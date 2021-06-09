Optus EOFY deals: Get $100 off the iPhone 12 and more

Advertisement

It’s end of financial year time, which means you could save lots of money on a wide range of products from a wide range of stores. Like last year, Optus is running an EOFY sale, and is offering a large selection of smartphone deals – including $100 off the iPhone 12 when you trade in an applicable iPhone model. Optus’ EOFY sales will be ending on June 30, so have a look before the deals all sell out, or are gone forever.

Optus EOFY deals

Optus’ EOFY deals this year could save you hundreds of dollars on a new smartphone. Just keep in mind that for all of these phones, you’ll need to sign up on a device payment plan over 24 or 36 months, and pair your phone with an Optus postpaid plan. You’ll need to stay with Optus for the full phone repayment term, otherwise you won’t receive the full EOFY discount, as it’s applied monthly over the course of your payment plan. Terms apply. Discounts are not available on 12-month plans.

Also, be aware that you could save some money on some phones by trading in your old device. Optus is issuing credits for trade-ins, so look around for a good deal.

Here are the big deals Optus is offering until June 30:

iPhone 12 64GB: $100 off. Minimum cost $1,248.56 + your selected phone plan fees

$100 off. Minimum cost $1,248.56 + your selected phone plan fees iPhone 12 Mini 64GB: $100 off. Minimum cost $1,178 + your selected phone plan fees

$100 off. Minimum cost $1,178 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,048.48 + your selected phone plan fees

$200 off. Minimum cost $1,048.48 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,348.72 + your selected phone plan fees

$200 off. Minimum cost $1,348.72 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $1,648.96 + your selected phone plan fees

$200 off. Minimum cost $1,648.96 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G 256GB: $499 off. Minimum cost $,999.40 + your selected phone plan fees

$499 off. Minimum cost $,999.40 + your selected phone plan fees iPhone SE 2nd Gen 64GB: $340 off. Minimum cost $338.96 + your selected phone plan fees

$340 off. Minimum cost $338.96 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G 128GB: $200 off. Minimum cost $798.64 + your selected phone plan fees

$200 off. Minimum cost $798.64 + your selected phone plan fees OPPO Find X3 Lite: $100 off. Minimum cost $648.80 + your selected phone plan fees

$100 off. Minimum cost $648.80 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy A21s 128GB: $312 off. Minimum cost $36 + your selected phone plan fees

$312 off. Minimum cost $36 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy A32 5G 128GB: $319 off. Minimum cost $180 + your selected phone plan fees

$319 off. Minimum cost $180 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 128GB: $325 off. Minimum cost $324 + your selected phone plan fees

$325 off. Minimum cost $324 + your selected phone plan fees OPPO A54 5G 64GB: $219 off. Minimum cost $180 + your selected phone plan fees

$219 off. Minimum cost $180 + your selected phone plan fees Samsung Galaxy Watch3 41mm: $200 off. Minimum cost $598.48 over a 24 or 36 month period

$200 off. Minimum cost $598.48 over a 24 or 36 month period Apple Watch Series 6 40mm: $180 off. Minimum cost $568.80 over a 24 or 36 month period

If you’re interested in any of the above deals, keep in mind that you’ll need to sign up on an Optus postpaid plan for the duration of the repayment period to get the full discount (excluding the Samsung and Apple watches). You can find Optus postpaid plans below.

The following table shows selected published Optus postpaid mobile plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Should I sign up on an Optus plan?

As one of Australia’s biggest telcos, Optus has a lot of incentives to get you on its network and plans. Offering unlimited data on all of its postpaid plans (speed capped at 1.5Mbps when you surpass your monthly data limit), customers get free access to Optus Sport, 5G access and data sharing with eligible accounts. If you’d like to compare Optus to other phone plan providers, check out the postpaid and prepaid plans below.