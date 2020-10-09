Optus is raising the stakes in the battle for 5G dominance, launching a new guarantee to ensure customers get the hottest new phones at the lowest prices.

The telco has announced it will now offer customers a 5G price match guarantee on any 5G-capable phone available on its 12, 24 or 36-month device payment plans. If you find a competitor offering a better upfront retail price on a 5G mobile, Optus will match it – provided it’s a phone sold on an Optus plan.

Optus is guaranteeing a price match on all new 5G-capable mobile phones sold online and in its retail stores, across all storage sizes and colour variants. However, clearance, refurbished, ex-demo and display models are ineligible.

How the Optus 5G Price Match works

If you’ve found a brand new 5G phone on sale from a competing Australian provider or retailer that beats Optus’ upfront retail price, Optus will price match the lower offer via a monthly credit on your device payment plan. Alternatively, if you’re buying a phone upfront Optus will simply charge you the same recommended retail price as the cheaper competitor.

Optus is offering to match all advertised prices from eligible Australian retailers, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. This means that the deal doesn’t apply to overseas sellers or unauthorised distributors.

The price match guarantee is only available for advertised upfront retail prices, and can only be used for 5G phones currently stocked by Optus, such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Google Pixel 5. The price match can only be applied to identical models (including colour and storage size), and only to brand-new devices.

Unfortunately, discounts available on phone payment plans – for example, on the handset plans offered by Telstra or Vodafone – aren’t eligible for this offer. To qualify for a price match, you’ll need to cite the full upfront retail price offered by an Optus competitor, not discounts or deals limited to long-term repayment options.

If you think you’ve found a better deal on a 5G phone offered by Optus, you’ll need to let the telco know at the point of sale to qualify for a discounted price. However, Optus is advising that there is a limit of five price match requests per customer.

5G phones compared

Optus offers a considerable range of 5G-ready smartphones on its device payment plans, which can be paid over over 12, 24 or 36 months and added to your choice of Optus Choice postpaid mobile plan. 5G-capable phones from Optus include:

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G

OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G

OPPO Find X2 Lite 5G

Google Pixel 5

Although Optus isn’t counting phones on competing telco plans as part of its 5G price match guarantee, you can still score a great deal by comparing phones from Telstra, Vodafone, Woolworths Mobile and any other providers. Below are a selection of plans for 5G-ready phones from Samsung, OPPO and Google.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

OPPO Find X2 Pro 5G

Google Pixel 5 The following table shows a selection of published 24-month phone plans for the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month phone plans for the OPPO Find X2 Pro on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner. The following table shows a selection of published 24-month phone plans for the Google Pixel 5 on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.



Advertisement

Can I get Optus 5G?

Optus is currently rolling out its 5G network across Australia, with 5G mobile coverage now live in selected areas of Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra. To determine if your home or suburb is eligible to connect to Optus 5G, check your address at the Optus website.

If you’re lucky enough to have 5G coverage where you live or work, you can currently sign up for a 5G-ready Optus mobile plan with any of the above smartphones. Unlike Telstra, Optus has yet to impose an additional charge to use its 5G network, so all Optus SIM-only postpaid plans come with included 5G access (in addition to 4G and 3G coverage).

Optus’ postpaid mobile plans all include unlimited standard national talk and text in Australia, with prices beginning at $39 per month for 10GB of data. All plans are available contract-free, with selected plans also including Optus Sport + Fitness and international talk, text and roaming.

The following table shows selected Optus postpaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers.