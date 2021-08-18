How to watch Kevin Can F**k Himself in Australia

If you’ve ever cringed your way through an episode of King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Kevin Can Wait, According to Jim or Two and a Half Men (need I go on?) then you’ll find the happiest reprieve in Kevin Can F**k Himself. Starring Annie Murphy (Schitts Creek), the series turns the sitcom setup on its head, keeping the canned laughter but giving the much-maligned ‘Pretty Wife’ a life all of her own; and she’s got plans for revenge. Keep reading this Canstar Blue article to find out where to watch this killer series, and what to expect.

How to watch Kevin Can F**k Himself

You can watch every episode of Kevin Can F**k Himself on streaming service Amazon Prime Video from August 27, 2021.

Watch Kevin Can F**k Himself on Amazon Prime

All eight episodes of Kevin Can F**k Himself will be streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 27, 2021.

What is Kevin Can F**k Himself about?

Allison Murphy lives with her man-child husband Kevin Murphy in a regular house in a rundown suburb of Boston. Their neighbour Neil is Kevin’s best friend and is a constant presence in their home, along with Kevin’s gruff dad. Kevin and Neil are the lazy archetypes of the sitcom scene; overgrown children whose selfish outlook doesn’t extend beyond the beer or giant sandwich on the end of their arm. Kevin’s father Pete is a barely-there mainstay, speaking up only to support Kevin’s schemes or join in with the boy’s club shenanigans.

When Allison is around them, the world is hyper bright and filled with canned laughter but she, resigned to the role of doting housewife, doesn’t get to share in any of the faux happiness and becomes a background piece. When Allison is by herself, the world becomes a lot darker, as she is left to deal with reality on her own. Realising this isn’t the life she wants, Allison breaks out of her mould and concocts a plan to grant herself the freedom she deserves.

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video