New South Wales households who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic could pocket up to $1,600 in energy rebates.

The NSW Government has announced a $30 million boost to the Energy Payable Assistance (EAPA) Scheme – designed to help struggling customers pay their energy bills.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said that affected households should seek assistance to see whether they’re eligible to save on electricity and gas costs.

“If you have lost a job or your household is under pressure, you might be working less hours, please go through Service New South Wales and you could save hundreds of dollars off your energy bill,” Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean claimed the government is doing its best to ease financial pressures during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For ease of access, residential energy customers can now apply for the EAPA vouchers directly through Service NSW and will be called for an assessment without having to leave their house,” Mr Kean said.

“I encourage people that need bill support during this tough time to head to the Service NSW website and register for an energy voucher assessment.”

The EAPA assessment threshold has been temporarily lifted, allowing customers in NSW to receive up to $400 per assessment twice a year, as opposed to the original $300.

“This means the annual maximum limit of vouchers for a household with both electricity and gas has increased from $1,200 to $1,600, up by $400. We are expecting more people across NSW to need this emergency bill support as they are faced with unexpected changes to income and usage increases while working from home,” said Mr Kean.

Coronavirus: NSW households struggling to pay their energy bills now have access to additional financial support through @ServiceNSW says Energy Minister @Matt_KeanMP. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/w6ysLD1W8Q — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) April 26, 2020

The NSW Energy Minister has also urged senior Australians to apply for the Seniors Energy Rebate, which offers up to $200 off annual electricity and gas bills.

“With the COVID-19 virus keeping seniors, who are among the most at-risk in our community, confined to their households and using more electricity, we’re very aware of this extra pressure being applied on their back pockets,” Mr Kean said.

The statement added: “This NSW Government annual rebate, which will ease electricity costs by $200 a year, has been available since July last year but a majority of those eligible are yet to apply, and we’re urging them to do so now before applications for this financial year close.”

To be eligible, applicants must hold a Commonwealth Seniors Health Card (CSHC) and be the primary account holder noted on the electricity bill.

Advertisement

NSW Electricity Prices

NSW

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Origin Here are some of the cheapest published deals from the retailers on our database that include a link to the retailer’s website for further details. These are products from referral partners†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. The next three tabs feature products exclusively from AGL, EnergyAustralia and Origin. Here are the AGL Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the EnergyAustralia plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision. Here are the Origin Energy plans on our database for NSW. These are products from a referral partner†. These costs are based on the Ausgrid network in Sydney but prices may vary depending on your circumstances. This comparison assumes general energy usage of 3900kWh/year for a residential customer on a single rate tariff. Please use our comparison tool for a specific comparison in your area and to see other products in our database that may be available. Our database may not cover all deals in your area. As always, check all details of any plan directly with the retailer before making a purchase decision.

Image credit: Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com