Case closed: The final season of Suits is finally on Netflix

Suits has given us more than we could’ve ever imagined. The Harvey Specter/Mike Ross bromance, Megan Markle pre-royal, the ‘You Just Got Litt Up’ catchphrase and plenty of courtroom thrills. But unfortunately, the long-running legal drama is coming to a close.

The ninth and final season has premiered in the States, with us Aussies deprived of the Suits closure we so desperately needed – until now. That’s right, after an agonising wait, season nine will finally be arriving on Netflix Australia on July 18. Get ready to say goodbye to the best closers in New York.

Looking back on one of the most iconic TV moments of the decade. 👀pic.twitter.com/VQg74Loozv — USA Network (@USA_Network) December 2, 2019

What is Suits?

It’s been around for that long that you’d have to have been living under a rock to not have at least heard the name. Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits follows a fictional New York law firm (the name of which quite literally changes every few episodes) and its lawyers. In particular, hot-shot Harvey Specter (played by Gabriel Macht) who’s the self-proclaimed ‘best closer in the city’ and brilliant college dropout Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) who is hired by Harvey as his associate despite never attending law school.

The show focuses on the unstoppable duo as they juggle closing cases with keeping Mike’s secret. The firm also features big personality characters like partner Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), the iconic Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Mike’s love interest Rachel Zane (Megan Markle) and Harvey’s secretary/OTP Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty).

Is Mike coming back to Suits?

Great news – after leaving the show in season seven, Patrick J. Adams is reprising his role as Mike Ross in the final season. We aren’t sure exactly the size of his role, but it’s got to be some of the best news we’ve heard, well, this year. Unfortunately, his wife Rachel Zane won’t be joining him (Megan Markle’s hands are pretty full right now).

What can we expect from the Suits final season?

Judging from the emotional trailer, we can say that season nine is going to be an absolute rollercoaster. After the events of season eight whereby Robert Zane took the fall to save Harvey, the New York Bar Association has taken over the firm (now named Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams – we can’t keep up).

As a result, Bar representative Faye Richardson (Denise Crosby) arrives to take full control, with the season focusing on the team banding together in an attempt to salvage the firm and steal it back from Richardson and the Bar. The trailer also hints at a heavier focus on the personal lives of the lawyers we’ve come to know and love so well over the past decade. We see Louis meeting his child in the trailer, and Donna and Harvey seem to have finally gotten together (it only took eight seasons).

Aussies – it’s time for the closing statements of our favourite lawyers. The ninth and final season of Suits drops on Netflix on July 18.

