How to watch Roswell, New Mexico in Australia

The town of Roswell is the gift that keeps on giving. First it gave us the balloon crash, then numerous flying saucers and more than a handful of alien themed cafes, and now a sci-fi drama about hot, undercover aliens running around in a town that’s obsessed with aliens. Roswell, New Mexico is a brand-new take on a decade’s old series, and it’s the best one yet. If you haven’t jumped on the Martian bandwagon, you’re falling behind. Find out everything you need to know about where to watch Roswell, New Mexico in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Roswell, New Mexico

You can stream episodes of Roswell, New Mexico on BINGE and Foxtel, with episodes available for download through iTunes and Google Play.

Roswell, New Mexico on BINGE

BINGE will host all three seasons of Roswell, New Mexico, with the third season hitting the platform from July, 27, with episodes dropping weekly.

Roswell, New Mexico on Foxtel

The first two seasons of Roswell, New Mexico are available on Foxtel, with the third season coming to the platform on July 27, 2021.

Roswell, New Mexico on iTunes

You can purchase the first two seasons of Roswell, New Mexico on iTunes, with a full season costing $39.99.

Roswell, New Mexico on Google Play

Both seasons of Roswell, New Mexico are available on Google Play, with a full season costing upwards of $24.99, while individual episodes can be purchased for $1.99 each.

What is Roswell, New Mexico about?

When Liz Ortecho reluctantly returns to her home town of Roswell, New Mexico she is happy to reconnect with her teenage crush, Max Evans. However, there is something weirdly extra-terrestrial about her new boyfriend. Liz must protect Max’s secret but she begins to take on more than she bargained for when she finds out he isn’t the only one that’s different on her return. A adaption of the Roswell High books by Melinda Metz, Roswell, New Mexico is a mix of mystery, teenage romance and alien-goodness all wrapped in one neat package.

What can we expect from Roswell, New Mexico: Season 3?

The end of season two left us with a lot of questions. Max and his siblings, Isobel and Michael, have discovered Max’s evil doppelgänger, which not only puts them all in danger, but leaves them all wondering about where they came from and why they have landed on Earth. Hopefully season three can provide some satisfying answers to the ever-growing list of mysteries plaguing Roswell.

Photo Credit: BINGE