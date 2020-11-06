Commander no longer selling electricity to residential customers

Advertisement

Bundled utility provider Commander is no longer retailing electricity to residential customers, instead focusing on business energy, internet and phone plans.

The retailer currently operates in Victoria, New South Wales and South Australia, and previously had one market offer with reasonable prices that fell below the default tariff in each state.

However, as of November 6, Commander will no longer be accepting new residential energy customers.

In the past two years, there has been a wave of new electricity companies enter the market, so Commander’s exit won’t really be felt too much given there is already so much competition in the deregulated states, said Canstar Blue Editor-in-Chief, Simon Downes.

“Commander leaves behind a healthy electricity market, so customers in Victoria, NSW and SA needn’t be too concerned as there are more than 20 companies to choose from in each of these states,” he said.

“For existing residential customers, Commander states that it will be still be providing ongoing support, so it’s not as if the power will suddenly be switched off. Although, it might be a timely reminder for Commander customers to see if their current deal is as competitive as others in the market right now, especially with prices dropping since regulatory changes came into effect in July 2019.”

Who is Commander?

Commander is an electricity provider in Victoria, NSW and South Australia, specialising in business energy. Prior to November 2020, Commander also sold power to residential customers, offering variable rate plans with no exit fees and reasonable rates. In addition to energy, Commander also offers business phone plans and internet services.

Commander is a brand in the Vocus Group, which also owns energy and telco provider Dodo, as well as internet provider iPrimus.

