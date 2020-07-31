Ready for 5G internet, but don’t want to tie yourself to a ‘big three’ provider? Good news – Optus is now extending access to its 5G home broadband network to a range of smaller wholesale partners.

What this means is that postpaid telcos who ‘piggyback’ on the Optus mobile network will now be able to offer 5G home broadband to their customers. The offer is extended to all postpaid Optus Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), and SpinTel has already jumped on board with its newly-launched unlimited 5G plan.

SpinTel 5G broadband: unlimited data for $90

SpinTel has confirmed that it now offers unlimited 5G data via a new wireless home broadband plan. Priced at $90 a month, SpinTel’s plan comes with a rental Nokia FastMile modem, and is available month-to-month with no lock-in contract. There are no setup costs, besides a $20 modem delivery fee, and you can cancel at any time provided you return the Nokia modem within 21 days (or pay $935).

The following table shows a selection of published Spintel 5G wireless broadband plans

Brand Features Max Data** /billing period Advertised Cost^^ /billing period 5G Wireless Broadband Plan 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee

Includes rental Nokia FastMile modem ($20 P&H) min. cost $90 over one month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $90 Advertised Cost^^/billing period

SpinTel 5G

SpinTel is providing 5G wireless customers with a 50Mbps speed guarantee. If your 5G connection doesn’t offer download speeds of at least 50Mbps, or you’re struggling to get a 5G signal, you can cancel your plan and return your modem within 30 days.

SpinTel is citing an average download speed of 147Mbps, which is great news if you’re not satisfied with the speeds currently offered by your NBN connection. But be aware that speeds may vary due to factors such as network congestion, modem location, your distance from the nearest 5G tower, or general internet traffic.

In comparison, Optus’ 5G home broadband plan is priced at $70 per month for unlimited data, and also comes with a Nokia FastMile modem and a 50Mbps speed guarantee. Optus offers your choice of 24-month or month-to-month contracts, and is currently throwing in your first month free, but no-contract customers will need to pay a $200 setup fee.

The following table shows selected published Optus 5G home broadband plans

Includes the Optus supplied Nokia modem

Includes the Optus supplied Nokia modem

Special offer: one month free min. cost $1,680 over 24 months Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $70 Advertised Cost^^/billing period Optus 5G Home Broadband (month-to-month) 50Mbps satisfaction guarantee

Includes the Optus supplied Nokia modem

$200 setup fee

$200 setup fee

Special offer: one month free min. cost $270 over first month Unlimited Max Data**/billing period $70 Advertised Cost^^/billing period

If you’re interested in Optus or SpinTel 5G for your home, you’ll need to be in an area with coverage before you can sign up. Currently, Optus’ 5G network is live in selected suburbs across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide and Perth – you can check availability at your address via Optus.

Who else will offer Optus 5G?

Optus is allowing postpaid telcos who already use its 3G and 4G networks for phone or mobile/wireless broadband plans to now sell home broadband plans on the new Optus 5G service. The list of Optus postpaid MVNOs includes the below providers (note that not all currently offer mobile or home wireless broadband):

While not all these telcos will offer 5G home broadband any time soon, each provider now has the option to resell Optus’ 5G service on their own wireless plans. Eventually, you’ll be able to sign up for home or mobile 5G broadband through some of these brands, and use the Optus 5G network to stay connected both at home and on the go.

“Optus is revolutionising the home broadband experience and we’re excited to offer this market-first service for our wholesale partners,” said Ben White, Optus’ Managing Director of Wholesale, Satellite and Strategy.

“With superfast speeds and unlimited data, 5G Home Broadband delivers a multi-platform experience that makes it easy to binge on the latest on-demand dramas, game online and stay connected with friends, family and work colleagues through clear video calls.”

Telstra 5G broadband

Telstra also offers 5G on several mobile broadband plans, with network access included free on Medium and Large options. The telco’s latest 5G broadband device, the 5G Wi-Fi Pro, can be paired with Medium or Large mobile broadband plans and is available for $599 outright, or $24.95 per month over 24 months.

If you’re considering Telstra’s 5G network for your home internet, note that all of the below plans also include 4G access, but only Medium and Large options will allow you to connect to 5G.