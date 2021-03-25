Retailer-of-all-trades Kogan is launching a new bundle offer to entice customers to jump on board with both energy and home internet plans.

Sign on for Kogan Internet and Kogan Energy, stay with both plans for at least 12 months, and you’ll be gifted a $50 energy credit each year for up to three years. That’s a total saving of $150 over three years, provided you stick with Kogan as an NBN and energy provider.

If you’re currently a customer of either Kogan Energy or Kogan Internet, or looking to bundle both NBN and electricity with a single provider, this offer is available for new sign-ups from now through to June 30, 2021. You’ll need to register both accounts with the same email address, and remain on each plan for at least 12 months to get your first $50 bill credit.

The $50 credit will be applied to your electricity account every 12 months on the anniversary of your start date for up to three years. You’ll need to stay connected with both Kogan Internet and Kogan Energy to receive each yearly bill credit, so if you cancel either account early you’ll forfeit any remaining savings.

Kogan’s deal is available to residential customers in Victoria, New South Wales, South East Queensland and South Australia. If you are interested in Kogan for both NBN and electricity, be sure to compare providers and options first before committing – while bundling can be a great way to save cash, you’ll want to make sure the plans you pick are right for you and family.

Kogan NBN plans

Kogan offers a range of NBN plans across five speed tiers, including ultra-fast NBN 250 and NBN 1000. All plans include unlimited data, are contract-free, and feature a $0 activation fee (although an optional Kogan modem is available from $69).

Currently, Kogan Internet is offering a six-month introductory discount across all plans for new customers, saving you up to $264 (depending on your choice of speed). If you’re looking for standard speeds, you can score the following six-month price cut:

Bronze (NBN 25): $57.90 per month for six months (normally $63.90, save $36)

$57.90 per month for six months (normally $63.90, save $36) Silver (NBN 50): $63.90 for six months (normally $71.90, save $48)

$63.90 for six months (normally $71.90, save $48) Gold (NBN 100): $78.90 for six months (normally $88.90, save $60)

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Kogan NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our NBN comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

If you’re interested in a super-fast plan, you can save hundreds in your first six months by signing on for Kogan’s NBN 250 or NBN 1000 plans. Keep in mind that these speeds are only available to FTTP and selected HFC connections, so may not be an option at your address.

Platinum (NBN 250): $94.90 for six months (normally $128.90, save $204)

$94.90 for six months (normally $128.90, save $204) Diamond (NBN 1000): $104.90 for six months (normally $148.90, save $264)

Superfast Kogan NBN Plans The following table shows a selection of published Kogan plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of their standard monthly cost, from the lowest to highest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Platinum Unlimited Home Superfast Speed (NBN 250/25)

Modem available for $69 upfront

Special offer: $94.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $128.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn. min. cost $128.90 for first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $128.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site Diamond Unlimited Home Ultrafast Speed (NBN 1000/50)

Modem available for $69 upfront

Special offer: $104.90 per month for the first 6 months, then $148.90 per month ongoing. Terms apply, offer available until withdrawn. min. cost $148.90 for first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $148.90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Other telco/energy bundles and deals

Kogan is one of multiple dual energy/telco providers now offering bundle deals for customers combining electricity, gas, internet or phone plans. AGL, Origin, Dodo, and Sumo are the main players in the energy-meets-telco sphere, and each company offers incentives for bundling multiple products under one account.

Dodo internet and energy

While Dodo offers both internet and mobile plans, the company currently only offers a bundle discount to customers who combine NBN or ADSL with an active Dodo energy plan. Dodo internet customers will receive a $5 monthly discount for each active electricity or gas account connected at their address, saving you up to $10 a month or $120 per year. Discounts will be automatically applied to your internet bill each month, and can be combined with other offers on both energy and internet plans.

If you’re looking to score an even bigger price cut, Dodo – like Kogan – is running a six-month discount on NBN plans for new customers. You can save up to $13 per month on Dodo’s unlimited data NBN, with offers expiring March 29 for NBN 25 and NBN 100, and March 30 for NBN 50.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Dodo NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our NBN comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

AGL mobile, internet and energy

Electricity and gas provider AGL recently launched both AGL Mobile and AGL Internet plans, each of which offer monthly discounts if you bundle with an AGL energy plan. To qualify, you’ll need an active AGL energy account in your name that can be linked to your AGL NBN or mobile plan.

AGL Mobile: save $5 per month when bundled with an AGL gas or electricity plan

save $5 per month when bundled with an AGL gas or electricity plan AGL Internet: save $15 per month if you bundle with an AGL gas or electricity plan

Bundling with NBN offers the most savings, particularly if you’re looking at AGL’s NBN 50 or NBN 100 plans. If you’re interested in AGL Internet, you can compare plans below.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited AGL NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our NBN comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Origin internet and energy

Origin is another provider moving into the broadband space, and offers customers a $10 monthly discount on Origin NBN and fibre plans when combined with a gas, hot water, electricity or centralised energy service. Discounts are applied as a $10 credit on your broadband bill, and are valid for as long as your Origin energy account remains active.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Origin NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our NBN comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Sumo internet and energy

Sumo customers can claim an ongoing monthly discount on their NBN service when bundled with a Sumo electricity or gas plan. The provider offers the following discounts to NBN customers who sign up on a 12 or 24-month broadband plan:

Sumo Gas: $5 per month discount when bundled with Sumo NBN

$5 per month discount when bundled with Sumo NBN Sumo Electricity: $10 per month discount when bundled with Sumo NBN

$10 per month discount when bundled with Sumo NBN Sumo Electricity & Gas: $15 per month discount when bundled with Sumo NBN

Discounts are applied as a credit on your monthly broadband bill, provided your Sumo accounts are active and not in arrears.

The following table shows a selection of published unlimited Sumo NBN plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of monthly cost, from lowest to highest. Use our NBN comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Should I bundle energy and NBN?

If you are considering bundling energy and telco, make sure to do the math and figure out if you’re really saving by sticking to a single provider for multiple services. You may be able to find cheaper ‘mix and match’ deals by going with separate energy, internet and mobile providers, even if it means forgoing the convenience of rolling all your utilities on to a single account.

Look out for bundles that don’t require a lock-in contract or upfront activation costs, as this make it easier to cancel your accounts if you’re unhappy with your service or bill. Also be aware that many introductory prices expire after six or 12 months, so you may want to keep any eye on your account and see if you can find a cheaper offer when your discount period ends.