla models include the likes of the Ascent Sport, SX and ZR.

The latest models include seven airbags for increased safety, a 2.0L Dynamic Force direct injection petrol or 1.8L VVT-i hybrid engine – each available in both manual and auto transmission – with Active Cruise Control, Pre-Collision Safety and Lane Departure Alert available across the range. If you’re looking for something extra, additional features include wireless phone charging, an 8-speaker JBL audio system as well as heated front seats to help make the most of your time behind the wheel.

#2 – Hyundai i30 – 2,047 sales

Consistently a popular option for those after a smaller car, the i30 offers multiple models for drivers to test out, making it an ideal option for those looking for a hatchback, sedan or even a fastback. Selling over 2,000 units in August, the i30 is helping to change the face of the Korean brand.

Available with petrol, diesel and turbo engines, the i30 range consists of the Active, Elite, N-Line, Fastback and N-Line Premium, with features such as LED daytime running lamps, wireless phone charging and Smart Sense safety functions available, with dual zone climate control on all models except the Active range. If you’re looking for something with a bit more grunt to it, the N-Line series may be the option for you, with an upgraded suspension system, active variable exhaust system and multiple driving modes all helping to make the drive more exciting.

#3 – Kia Cerato – 1,205 sales

Selling over 1,200 units in August, the popular South Korean model is available in an S, Sport, Sport+ and GT variety, giving you plenty of options to test drive. Most models will include a 3.5inch TFT-LCD Instrument Cluster behind the steering wheel, as well as an 8inch Touchscreen infotainment unit to help with all your creature comforts. Select models additionally come equipped with an auto release Smart Boot for easy use, as well as heated and ventilated front seats to help with those cold mornings.

The higher end models come with dual chrome-tip exhausts and 17inch alloy wheels for those who like to put the foot down, with wireless phone charging and a JBL premium sound system to make the most of those long stretches on the road. Safety features also include front and rear parking sensors, Smart Cruise Control and Autonomous Emergency Braking, handy for those looking for additional peace-of-mind while out on the roads.

#4 – Mazda 3 – 1,075 sales

One of the longest running models within the Mazda lineup, the Mazda 3 has been in production since 2003, and while it offers a sedan model, the Mazda 3 has made the transition to smaller hatchback models a few years ago, and looks to be proving a popular option for many. In August, the Mazda 3 sold close to 1,100 units.

Available as G20, G25 and X20 models – with most subsequently available in multiple variants – the Mazda 3 features an 8.8inch widescreen colour display with Mazda Connect to help you look get comfortable, with close to 300L of storage space available in the hatchback models. Base models are equipped with 114kW engines, with 2L or 2.5L engines available, with a 360-degree view monitor, heated front seats, Bose sound system, Driver Monitoring and Front Parking Sensors available on select models.

#5 – MG 3 – 1,035 sales

One of the more recent introductions to the Australian market, Chinese brand MG is known for its smaller models, although most of the focus is on its small SUV range. The MG 3 is the sole small car on offer from the brand, but is available as either the Core or Excite model, and is proving popular, selling over 1,000 models in August.

The MG 3 Core model comes equipped with 15inch alloys, rear parking sensors, LED daytime running lights, an 8inch infotainment screen, leather trimmed steering wheel and a 1.5L engine, while the Excite bumps up the wheels to 16inches, as well as adds a rear spoiler, 6-speaker sound system and sat nav.

Should I buy a small car?

Small cars have grown as a market over recent years, proving to be a popular option for those who potentially don’t need a lot of space, don’t have to take care of a lot of passengers or are simply looking for a more affordable option, with no shortage of brands getting behind smaller models. Which car you decide to get behind the wheel of will be dependent on your individual circumstances however, as while small, each brand and model will vary in what it offers, with some small cars even costing over $50,000. As a result, looking into all of your options, as well as potentially what extras you’d like to add, will ensure that you’re left with that new car feeling for a while longer. If you’re not sure about small cars, why not check out our ratings on small cars to see what other motorists think.

Picture credit: Toyota