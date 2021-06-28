How to watch I Think You Should Leave in Australia

Posted by

It takes a special someone to write 10 hours’ worth of jokes so stupid, they are genius. Thank God then that SNL rejected them all and gave us Tim Robinson and his opus in I Think You Should Leave. Best described as a hodge-podge of madness, Robinson’s sketch show is a dream come true for anyone who likes to revel in silliness and absurdity. Starring a stellar cast of comedians including Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Connor O’Malley and Cecily Strong, I Think You Should Leave promises to keep you a little bit confused, very happy and highly amused. Find out where to both seasons of I Think You Should Leave in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch I Think You Should Leave

You can catch both seasons of I Think You Should Leave on Netflix from July 6, with Netflix the exclusive home to the sketch show.

Watch I Think You Should Leave on Netflix

Both seasons of I Think You Should Leave will be available on Netflix from July 6.

What is I Think You Should Leave about?

I Think You Should Leave is an outstanding sketch show complied of all the sketches pitched by Tim Robinson to the writers of Saturday Night Live, all of which were rejected. Well, the jokes on them because the jokes are solidly with us. It’s hard to describe exactly what goes in to a Tim Robinson sketch, but the result is always weird, brilliant and endlessly funny. If you want to see for yourself, check out the trailer below to see if it’s your cup of tea.

If you’re already browsing Netflix and keen for some more comedy, pair your Tim Robinson with the best stand ups on Netflix.

Sign up to BINGE

Looking for more comedies to keep the good times rolling? Why not try BINGE? Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month or year
Binge logo

BINGE Basic Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 1 screens at the same time
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $10 over one month

 1No. of Screens /same time viewing $10
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Standard Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $14 over one month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $14
Advertised Cost/year		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Premium Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 4 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $18 over one month

 4No. of Screens /same time viewing $18
Advertised Cost/year		 Go To Site
^^View important information

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

Ronaldo Juventus Stan Sport

Stan Sport secures exclusive UEFA broadcasting rights

June 29th 2021

How to watch the Gossip Girl reboot in Australia

How to watch Monsters at Work in Australia
Advertisement
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]