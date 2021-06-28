How to watch I Think You Should Leave in Australia

It takes a special someone to write 10 hours’ worth of jokes so stupid, they are genius. Thank God then that SNL rejected them all and gave us Tim Robinson and his opus in I Think You Should Leave. Best described as a hodge-podge of madness, Robinson’s sketch show is a dream come true for anyone who likes to revel in silliness and absurdity. Starring a stellar cast of comedians including Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Connor O’Malley and Cecily Strong, I Think You Should Leave promises to keep you a little bit confused, very happy and highly amused. Find out where to both seasons of I Think You Should Leave in this Canstar Blue article.

You can catch both seasons of I Think You Should Leave on Netflix from July 6, with Netflix the exclusive home to the sketch show.

What is I Think You Should Leave about?

I Think You Should Leave is an outstanding sketch show complied of all the sketches pitched by Tim Robinson to the writers of Saturday Night Live, all of which were rejected. Well, the jokes on them because the jokes are solidly with us. It’s hard to describe exactly what goes in to a Tim Robinson sketch, but the result is always weird, brilliant and endlessly funny. If you want to see for yourself, check out the trailer below to see if it’s your cup of tea.

