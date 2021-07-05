Nothing beats that new car feeling. But with plenty of brands, models, engine types and even colours to choose from, it can all prove a bit overwhelming. But if you find yourself drawn to the ute, which one should you be looking at a bit more closely? To help you find out which utility may be the car of your dreams, the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries releases a monthly report on the top-selling cars in Australia, showing which models are proving most popular on our roads. Check this page for regular updates on the best-selling utes – including 4×4 and 4×2 models – with the June 2021 top-sellers listed below:

Ford Ranger Toyota Hilux Isuzu D-Max Mitsubishi Triton Mazda BT-50 Nissan Navara Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series Great Wall Cannon LDV T60 Volkswagen Amarok

#1 Ford Ranger – 6,058 sales

With a line-up that originally consisted of the Single Cab, Double Cab and Super Cab XL models, Ford expanded the range with the XL, XLS, XLT, WildTrak and Raptor models for motorists to choose from. Including features such as an 800mm wading depth, e-Locking Rear Differential and Hill Launch Assist, the latest Ford Ranger models may be enough to get you excited for an outback adventure.

Additional features SYNC3 integration, Smart Keyless Entry and a 4.2inch Multi-Function Display are included on most models, with each range available in both petrol and diesel engines. Selling over 6,000 models in June, Ford’s flagship ute has taken the top spot, proving to be quite a popular vehicle for Aussie motorists to get behind the wheel of.

#2 Toyota Hilux – 5,412 sales

Slipping off top spot, the Toyota Hilux has previously been the vehicle to beat, showcasing its popularity with Aussie motorists over the past few years. Despite coming in second place for the month, the Toyota Hilux still sold over 5,400 units in June, highlighting that it’s still a very popular option.

Within the Hilux range, Aussie motorists have plenty to choose from, including the single-cab WorkMate, the four-door SR, as well as the off-road capable Rogue and Rugged X models, with petrol and diesel varieties additionally available. If you’re looking to customise your new car, you won’t be disappointed with the Hilux, with plenty of extras available to suit the drive to work or your next weekend adventure, with trays, canopies, bull bars and comfortable seating all available for purchase.

#3 Isuzu D-Max – 3,167 sales

Known for its range of commercial trucks, Japanese manufacturer Isuzu has offered the flagship D-Max model since 2002, with its range divided primarily into the SX and LS range. Releasing the third-generation in September 2020, the D-Max sold over 3,100 units in June, and looks to be a popular option for those looking for a new ute.

With Crew Cab, Space Cab and Single Cab varieties available, each model packs a 3.0L diesel engine under the hood, paired with a 6-speed automatic or manual transmission. The latest generation D-Max also features more cabin space to help your passengers stretch out, with an infotainment unit compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to help keep you entertained during those long roadtrips. And if you’re taking gear with you, the D-Max comes with a 3.5 tonne towing capacity across all models, and a payload capacity of over 1,300kg, ideal for when you’re going away for a few days.

#4 Mitsubishi Triton – 2,240 sales

Mitsubishi’s primary utility option, the Triton, has been a staple within the Japanese brand’s line-up, with the model selling over 2,200 units in June. With 4×2 and 4×4 models available, the Triton is primarily available in the GLX, GLX+ and GLS varieties, with special edition models additionally available.

Most Triton models include features such as Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA) system, rear diff lock, heated seats and an electrochromatic rear view mirror, allowing for both increased comfort and safety, while drivers can expect bull bars, sports bars and additional wheel sizes and rims available to add-on, depending on your tastes and budget.

#5 Mazda BT-50 – 1,886 sales

First produced in 2006, the Mazda BT-50 is the Japanese brand’s only utility model, and sold under 1,900 units in June. Now in its third generation, the BT-50 is available in a single cab, freestyle cab, dual cab, 4×2 and 4×4 models, giving you plenty of options to find the ideal fit for your lifestyle.

With features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, Trailer Sway Control to keep your load stable when driving, along with Dynamic Stability Control to help you in control, the BT-50 also comes with a range of accessories to be purchased if you’re really looking to make it your own.

#6 Nissan Navara – 1,846 sales

First rolling off the production line in 1985, the Nissan Navara has proven a popular ute for Aussies, with over 1,800 units selling in June. In its third generation, the Navara is available in a number of models, including RX, SL, DX, ST, ST-X and N-TREK, with 4×2 and 4×4 models available in the range.

Coming with features such as Hill Start Assist, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with Nissan Intelligent Mobility to keep you running smoothly, the Navara also has a 3,500kg towing capacity on all models, helping you to take what you need, whether it’s for the weekend or the worksite. Additionally, the Navara comes equipped with an Active Brake Limited Slip (ABLS) to deliver equal power to both rear wheels to boost traction over tricky terrain, the Nissan Navara may be just the weekend companion you’ve been looking for.

#7 Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series – 978 sales

As one of Toyota’s longest running models, it’s no surprised that the LandCruiser has made its way into the utility market, with the popular 70 Series one of the top-selling 4×4 models in Australia. Powered by a 4.5L turbo diesel engine, the 70 Series ute can produce over 150kW of engine output, and has a 5speed manual transmission, and sold under 1,000 units in June.

Available as a single cab, double cab, troop carrier or wagon, the 70 Series can be further broken down into the WorkMate, GX and GXL varieties, with all models including halogen headlamps, air-intake snorkel, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Active Traction Control (A-TRAC) in addition to a 6.1inch touchscreen multimedia display with sat-nav, ideal whether you’re staying on the bitumen or heading off-road.

#8 Great Wall Cannon – 868 sales

One of the latest offerings from the Great Wall brand, the Cannon – otherwise known as the P Series or simply as the GWM Ute – looks to replace the Steed in the Australian market as the flagship model. Available only as a dual cab, the Cannon is available as a base model, the Cannon-L or the Cannon-X, depending on your needs.

Selling over 800 units in June, the Cannon also features a 1-tonne payload and 3-tonne braked towing capacity, in addition to a 2.0L diesel engine, coupled with an 8speed automatic gearbox. With 4×4 models additionally available, you’ll be able to enjoy off-road adventures, with a 9inch touchscreen infotainment unit available across the range, with all models similarly featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

#9 LDV T60 – 633 sales

Otherwise known as the Maxus T60, the LDV T60 ute has been on Australian shores since 2017, with the ute now available in the Pro, Luxe or Mega Tub models. Each model is available with a manual or automatic transmission, with all T60 utes powered by a 2.8L turbo diesel engine, capable of a maximum output of 110kW, and sold over 600 units in June.

Available with 17inch or 19inch alloy wheels depending on the specific model, the T60 also comes equipped with LED daytime running lights, Blind Spot Monitor, Hill Descent Control, roof rails, a 10inch touchscreen entertainment system and six speakers for your music. Features such as a leather steering wheel, keyless start, 360-degree view camera and heated side mirrors are only available on the more expensive models.

#10 Volkswagen Amarok – 558 sales

The ute from German manufacturer Volkswagen, the Amarok has been in production since 2010, with the model selling over 500 units in June. The Amarok range includes models such as the Highline, Sportline and Core, with models featuring either a 4-cylinder or V6 turbo-diesel engine.

The Amarok includes features such as Mechanical Differential Lock to help you in off-road conditions, along with a payload of over 1,000kg and four wheel disc brakes for increased safety and maneuverability in tight areas. The Amarok also features a 6.3inch media system, ergonomic seats and Nappa leather coming standard with the more expensive models.

Which ute should I buy?

While often considered the go-to for the worksite, the humble ute has merged lanes into the school run, the weekend adventure, as well as the casual Sunday drive, meaning it’s not just for tradies anymore. In saying that, there’s plenty of workhorses available for those on the tools, while luxury brands have also expanded their range to accommodate those who prefer a bit of extra storage space with their creature comforts.

Regardless of which brand and model you’ve got your heart set on, it’s best to look into all of your options and keep an eye out for bargains, as you don’t want to be taken for a ride when it comes to the price tag. But you won’t be left waiting in the ute market. The only downside? You’ll be asked to help your mates move house. But if you can live with that, then a ute may be your next set of wheels.