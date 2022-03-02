Looking to Kmart for a cheap heater to keep you warm in the cooler months? Find out which models pass the pub test in this Canstar Blue review.

Does Kmart sell heaters?

Yes, Kmart stocks a small, budget range of electric heaters, all priced under $80. The range includes oil heaters, radiant heaters, ceramic heaters and fan heaters − sold under the Anko brand. All Kmart heaters come with a safety tip-over switch, overheat protection, and a 12-month manufacturer’s warranty for added protection.

How do Aussies rate Kmart portable heaters?

Aussie consumers rated Kmart portable heaters four stars for value for money and three stars for effectiveness, reliability, functionality, design, and overall satisfaction in Canstar Blue’s portable heaters review.

Bargain price aside, Kmart Anko heaters are said to warm small spaces efficiently but don’t offer much else beyond that. So, if you’re looking for a heater with nifty features and enough power to heat larger rooms, it’s best to stick to big-name brands like Dimplex or Rinnai.

Best Kmart heaters TO BUY

Here are the best Kmart heaters to buy, based on functionally, features, and price:

Ceramic Heater: $29 RRP*

Radiant Heater: $59 RRP*

11-Fin Digital Oil Heater (Black): $80 RRP*

Kmart Ceramic Heater − $29

This compact Anko ceramic heater is a dual-purpose model that provides both heating and cooling, using three variable settings − cool (fan), warm and hot. It’s also ultra discreet and stylish and perfect to heat (or cool) an office space or small bedroom, featuring an adjustable thermostat and a maximum power output of 1500W. The heater also has an overheat protection function and safety tip-over switch for extra peace of mind.

Kmart Radiant Heater − $59

This Anko heavy-duty radiant heater features three heat settings and three quartz tube heating elements to create heat. It has a maximum power output of 2400W, which is powerful enough to heat a small to medium-sized room like a bedroom, bathroom or office. It also has a safety tip-over switch that turns off the heater if it gets tilted sideways, which is ideal if you have pets and kids at home.

Kmart 11-Fin Digital Oil Heater − $80

This digital oil column heater comes with three adjustable heat settings (fast heating, energy-saving & anti-freeze) and a temperature range of 5-35°C to keep your room nice and consistently warm throughout. It also has an LED display, multi-function remote control, and a 24-hour automatic on/off timer for extra peace of mind. This model comes with a chrome black finish to suit most modern homes.

Shop heaters with some of our referral partners^

Kmart heaters TO AVOID

Based on online reviews, these are the Kmart heaters you may want to avoid buying:

Fan Heater: $15 RRP*

Oscillating Fan Heater: 20 RRP*

11-Fin Oil Heater (White): $59 RRP*

Kmart Fan Heater − $15

This cheap Kmart Anko fan heater tends to emit a burning smell if in use for too long, according to online reviews. This is less than ideal and not something to overlook, at the very least for safety reasons. Besides that, it’s said to do the job well. This compact model comes with all the basic features you’d expect including two heat settings, overheat protection, a power light indicator, and a safety tip-over switch. It has a power output of 2000W which can heat a small room.

Kmart Oscillating Fan Heater − $20

This Kmart Anko oscillating fan heater isn’t a bad buy as such, but online reviews suggest it’s quite noisy, so not ideal for light sleepers or working spaces. Other than that, it does the job. This model features two heat settings, including a fan only function, plus an adjustable thermostat and power indicator light. It has an oscillation function to help distribute heat evenly in the room and overheat protection as well as a safety tip-over switch.

Kmart 11-Fin Oil Heater − $59

Kmart’s cheapest oil column heater has pretty basic functionality and doesn’t offer much beyond that. It can also be quite noisy if it’s been on for a few hours, according to online reviews. Although, oil column heaters aren’t designed to run for extended periods of time. It features three heat settings, an djustable thermostat, electronic controls with a digital display, a power indicator, and detachable caster wheels.

You may also be interested in:

Which room heater is best?

Choosing which heater to buy will largely depend on the size of the room(s) you want to heat. Here’s a quick summary below.

Oil heaters: Are better suited to small and medium-sized rooms. Oil column heaters can be slower to heat up initially but tend to retain heat quite well. That’s because the oil inside the reservoir tends to stay warm even after the appliance is switched off. This means you can turn your heater off before bed and still enjoy some warmth for a few hours after.

Are better suited to small and medium-sized rooms. Oil column heaters can be slower to heat up initially but tend to retain heat quite well. That’s because the oil inside the reservoir tends to stay warm even after the appliance is switched off. This means you can turn your heater off before bed and still enjoy some warmth for a few hours after. Fan heaters: Fan heaters blow air over a heating element to provide direct close heating, perfect to place under desks or near your feet to keep warm. These only provide direct heating and aren’t too good for heating living spaces.

Fan heaters blow air over a heating element to provide direct close heating, perfect to place under desks or near your feet to keep warm. These only provide direct heating and aren’t too good for heating living spaces. Radiant heaters: Can heat both small and larger rooms quickly, using a combination of heating elements and infrared radiation. However, radiant heaters tend not to retain heat once turned off. They also have exposed heating elements, so keep pets and children at bay.

Can heat both small and larger rooms quickly, using a combination of heating elements and infrared radiation. However, radiant heaters tend not to retain heat once turned off. They also have exposed heating elements, so keep pets and children at bay. Ceramic heaters: Are best for small spaces like a home office or bathroom. Ceramic heaters use electricity to warm a ceramic plate which then radiates heat to warm a room. These are also silent operators which is a bonus.

Are best for small spaces like a home office or bathroom. Ceramic heaters use electricity to warm a ceramic plate which then radiates heat to warm a room. These are also silent operators which is a bonus. Convection heaters: Can heat smaller living spaces instantly. Convection heaters use a heating coil to produce hot air and a fan to circulate heat.

Compare Portable Heaters

*Prices taken from Kmart website, correct as of March 2022.