If you’re an Optus customer who’s always using lots of data, then Unlimited Data Day is here to help you out with your download needs.

Optus’ Unlimited Data Day initiative is available for both postpaid and select prepaid customers for an additional one-off payment of $5. Simply put, you can add-on the Unlimited Data Day extra with any postpaid plan or any prepaid phone plan with a recharge over $30, and get unlimited data for the next 24 hours.

If you’re planning on doing lots of downloading over a 24 hour period, or need a temporary alternative to WiFi for a day or two, this could be great for you, but you’ll need to be on an eligible plan to qualify.

How can I get this deal?

If you’re an Optus customer on an Optus Choice, Optus One, Optus Family or Optus Kids postpaid plan, or on a Prepaid Epic Data plan of $30 or more, you’re eligible for Unlimited Data Day. Once activated (after paying $5 and waiting up to 15 minutes) you’ll be able to enjoy unlimited downloads and uploads for 24 hours, but once that time is up you’ll be back to your normal plan constraints. Once your unlimited data expires, you’ll be able to add another Unlimited Data Day add-on for $5.

The only prepaid Optus plan that can sign up for this deal is the Prepaid Epic Data Mobile plan. As long as you’re on a $30 or more recharge, you’ll be eligible.

You can sign up for this deal through the Yes Optus app under the add-on category. Open the app, select Unlimited Data Day, and confirm your purchase – your 24 hours of unlimited data will begin once the add-on is activated.

If you’re interested in this deal, you’ll find eligible postpaid data plans below.

Are Optus mobile plans worth it?

Optus offers some great data packages coupled to its unlimited calls and text plans. Optus certainly isn’t the cheapest mobile provider on the market, but does offer some great customer support and some awesome inclusions. Postpaid customers get access to data-sharing; while Unlimited Data Day isn’t a shareable add-on, having the ability to send data to a friend is certainly a valuable inclusion.

On top of this Optus customers get exclusive access to Optus Sport, which is the only place you can catch the Premier League, K League and other great live sport free on your smartphone. You’ll also get a free 12 months of Apple Music included with every postpaid plan, except the Small Optus Choice plan. Every plan, excluding the Small Optus Choice plan, has unlimited standard international talk and text bundled in, with 2GB of international roaming available for the Large Optus Choice and 4GB for the Extra Large Optus Choice.

Optus prepaid plans have a lot to offer too. Optus Epic Data prepaid plans offer great data inclusions, with an additional 10GB as dedicated streaming data for Netflix, Stan and ABC Kids. For the first three recharges you’ll also get bonus data on all three prepaid plans. You’ll get 10GB extra on the $30 prepaid plan, 20GB extra on the $40 prepaid plan and 30GB extra on the $50 prepaid plan.

There’s lots to love in an Optus plan, so shop around.

