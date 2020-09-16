Save $200 on 5G-capable Samsung phones with Optus

Advertisement

If you’ve been after a 5G-capable smartphone, Optus has some serious deals on offer across its Samsung range of devices.

From now until September 22, you can score $200 off 5G phones from the premium Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 range. This discount more than makes up for the additional price that 5G phones bring with them, and is a great brand-wide deal to be having at this time of the year. With the release of a potential 5G-capable iPhone looming, it might be worth jumping on the next generation of cellular technology if you’re in an area with 5G coverage.

But you’ll have to get on board quick – the deal will only last until September 22, so make sure you snatch up a new phone quick!

How can I get this offer?

You can get this offer if you head over to the Optus website and browse for any of the applicable phones. The discount is only applicable for phones ordered on the 24-month or 36-month payment term, with 12-month payment plans not available for the discount. Optus is only offering the discount on phones from the S20 series and the Note20 series with 5G connectivity.

5G S20 phones with $200 off

The following Samsung Galaxy phones are available through Optus with $200.16 shaved off the price. You’ll need to sign up for these phones on either a 24-month or 36-month plan for the discount to be applicable. You’ll also need to order the device with a postpaid Optus SIM plan.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB: $54.09 per month on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $1,498.32 $1,298.16 + Selected phone plan costs

$54.09 per month on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $1,298.16 + Selected phone plan costs Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB: $60.36 per month on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $1,648.80 $1,448.64 + Selected phone plan costs

$60.36 per month on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $1,448.64 + Selected phone plan costs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB: $74.94 per month on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $1,998.72 $1,798.56 + Selected phone plan costs

$74.94 per month on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $1,798.56 + Selected phone plan costs Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G 256GB: $60.36 per month on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $1,648.80 $1,448.64 + Selected phone plan costs

$60.36 per month on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $1,448.64 + Selected phone plan costs Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G 256GB: $74.94 per month on a 24 month plan, minimum cost $1,998.72 $1,798.56 + Selected phone plan costs

If you’d like to compare phones from the S20 5G range on plans from other major providers, see the below table.

Should I go with Optus?

Being one of Australia’s biggest telcos, Optus has a lot to offer as a phone plan provider. Optus was the recipient of Canstar Blue’s 2020 Outstanding Value award for Phone on a Plan offers, providing exceptional value when you couple an Optus plan with an associated phone. Beyond this, Optus offers a bunch of great perks on its postpaid plans.

You can share any unused data from your plan with other people, in case you’re feeling generous, and on top of offering 5G phones on sale, 5G access on the Optus network is coupled to each Optus postpaid plan. Plans above the Medium plan threshold also have access to Optus Sport and Fitness, and given that Optus Sport is the only place to stream the Premier League and UEFA Champions in Australia, the blue-and-yellow telco is probably perfect for you if you’re sports-oriented. Postpaid plans start at $39 per month for 10GB of data, and go up to 500GB for $119 each month.

Optus also offers some great prepaid phone plan perks – as long as you recharge before expiry you can save up to 200GB of data in a data bank. You can also save up your remaining days on recharges if you recharge early, and space your plan expiry out, depending on how many days you have left. Optus prepaid starter packs begin at $30 for 35GB data on a 28-day expiry, and go up to $180 for 100GB of data over a 365-day period.

If you’d like to compare Optus’ offerings to the rest of the market, see the table below.

