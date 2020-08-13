Aussie Broadband now offers NBN alternative OptiComm

Not sold on the NBN? If you’re lucky enough to live in a OptiComm-serviced area, you’ll now be able to sign up to the alternative fibre network via popular provider Aussie Broadband.

Announced this month, a new deal between the two Australian companies allows Aussie Broadband to sell residential broadband plans on OptiComm’s private fast fibre network, alongside the telco’s existing NBN and mobile broadband options.

“We’re very excited to welcome a high-quality internet provider like Aussie Broadband to our growing network,” said Paul Cross, CEO of OptiComm.

“We hope that residents will enjoy the benefits that the company has to offer including superfast connectivity and excellent customer service and technical support.”

Aussie Broadband OptiComm plans

Aussie Broadband now offers a large range of plans on OptiComm’s high-speed fibre network, with prices beginning at just $59 per month for unlimited data with 12Mbps download speeds. Plans and prices are equal to Aussie Broadband’s NBN options, and speeds are available up to ultra-fast 1000Mbps downloads for $149 per month.

Aussie Broadband’s new OptiComm plans include:

Basic OptiComm: 12/1Mbps speeds for $59 per month

Casual OptiComm: 25/10Mbps speeds for $69 per month

Everyday OptiComm: 5/20Mbps speeds for $79 per month

Everyday OptiComm: 70/20Mbps speeds for $89 per month

Family OptiComm: 100/20Mbps speeds for $99 per month

Family+ OptiComm: 100/40Mbps speeds for $109 per month

Power User OptiComm: 250/25Mbps speeds for $129 per month

Power House OptiComm: 1000/50Mbps speeds for $149 per month

The following table shows a selection of published Aussie Broadband NBN OptiComm plans on Canstar Blue's database, listed in order of standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest.

While Aussie Broadband offers data allowances of 100GB and 500GB on its NBN plans, it won’t extend these options to OptiComm users just yet. So far, all of Aussie Broadband’s OptiComm plans come with unlimited data, and all feature no lock-in contracts.

There’s no setup fees on Aussie Broadband’s OptiComm plans, and you’re free to bring your own compatible modem; however, if you do wish to buy a pre-configured high-speed modem directly from Aussie Broadband, prices begin at $149 upfront. You’re free to add extras to your plan including a home phone line (unlimited call packs begin at $10 per month), as well as Fetch TV entertainment.

“We are looking forward to working with OptiComm to deliver FTTP services to existing and prospective residential customers. We believe this partnership will complement Aussie’s existing fibre network expansion across Australia,” said Phillip Britt, Managing Director at Aussie Broadband.

“Over the next few weeks we’ll be contacting residents to let them know about our excellent products and Australian-based tech support.”

What is OptiComm?

OptiComm is Australia’s largest private competitor to the NBN, offering its own fibre optic cable network that’s mostly available in new and recently-developed estates. More than 120,000 Australian homes and offices are now connected to OptiComm’s network, which offers high-speed broadband via a Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) connection.

If you’re living in a newly-built unit, apartment or estate, you may be eligible to connect to the OptiComm fibre network. You can find out if OptiComm is available in your home by entering your address at Aussie Broadband’s website, or using the address checker of any other OptiComm provider.

While the OptiComm fixed line network is similar to the NBN, it uses fibre optic cables to connect your home directly to a central exchange point, rather than relying on existing copper wire and cables found in a majority of NBN connections. This means that you’re likely to have a faster and stronger experience on an OptiComm plan, without the limitations that many NBN customers experience due to their location and connection type.

While OptiComm owns and operates its own network, it doesn’t sell plans directly to customers. Instead, internet service providers such as Aussie Broadband act as a middleman to sell plans onto residents and businesses, just as they do with the NBN.

The big plus to Aussie Broadband offering OptiComm is that the telco isn’t pricing these plans differently from its equivalent-speed NBN options. So no matter which network is available at your address, you’ll still pay the same price for a fixed-line broadband connection on an Aussie Broadband plan.

If you’re eligible for OptiComm, other providers offering plans on the network include:

OptiComm isn’t the only alternative to the NBN available to Aussies. But if you are ready to connect to the nearly-completed National Broadband Network, there’s a huge range of plans available across multiple price points and speed tiers – start your search below.