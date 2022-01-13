Just when we thought Kmart couldn’t get better, the budget department store does something big – like launching big-ticket appliances including fridges, dishwashers, washing machines, and dryers under the Anko brand. That’s right, we’ll soon be able to buy a kitchen or laundry workhorse from Kmart online.

Most big appliances are listed as ‘coming soon’ on the retailer’s website and will be available for purchase exclusively online in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Western Australia, South Australia, and Tasmania (subject to availability). Kmart’s appliances come with a 12-month warranty.

Kmart big household appliances

Here are the big-ticket appliances coming to Kmart online:

Kmart 4.5kg Vented Dryer: $249

Kmart 7kg Vented Dryer: $349

Kmart 5.5kg Top Load Washing Machine: $349

Kmart 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher: $399

Kmart 6kg Front Load Washing Machine: $399

Kmart 8kg Top Load Washing Machine: $419

Kmart 203L Top Mount Fridge (White): $429

Kmart 7.5kg Front Load Washing Machine: $439

Kmart 203L Top Mount Fridge (Silver): $449

Kmart Anko 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher − $399

This Anko dishwasher features 12 place settings and various wash settings (eco, glass, rapid, 90 mins, etc.) to suit different needs and households. It comes with all the basic settings you’d expect to see in a standard dishwasher, including a delay-start function, a half load program, an extra drying option, collapsible plate racks, and a cutlery basket. It features a 4.5-star water (WELS) rating. It retails for just $399.

Kmart Anko 203L Top Mount Fridge − $449

Kmart’s Anko fridge features digital temperature controls, internal LED lighting, and a crisper drawer, as well as three adjustable glass fridge shelves and one adjustable freezer shelf. This unit comes with a 203L capacity and a frost-free function. It’s designed with a durable exterior silver finish, a reversible door, and recessed handles. The same model is also available in white for just $429.

Kmart 5.5kg Top Load Washing Machine − $349

This washing machine from Kmart allows you to tailor your wash cycle with eight washing programs including normal, mix, intensive, quick 15 mins, jeans, delicates, bulky/heavy, and i-Clean (drum clean program). It also offers a fast mode, a delay-start function and ‘memory logic’ which restarts your machine if there’s a power outage. This top loader also comes with a glass lid to check on your washing and an LED display that informs you of the progress of your wash cycle. It has a durable exterior finish and stainless-steel inner drum and retails for just $349. This model also comes in a bigger 8kg capacity available for $419.

Kmart Anko 6kg Front Load Washing Machine − $399

This Anko washer comes with 15 pre-set washing functions including quick 15, rapid 45, rinse and spin, spin only, cotton eco, delicate, jeans, cotton cold, and more. It also features an LED display that informs and alerts you of the progress of your wash cycle, a 24-hour delay-start function, plus an extra rinse function and pre-wash function. It retails for just $399 and this model also comes in a 7.5kg capacity for $439.

Kmart 7kg Vented Dryer − $349

Compact in size and easy-to-use features, this Anko dryer is perfect for smaller laundry rooms with little space. It features four drying programs including cotton extra dry, cotton standard dry, synthetics extra dry and synthetics standard dry. There’s also an anti-crease mode, delay function, auto power-off, a safety thermostat heater and ‘error’ alarm. This model is designed with an exterior white finish, stainless-steel inner drum and removable lint filter. It retails for $349. This model also comes in a smaller 4.5kg capacity for $249.

How do Aussies rate Kmart Anko appliances?

Kmart’s Anko appliances are often rated five stars for value for money and ease of use in our consumer ratings, although Aussies typically rate the department store lower on overall customer satisfaction. In short, Kmart’s appliances are generally considered cheap and cheerful options.

Kmart’s own brand has previously performed well in some of Canstar Blue’s customer satisfaction ratings, namely as one of the top brands for air fryers, and a solid performer for other kitchen appliances like slow cookers and kettles. Where Aussies didn’t rate Kmart Anko too well, however, is for portable heaters and blenders, where the brand trailed at the bottom of our customer satisfaction ratings. Most Kmart appliances are sold under the official brand name Anko, although there are also some generic branded products with no brand name.

