If you’ve been after a massive amount of monthly mobile data for the lowest price possible, Optus has a deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Optus One SIM-only mobile plan – which includes 500GB of full-speed data, 5G network access and access to Optus Sport – all for just $65 a month, normally priced at $119 per month. This discount is valid for 12 months after purchase, and will return to its normal price after a year.

This equals a massive saving of $54 per month, and $648 over the 12 months that the discount applies. After the initial 12-month promo pricing expires, you’re free to move to a cheaper plan, as Optus’ SIM-only mobile deals are all contract-free – you’re only locked in to a payment term if your pair your plan with a new phone.

If you’re up for a near-$650 saving and a massive monthly data allowance, you’ll need to get in quick. This deal will only be around until March 1, 2021.

How can I get this deal?

You can get this deal by signing up on the Optus One plan, which you can find below, along with Optus’ other postpaid plans – clicking on any of the below plans will take you to the Optus website. Keep in mind that the discount isn’t listed below, but is available for all new and existing Optus customers signing up to the Optus One plan, with or without a new device.

The following table shows selected published prepaid plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Optus vs. Telstra: data deals compared

If you do want to shop around, Optus isn’t the only big-name telco offering a huge discount on premium mobile plans. Telstra is also currently cutting the price of its 180GB Extra Large postpaid plan down to $65 monthly, a $50 per month saving on the usual $115 price.

Like Optus, this deal is available for the first 12 months on Telstra’s Extra Large plan, after which prices revert back to the standard monthly cost. Customers will save a total of $600 during their first year, after which they’re free to switch to a different Telstra plan or cancel their service.

Telstra’s Extra Large plan includes 150GB of full-speed data and 5G network access, as well as unlimited speed-capped data limited to 1.5Mbps. You’ll also enjoy unlimited standard talk and text in Australia, plus data-free music streaming from Apple Music. This $65 offer is available now through to March 1, 2021.

The following table shows selected published Telstra plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. Use our comparison tool to see plans from a range of other providers. This is a selection of products with links to a referral partner.

Advertisement

Should I go with Optus?

On top of offering big savings like what’s above, Optus has a lot to offer as one of Australia’s largest telcos. All postpaid Optus plans come with unlimited data, speed-capped at 1.5Mbps if you surpass your full-speed data limit. All postpaid plans also come with 5G network access and free access Optus Sport and Fitness.

Optus customers can pick up a SIM-only plan to pair with a BYO smartphone, or choose from a range of Optus-supplied handsets including the Apple iPhone 12, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Google Pixel 5.

If you’d like to compare Optus to the competition, check out the postpaid plans in the table below.