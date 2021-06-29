How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in Australia

Listen up Upper East Siders, you thought it was over? Well it ain’t. There’s a whole new generation of trust fund kids waiting to wreak havoc on NYC in an all-new reboot of Gossip Girl. Taking place 12 years on from the OG series, the new Gossip Girl inhabits the same school and city, but with updated characters and updated problems for the modern era. Fans of the original shouldn’t panic though, as Kirsten Bell, the faceless voice of Gossip Girl (and definitely the best part), is signing on for the next GG chapter. Everything you need to know about the Gossip Girl reboot is in this Canstar Blue article.

Where can you watch the new Gossip Girl?

You can watch all of the brand-new series of Gossip Girl on BINGE from July 8.

Watch the Gossip Girl reboot on BINGE

BINGE plays host to the Gossip Girl reboot, with the series starting on July 8, 2021.

What is the Gossip Girl reboot about?

The Gossip Girl reboot takes place in New York City at the Constance school, 12 years on from the original series, and features an entire cast of new kids on the block. The new series is designed to examine how the social media landscape has changed in the past decade and how the modern youth use it. Of course, being Gossip Girl, it’s not all cultural analytics, and is sure to be filled with the same ridiculous scenarios, haute-couture wardrobes and plot twists that made us fall in love with the first series. While the producers have been keeping a tight lid on any potential storylines, one thing is for certain, these kids have secrets and GG is going to find out.

Photo Credit: BINGE