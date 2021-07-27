Interested in saving some money on an iPhone? Right now, Optus is offering the iPhone 11 with a massive $500 off, and the iPhone 12 with $350 off.

These are both great deals if you’re looking to save some money on an iPhone, and you’re not interested in waiting around on the iPhone 13, which will no doubt release later this year. The iPhone 12 offer is valid until withdrawn, while the iPhone 11 offer is valid until August 1.

How do I get a discount on an iPhone through Optus?

You can get either discount by purchasing your selected iPhone 11 or iPhone 12 through Optus on a 12, 24 or 36-month plan. The discount is applied through a monthly credit across your selected period. This includes needing to sign up on an Optus postpaid plan, and staying on that plan for the duration of the repayment period. If you cancel your Optus postpaid phone plan, you’ll need to pay out the remaining cost of the iPhone in full, without any additional discounts. Terms apply. You can find Optus iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 plans in the table below.

Should I get an iPhone 11 or an iPhone 12?

Although the iPhone 11 is cheaper than the iPhone 12, it’s an older phone, and isn’t as powerful as its younger counterpart. The iPhone 12 is lighter, faster, and more powerful than the iPhone 11, despite the iPhone 11 still being reasonably powerful and a good handset. The iPhone 12 packs an OLED screen, which looks much better than the iPhone 11’s LCD screen, and the 12 is also 5G capable.

With that extra functionality, the iPhone 12 is more expensive, however it generally is a better phone. Regardless, eventually the iPhone 12 will be in the position of the iPhone 11, when we’re comparing it to the iPhone 13 that will be revealed later this year. However, don’t let that sway you from picking up an iPhone plan like those in the table below, as it’s always good to have a reliable handset, especially if you’re in need of an upgrade.

You’ll find that other telcos are running deals on iPhones this July as well, such as Telstra offering the iPhone 12 Mini with $250 off.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

Should I get an Optus phone plan?

Optus is one of Australia’s big three telcos, operating its own network and offering a range of smartphones on a plan. On top of running limited-time deals like the above iPhone sale, Optus offers unlimited data phone plans (speed capped at 1.5Mbps once you surpass your monthly data allowance), along with included access to Optus Sport + OS Fitness. If you’d like to compare Optus to other providers on the market, check out the table below for some other prepaid and postpaid plans.