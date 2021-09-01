How to watch A.P. Bio in Australia

Mix a sprinkle of Always Sunny, a dash of Community and a peppering of Bad Education and you’ve got yourself A.P. Bio, a top-notch series about a petty teacher let loose in a chaotic school. Despite its simple premise, A.P. Bio is pretty addictive, finds the laughs, and attests to the fact that hijinks will always be good value. If that sounds like your type of show, find out everything you need to know about how and where to watch this series in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch A.P Bio

You can watch A.P. Bio on streaming services Stan and Netflix, or buy it through Apple TV, Google Play or Microsoft TV.

Watch A.P. Bio on Stan

All four seasons of A.P. Bio will be available on Stan from September 3, giving you plenty of classroom notes to catch up on.

Watch A.P. Bio on Netflix

The first two seasons of A.P. Bio are available to stream on Netflix.

Watch A.P. Bio on Apple TV

You can purchase the first three seasons of A.P. Bio from iTunes on Apple TV. A season ranges from $17.99 to $24.99.

Watch A.P. Bio on Google Play

The first and third seasons of A.P. Bio are available to buy from the Google Play store, with a full season costing you upwards of $14.99, while individual episodes will cost you $1.99.

Watch A.P. Bio on Microsoft TV

You can buy the first three seasons of A.P. Bio on Microsoft TV. A season ranges from $17.99 to $22.99, or you can buy individual episodes for $3.49.

Sign up to BINGE

Want more classroom shenanigans? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

What is A.P. Bio about?

Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin loses out on his dream job to rival Miles Leonard, and begrudgingly returns to his home town of Toledo to teach Advanced Placement Biology – a subject he has no interest or expertise in. Instead, he uses the students in his class as a personal army to exact revenge on his rival and help him get his old life back. Turns out the kids love it, and Mr. Griffin gets to retain his position and keep up his hijinks for multiple semesters, making coming back to class a bit more fun than you potentially remember it being.

Photo Credit: NBC Universal