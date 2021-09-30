Fact Checked

Since retail electricity prices were deregulated in 2016, South East Queensland has experienced a surge in competition. With more than 25 energy retailers open for business in the Sunshine State, it’s no wonder Queenslanders aren’t settling for less when it comes to paying for power. Yet, with so many deals on offer, how do you know which plans have cheap electricity rates?

Behind any discount, promotional offer or sign-up credit, the base rates of your energy plan will generally have the biggest impact on your bills. That’s why it’s worth diving a little deeper into the fine print, otherwise what looked like a good deal on paper could end up being a dud once that first bill arrives. In this article, we list usage and supply rates from retailers currently operating in Brisbane on the Energex network. Use our comparison tool below for specific rates in your area.

Electricity Rates QLD

Here are the general usage rates and daily supply charges for customers in South East Queensland. These electricity rates are based on residential customers in Brisbane on the Energex network. We list the rates of the cheapest published deal available on our database from each retailer for single rate tariffs only.

Electricity Provider Electricity Plan General Usage Rate Daily Supply Charge AGL Super Saver 18.94¢/kWh 103.13¢/day Alinta Energy Home Deal 19.28¢/kWh 97.90¢/day Amber Electric Amber Plan 19.14¢/kWh 108.06¢/kWh Bright Spark Power Aussie Flat Rate Plan 19.99¢/kWh 99.00¢/day CovaU Freedom 23.84¢/kWh 97.10¢/day Diamond Energy Everyday Renewable Saver 21.41¢/kWh 100.23¢/day Discover Energy Smart Saver 25.29¢/kWh 79.20¢/day Dodo Market Offer 19.18¢/kWh 87.07¢/day Electricity In A Box Home Anytime 19.71¢/kWh 94.13¢/day Elysian Energy Power Maximiser N/A N/A EnergyAustralia Total Plan Home 23.56¢/kWh 101.75¢/day Energy Locals Online Member 2022 19.00¢/kWh 66.00¢/day Enova Energy Community Plus 22.50¢/kWh 115.00¢/day Future X Power Smart Flat 19.35¢/kWh 98.30¢/day GloBird Energy UltraSave 19.80¢/kWh 114.40¢/day Glow Power Everyday Saver 19.31¢/kWh 98.31¢/day Kogan Energy Market Offer 17.21¢/kWh 127.60¢/day LPE Mates Rate 18.96¢/kWh 112.50¢/day Mojo Power All Day Breakfast 18.59¢/kWh 100.63¢/day Momentum Energy Self Serve 20.52¢/kWh 84.11¢/day Nectr Online 18.92¢/kWh 89.10¢/day Origin Energy Everyday Rewards 19.50¢/kWh 97.10¢/day OVO Energy The One Plan 19.47¢/kWh 84.70¢/day Powerclub Powerbank Home Flat 18.50¢/kWh 95.52¢/day Powerdirect Rate Saver 19.66¢/kWh 74.51¢/day Powershop 100% Carbon Neutral 19.25¢/kWh 99.00¢/day Radian Energy Grid To Go 19.95¢/kWh 97.44¢/day ReAmped Energy ReAmped Advance 17.16¢/kWh 79.88¢/day Red Energy Living Energy Saver 20.88¢/kWh 93.50¢/day Simply Energy Simply Blue Perks 23.77¢/kWh 99.00¢/day Social Energy Basic Plan 22.01¢/kWh 104.50¢/day Sumo Sumo Assure Advantage 18.70¢/kWh 93.50¢/day Tango Energy Home Select 19.25¢/kWh 90.20¢/day 1st Energy 1st Saver 21.43¢/kWh 125.40¢/day Basic Plan Information Documents

Rates and products are subject to change. Accurate as of October 2021.

Compare QLD Electricity Prices

Energy rates will likely dictate the bulk of what Queenslanders pay in terms of overall price. So, to give you an idea of what a typical household will pay in yearly electricity costs, we’ve calculated the rates from some of the cheapest deals on our database.

QLD

AGL

EnergyAustralia

Electricity usage costs (per kWh) in QLD

As the name suggests, usage costs refer to the energy rates you pay for using power in your home. Electricity usage charges are calculated in kilowatt hours (kWh), and depending on the plan, will be between 18c/kWh and 25c/kWh in Queensland. Usage charges are generally the largest component of your energy bill, especially if your household consumes a lot of power.

Where are usage rates found on a bill?

Electricity usage rates are usually located in the breakdown or summary of your energy bill. In the below example, you’ll notice the usage rate is referred to as ‘Total Anytime’ and is 25c/kWh. Keep in mind that some retailers call usage charges by a different name, such as ‘peak usage’ or ‘anytime usage’.

Electricity supply costs in QLD

Electricity supply charges refer to the cost of power being supplied to your home. These costs are a fixed fee and tend to sit around 90c to $1.20 a day, which can add up over a monthly or quarterly billing cycle. That’s why it’s a good idea to check the supply rates of any plan before signing up.

Where are supply charges found on a bill?

Like the usage costs, supply rates are normally found in the breakdown of charges on your bill. The example below has a supply charge of $1.007 a day, but remember that other retailers may call it under a different name, like ‘fixed daily charge’.

What about energy rates in regional QLD?

What sets Queensland apart from the rest is that only the south east is deregulated, while energy prices in regional QLD are regulated. This means that residential customers outside of South East QLD are not able to choose their energy provider and will likely be connected to Ergon Energy. To see which power rates regional QLD customers pay, read our page here.

How to find a plan with cheap energy rates in QLD

Energy customers in South East QLD have plenty of choices when it comes to picking a retailer, many of which offer cheap electricity rates. Just be sure to check all the details of a plan before signing up. That way you’ll be in a position to find a deal that’s suitable to your household’s needs. Rather than scanning multiple retailer websites, jump into our comparison tool and start comparing a range of prices and products side by side.

