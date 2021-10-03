Fact Checked

With some solar bonus schemes and installation rebates drawing to a close in recent years, many Aussies have begun to consider whether solar is still a good investment. The short answer is yes – solar is still a great way for Australian households to save on electricity – but only if you know how to find a good deal.

Most electricity retailers these days offer competitive feed-in tariffs as part of their standard product range. Some even have products specifically designed for customers with solar panels. Solar products are slightly different to standard electricity deals. While you are still charged for electricity usage and supply, you will also receive something called a feed-in tariff. In this article, Canstar Blue explains and compares feed-in tariffs across leading Australian retailers. We also look at what else customers should consider to find the best solar deal.

What is a solar feed-in tariff?

A feed in tariff (FiT) is a small credit rebate that households receive for any excess electricity produced by a solar system or other small-scale generator. Simply put, unless you have a solar battery, any solar power produced by solar panels must be immediately used or it will feed into the shared electricity grid for other properties to use.

For each kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity that a household’s solar system exports to the electricity grid, that property will receive a feed-in tariff of a few cents, usually between 7 and 16 cents per kWh. Feed-in tariffs are not paid out cash in hand, rather they apply as a deduction on your regular bill. A high feed-in tariff can help drastically reduce what you pay for electricity, that’s why it’s so important to shop around for solar deals.

List of feed-in tariffs in Australia

Feed-in tariffs vary markedly across states and retailers. Below is a state-by-state breakdown of the largest feed-in tariffs offered by retailers in NSW, QLD, VIC, SA, ACT, Tasmania and WA at the time of publication.

NSW Solar Feed-in Tariffs

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) AGL 5c 12c Alinta Energy 7.5c 7.5c Amber Electric 0c 0c Bright Spark Power 7c 7c CovaU Energy 0c 5.5c Diamond Energy 0c 7c Discover Energy 6c 16c (for first 300kWh/quarter, 10c for next 300kWh/quarter, 4c thereafter) Dodo 7c 11.6c Electricity in a Box 7c 7c Elysian Energy 0c 7c EnergyAustralia 7.6c 7.6c Energy Locals 7c 7c Enova Energy 0c 7c (first 5kWh/day, 4c thereafter) Future X Power 4c 4c Globird Energy 3c 3c Glow Power 7c 7c Kogan Energy 4.35c 4.35c LPE 0c 8.5c Mojo Power 7.5c 8c Momentum Energy 0c 10c Nectr 0c 5c Origin Energy 5c 12c (must purchase solar system through Origin) OVO Energy 0c 0c Pooled Energy 4.5c 6c Powerclub 0c 4c Powerdirect 5c 5c Powershop 0c 5c Radian Energy 6c 6c ReAmped Energy 0c 9c Red Energy 6c 18c (for the first 5kWh/day, 6c thereafter) Simply Energy 5.5c 5.5c Social Energy* 9c 40c (for the first 300kWh/quarter, must have solar & battery, 9c thereafter) Sumo Power 8c 8c Tango Energy 5.5c 5.5c 1st Energy 6c 11c

Feed-in tariffs are for residential customers on a single rate tariff in Sydney on the Ausgrid network. *Enhanced solar and battery FiT only available to eligible customers. Accurate as of October 2021.

The NSW regulator recommends a feed-in tariff of at least 6-7.3c/kWh, however as you can see, most retailers exceed this suggestion. Most of the better-known retailers in the state do not have any specialised solar products, while the few companies that do often have much higher feed-in rates than their competitors.

Queensland Solar Feed-in Tariffs

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) AGL 5c 12c Alinta Energy 0c 11c Amber Electric 0c 0c Bright Spark Power 7c 7c CovaU Energy 0c 11c Diamond Energy 0c 7c Discover Energy 6c 16c (for first 3.2877 kWh/day, 10c for next 3.2877 kWh/day) Dodo 8.5c 8.5c Electricity in a Box 4c 4c Elysian Energy 0c 7c EnergyAustralia 6.6c 6.6c Energy Locals 6c 7c Enova Energy 0c 6c (for the first 5kWh/day, 3c thereafter) Ergon Energy 6.583c 6.583c Future X Power 4c 4c GloBird Energy 3c 3c Glow Power 7c 7c Kogan Energy 2.88c 2.88c LPE 5.5c 5.5c Mojo Power 5.5c 8c Momentum Energy 7c 10c Nectr 4c 4c Origin Energy 5c 12c (must purchase solar system through Origin) OVO Energy 6c 6c Powerclub 0c 2.05c Powerdirect 5c 5c Powershop 0c 3.5c Radian Energy 6c 6c ReAmped Energy 0c 8c Red Energy 5c 11.5c (for the first 5kWh/day, 5c thereafter) Simply Energy 4.5c 4.5c Social Energy* 8.3c 40c (for the first 300kWh/quarter, must have solar & battery, 8.3c thereafter) Sumo Power 6c 6c Tango Energy 5c 5c 1st Energy 6c 11c

Feed-in tariffs are for residential customers on a single rate tariff in Brisbane on the Energex network. *Enhanced solar and battery FiT only available to eligible customers. Accurate as of October 2021.

Aside from Ergon Energy, all Queensland retailers have free reign to set their own feed-in tariffs. Those with solar specific deals tend to offer higher rates.

Victoria Solar Feed-in Tariffs

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) AGL 6.7c 6.7c Alinta Energy 6.7c 6.7c Amber Electric 6.7c 6.7c CovaU Energy 0c 10.2c Diamond Energy 0c 7c Discover Energy 6.7c 6.7c Dodo 12c 12c Elysian Energy 7c 10.2c Energy Locals 7c 7c EnergyAustralia 7.1c 7.1c GloBird Energy 6.7c 6.7c Kogan Energy 6.7c 6.7c Lumo Energy 6.7c 8c Momentum Energy 6.7c 10c Origin Energy 6.7c 12c (must purchase solar system through Origin) OVO Energy 6.7c 8c People Energy 6.7c 6.7c Powerclub 6.7c 6.7c Powerdirect 6.7c 6.7c Powershop 6.7c 6.7c QEnergy 6.7c 6.7c ReAmped Energy 7.1c 7.1c Red Energy 6.7c 8c Simply Energy 6.7c 6.7c Sumo Power 6.7c 10.2c Tango Energy 6.7c 6.7c 1st Energy 6.7c 11.7c

Feed-in tariffs are for residential customers on a single rate tariff in Melbourne on the Citipower Network. Accurate as of October 2021.

Victoria is the only state to impose a legal minimum feed-in tariff on a competitive energy market. As of July 2021, the minimum FiT is 6.7c. As you can see, some retailers simply offer the bare minimum, but there are some solar specific products with higher rates. The introduction of the minimum flat-rate FiT was accompanied by the introduction of time-varying FiTs. Under new laws, all retailers must offer either a single rate FiT, time-varying FiT, or both.

South Australia Solar Feed-in Tariffs

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) AGL 5c 12c Alinta Energy 9.5c 9.5c Amber Electric 0c 0c CovaU Energy 0c 12c Diamond Energy 0c 7c Discover Energy 6c 16c (for first 300kWh/quarter, 10c thereafter) Dodo 11.6c 11.6c Elysian Energy 0c 7c EnergyAustralia 8.5c 8.5c Energy Locals 6.5c 7c Future X Power 4c 4c GloBird Energy 3c 3c Kogan Energy 2.06c 2.06c Lumo Energy 3c 3c Mojo Power 6.8c 6.8c Momentum Energy 0c 10c Nectr 0c 2c Origin Energy 6c 12c (must purchase a solar system through Origin) OVO Energy 0c 7c Powerclub 0c 1c Powerdirect 5c 5c Powershop 0c 3c ReAmped Energy 3c 9c Red Energy 3c 3c Simply Energy 4.5c 4.5c Social Energy* 10.75c 40c (for the first 300kWh/quarter, must have solar & battery, 10.75c thereafter) Sumo 8c 8c Tango Energy 7.5c 20c (for the first 3.5kWh/day, 7.5c thereafter – must purchase solar system through Tango Energy) 1st Energy 8c 13c

Feed-in tariffs are for residential customers on a single rate tariff in Adelaide on the SA Power Network. *Enhanced solar and battery FiT only available to eligible customers. Accurate as of October 2021.

South Australia has had quite a surge in feed-in tariff rates recently. Some retailers now offer FiTs upward of 10c/kWh, although it seems some didn’t get the memo.

ACT Solar Feed-in Tariffs

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) ActewAGL 7c 12c (for the first 8kWh/day, 7c thereafter) Amber Electric 0c 0c CovaU 0c 5.5c EnergyAustralia 7.6c 7.6c Elysian Energy 7c 9c Energy Locals 7c 7c Origin Energy 7c 10c (must purchase solar system through Origin) Powerclub 0c 4c Radian Energy 6c 6c ReAmped Energy 3c 9c Red Energy 6c 6c Social Energy* 9c 40c (for the first 300kWh/quarter, must have solar & battery, 9c thereafter)

Source: Canstar Blue electricity database/respective retailer websites, October 2021. *Enhanced solar and battery FiT only available to eligible customers.

Tasmania Solar Feed-in Tariffs

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Aurora Energy 6.501c 6.501c Elysian Energy 9c 9c Energy Locals 6.6c 6.6c Future X Power 0c 0c 1st Energy 6.501c 10c

Source: Canstar Blue electricity database/respective retailer websites, October 2021.

The newly-competitive Tasmanian energy market now gives households a few retailers to consider, each coming to the table with a compelling offer for solar customers.

WA Solar Feed-in Tariffs

Retailer Minimum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Maximum Feed-in Tariff (kWh) Synergy 7.135c 7.135c Horizon Power 7.135c 7.135c

Source: Canstar Blue electricity database/respective retailer websites, October 2021.

If you live in Western Australia you unfortunately have no choice of electricity retailer, with Synergy and Horizon Power covering metro and regional areas respectively.

Can I receive a premium solar feed in tariff?

You may have heard about feed-in tariffs as high as 60c/kWh. Sounds nice right? Unfortunately, these premium solar feed-in tariffs are only available to homeowners who installed and registered their solar systems many years ago – generally before 2011, depending on the state. This means you are not eligible for a premium tariff if you’ve only installed solar in the past few years, or plan to do so shortly. Unfortunately, there’s no sign of any new solar bonus schemes in the near future.

Queenslanders and South Australians who signed up to a solar bonus scheme before they closed will continue to receive a premium tariff until 2028. Victorian bonus scheme customers will also receive their premium FiT until 2024. Unfortunately for New South Wales solar bonus customers, the scheme came to its scheduled conclusion at the end of 2016 and all customers were reverted to a standard rate.

Best feed-in tariffs:

Should I choose a larger discount or higher FiT?

So which should you choose, the better FiT or larger discount? Unfortunately, the answer isn’t clear and it will depend on your personal circumstance. Consider the following points.

Consider choosing the higher FiT if…

You have a large solar system (5kW or more)

A lot of solar is exported to the grid from your house because no one is home during the day to use it

There are conditions attached to receiving the discount which you’re not sure you can meet

Consider choosing the higher discount if…

You have a small solar system (less than 5kW)

You use most of your solar power through the day and export very little to the grid

You own a solar storage battery

Solar monitoring technology can give you insights into your electricity usage habits and help you make a better informed decision about which plan is best suited for your home.

How to find a good deal on solar

A large feed-in tariff is definitely nice, but you shouldn’t just assume a bigger feed-in tariff means it’s a better deal. You should always look at the energy price fact sheets when comparing electricity products. Keep an eye out for ‘solar metering charges’. These are daily supply charges that certain retailers apply to solar customers. It’s also not uncommon to find solar products with large feed-in tariffs charging higher electricity usage or supply rates, so you need to consider if the trade-off is worth it.

If you have a large solar system, say 5kW or over, then you will most likely be better off on a deal that provides a high feed-in tariff, even if it means slightly higher electricity usage rates. A bigger feed-in tariff may also be attractive for households that are hardly home during the working day to use their solar power and consequently have most of it exported to the energy grid. Conversely, customers with small solar systems or a storage battery probably won’t export much solar to the grid and should focus on cheap electricity rates over feed in tariffs. The same applies if you’re home during the day and tend to use up all your solar power.

Now, while rates are important, so is customer service. If you truly want to make the most from your investment in solar, you need an energy retailer that will help you at every step of the process. To see which solar energy companies are meeting customer expectations, check out Canstar Blue’s solar provider customer satisfaction ratings via the link below.

