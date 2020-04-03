The top mobile broadband plans for working from home

Advertisement

With so many Aussies now working from home, fixed broadband connections – such as NBN and ADSL – are starting to feel the strain. If you’re looking for a reliable, portable, and affordable internet option that offers on-the-go connectivity, mobile broadband may be a great alternative.

Mobile broadband uses the same cellular networks that deliver data to your smartphone, including 4G and 5G networks. As long as you have the right modem, SIM card, or USB dongle, you’ll be able to connect anywhere that your provider offers coverage – which is great for working away from the office. If you’re considering switching to mobile broadband, here are the plans you need to know about.

Telstra 5G Mobile Broadband

You may have heard that 5G technology is a potential ‘NBN killer‘. While we’re a long way from 5G being widely available across Australia, Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone are all rolling out their respective 5G networks in our major cities – and if you’re lucky enough to have coverage, you may be eligible for Telstra’s 5G mobile broadband.

Telstra offers 5G broadband service through its HTC 5G Hub device, which is available on 24-month and 36-month mobile broadband plans. Not including your plan costs, you’ll currently pay $15.33 per month for the Hub over 36 months, or $23 per month over 24 months ($552 in total). This is a saving of up to $432 off the usual retail price of $984, so now’s a great time to sign up.

The HTC 5G Hub offers coverage both on the new 5G network and Telstra’s existing 4GX service, and 5G access is provided free to all customers until 30 June, 2020. If you’re on a Medium or Large mobile broadband plan, you can continue to access 5G after this date, but customers on Small and Extra Small options will need to pay an additional $15 per month for continued access.

Telstra is also currently offering monthly account credits on its Small, Medium, and Large mobile broadband plans. Customers can save either $10 or $15 per month for the first 12 months of their plan, with a total saving of up to $180. This offer is available now, through to 6 April, 2020.

The below table features all published Telstra mobile broadband plans from Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost from lowest to highest and then by data allowance. These prices do not include the cost of the HTC 5G Hub. These are products with links to a referral partner.

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Extra Small SIM only plan

No excess data charges in Australia

Includes data-free sports and music streaming

Free 5G access until June 2020 min. cost $15 over one month 5 GB Max Data**/billing period $15 Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site Small SIM only plan

No excess data charges in Australia

Includes data-free sports and music streaming

Free 5G access until June 2020

Special offer: $10 monthly credit for 12 months. Ends 6 April 2020 min. cost $25 over one month 10 GB Max Data**/billing period $25 Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site Medium SIM only plan

No excess data charges in Australia

Includes data-free sports and music streaming

Free 5G access until June 2020

Special offer: $10 monthly credit for 12 months. Ends 6 April 2020 min. cost $50 over one month 50 GB Max Data**/billing period $50 Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site Large SIM only plan

No excess data charges in Australia

Includes data-free sports and music streaming

Free 5G access until June 2020

Special offer: $15 monthly credit for 12 months. Ends 6 April 2020 min. cost $75 over one month 100 GB Max Data**/billing period $75 Advertised Data^^/billing period Go To Site View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

4G Mobile Broadband Plans Compared

Not yet covered by Telstra’s 5G network? Well, 4G data is still widely available as an on-the-go alternative to fixed broadband. The following table shows a selection of published mobile broadband plans from leading providers on Canstar Blue’s database. The table includes links to referral partners.

OVO Mobile Broadband Plans

OVO Mobile’s Boom plans offer coverage on Optus’ 4G Plus network, with prices beginning at $49.95 per month for 50GB of data. Customers can bring their own compatible 4G-capable modem, or buy a portable Huawei modem at signup (priced from $59 upfront).

The following table shows a selection of published OVO mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Amaysim Mobile Broadband Plans

Amaysim’s SIM-only mobile data plans are compatible with devices such as tablets and dongles, and use Optus’ 4G Plus network. Data is available from 2GB up to 150GB, and plans auto-renew every 28 days.

The following table shows a selection of published Amaysim mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Southern Phone Mobile Broadband Plans

Southern Phone also offers SIM-only data plans, again using Optus’ 4G Plus nationwide network. Plans are available from 7GB for $15 monthly, up to 250GB for $110, all of which are offered on a 12-month contract.

The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Vodafone Mobile Broadband Plans

Vodafone’s 4G mobile broadband plans are available both as SIM-only, or bundled with a new 4G modem. Modems are available over 12, 24, or 36-month device payment periods, and SIM-only data plans can be purchased month-to-month or on a 12-month contract.

The following table shows a selection of published Vodafone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

What about wireless broadband?

Like mobile broadband, home wireless broadband operates using your telco provider’s 4G or 5G networks. However, it’s designed to be used as a replacement for fixed line broadband, and usually isn’t as portable or flexible as mobile broadband.

Home wireless plans do offer larger data allowances, and are great for setting up a home network and connecting multiple WiFi devices. Be aware that some providers (for example, Exetel) may speed cap their home wireless options – usually to 12Mbps downloads, the same speed available on a basic NBN plan. However, other telcos, such as Optus, Southern Phone, and SpinTel, deliver typical speeds up to 50Mbps.

The only Australian provider to currently offer 5G home wireless broadband is Optus, which we’ll look at below. If your area isn’t yet covered by 5G, you can compare 4G home wireless broadband options in the following table, including links to referral partners.

Optus 5G Home Broadband

Optus is now offering unlimited 5G Home Broadband to customers in eligible areas. Qualifying customers can now enjoy unlimited data on the 5G network for only $70 per month, with Optus even throwing in your first month free and guaranteeing download speeds of at least 50Mbps..

Optus 5G Home Broadband is available both on a two-year contract and on a month-to-month plan. 24-month plans feature no additional setup costs, but month-to-month customers will need to pay a $200 upfront start-up fee.

The following table shows the Optus 5G home broadband plans published on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest.

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period Optus 5G Home Broadband (month-to-month) 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee

Includes Nokia 5G modem

$200 setup fee

Special offer: one month free min. cost $270 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $70 Advertised Data^^/billing period Optus 5G Home Broadband (24 months) 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee

Includes Nokia 5G modem

Special offer: one month free min. cost $1,680 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $70 Advertised Data^^/billing period View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Image: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock