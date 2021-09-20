How to watch Goliath in Australia

Billy Bob Thornton heads up this take on the seedy underbelly of the Californian crime world, ripped straight from the pages of a classic noir. Conspiracies, power struggles, redemption, cigarettes and scotch dominate the storyline of Goliath – but you know what they say – it’s a cliché for a reason. Goliath, in all its kitschy glory, is addictively good and will have you hooked for the full four seasons. Find out how to watch every episode of Goliath in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Goliath

You can catch every episode of Goliath on Amazon Prime Video from September 24, 2021.

Watch Goliath on Amazon Prime Video

As an Amazon Prime original, every episode of Goliath is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, with the latest season good to go from September 24, 2021.

Sign up to BINGE

After some more true crime? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

What is Goliath about?

Billy McBride spent his early days building up world class law firm Cooperman McBride with his partner, Donald Cooperman. After a technicality lead to a murderer escaping on his watch, and committing further crimes, McBride decided to turn his back on the outfit. Now the former heavyweight lawyer is dried up and soused out, preferring to spend his days hiding out in a seaside motel by the Santa Monica Pier, trying to forget. But when he is approached to take on a wrongful death lawsuit, he sees a slim chance for redemption and jumps back into the game.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video