SIM-only provider Circles.Life has some great deals going on right now, coupled to the November Click Frenzy sales. From now until November 13, you can get all of Circles.Life’s base data offerings with $10 slashed off for your first six or 12 months, saving you up to $120.

That brings plan costs down as follows:

100GB plan: $38 $28 per month for 12 months ($120 off)

$28 per month for 12 months ($120 off) 20GB plan: $28 $18 per month for 12 months ($120 off)

$18 per month for 12 months ($120 off) 8GB plan: $18 $8 per month for 6 months ($60 off)

You’ll need to follow the steps below to get this deal, and you’ll need to do it before November 13, as this price slash will be gone after then! Keep in mind that this discount is only on offer for the periods of time listed above, terms apply.

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer by heading over to the Circles.Life website, and entering a specific Click Frenzy promo code. On the 100GB and 20GB plans, make sure you enter SUPERFRENZY at the checkout to get the deal, whereas on the 8GB plan, enter JOINTHEFRENZY.

Circles.Life isn’t the only competitive SIM-only provider on the Aussie mobile market . Phone plans are always changing to offer different data inclusions, bonuses and extras, and the last thing you’d want is to spend too much money on a plan with features you’re either missing or not going to use. Check out the table below to see a broad range of prepaid and postpaid plans from across the market.

Postpaid Phone Plans

Prepaid Phone Plans Here is a selection of postpaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners. Here is a selection of prepaid plans from Canstar Blue’s database with a minimum of 10GB of data, listed in order of standard cost, lowest to highest, then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see a wide range of plans from other providers. This table includes products with links to referral partners.

Should I get a Circles.Life plan?

Circles.Life is no stranger to providing massive savings, at one point offering a huge 100GB for $1 in your first month. Unlike other telcos operating on the Optus 4G network, Circles.Life doesn’t feature a huge range of plans, and instead offers a base plan of 20GB for $28 per month.

You can build on this plan with data packages, and you get a data buffer of an extra 3GB once you go over your monthly limit, just to make sure you don’t surpass your plan allowance. An extra 20GB is available for $10 20GB, or 3GB for $6. Refer Circles.Life to a friend, and you’ll get also an additional 20GB for one month. You can see Circles.Life plans in the table below.

The following table shows selected published Circles.Life plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

More deals

Advertisement

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, November 10

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, November 12

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.