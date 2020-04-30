Best Wishes, Warmest Regards: Schitt’s Creek’s final season hits Netflix

Ew, David, are you ready to cry like a bèbè? Honestly, you don’t really have a choice in the matter – because we’re all going to be a mess as our favourite family pack their bags and leave the Rosebud motel, and Schitt’s Creek, forever. After five glorious seasons with the Rose family (and their god-like matriarch Moira), the show is coming to end as the sixth and final season of Schitt’s Creek drops on Netflix on May 14.

What is Schitt’s Creek?

If you’ve never seen the show, I envy you. Honestly, I would do almost anything to re-watch the Canadian sitcom with fresh eyes. If you’re thinking about giving Schitt’s Creek a go, here’s a rundown that almost (definitely) can’t do the show justice.

The Emmy-nominated show is the brainchild behind father-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy (who also star as father and son in the show) – a premise first derived after Dan wanted to see how a famous family like the Kardashian’s would react to losing all of their money. But instead of the Kardashians, the family in question in Schitt’s Creek is the Roses; billionaire businessman turned motel manager Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy), his wife, former soap star and absolute nutter of a human Moira Rose (Catherine O’Hara) and their two spoilt adult children David and Alexis. Dan Levy stars as the impossibly sarcastic David, who spends a large chunk of the series folding his cashmere sweaters, and Annie Murphy as socialite Alexis, whose vocabulary consists mainly of “ew”.

Filthy-rich turned filthy-poor after a dodgy businessman wrongs them, the family is forced to relocate from their 16-bedroom mansion to Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. For the first time in their life, the Rose family have no money, and no one to lean on but each other and a couple of weird town folk (one of which is played by another family alumni, Sarah Levy). Oh, and they’re sharing two conjoining motel rooms between the four of them.

What can we expect in the final season?

After five seasons with the Roses, the show is bowing out at its peak. Whilst we can respect that, it’s also just very disappointing. Over the course of the five previous seasons, we’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve laughed so hard we cried – not to mention we’ve seen some serious character developments by the OTT family. Without giving away too much, season six is going to be all about the beginnings of new chapters, and the end of others.

At the end of season five, we saw Patrick (he is Simply. The. Best.) propose to David, so we’re hoping for an invite to the most fashionable wedding Schitt’s Creek has ever seen. We also desperately need answers RE Alexis and Ted – will they, or won’t they? And of course, the most important question of all: will Moira’s Bosnian film The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening finally receive the Oscar nomination we all know it deserves?

You won’t have too much longer to wait, with the Roses returning to our screens on May 14 on Netflix to get the send off they deserve.

Advertisement

Sign up to Disney+

Looking forward to your epic Star Wars binge-watching session? First off, you’ll need to sign up to Disney+! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at just $8.99 per month, or prepay for a whole year at $89.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time. This table includes links to a referral partner.